Ramco Industries Limited announced that the shareholders have vide postal ballot on January 25, 2024, approved by passing special resolution the appointment of Shri. Hariharan Thiagarajan, age 64 years, as a Non-Executive Independent Director, not liable to retire by rotation for a term of five years from February 1, 2024 to January 31, 2029. Shri Hariharan Thiagarajan done B.Tech.

in Chemical Engineering and MBA, Open University Business Schools, UK. A retired Senior Management Professional with strong orientation in Operations, with over 39 years of cross cultural, combined manufacturing, Projects and Technology, Business Development and Marketing experience in Consumer-Packaged Goods. The date of appointment is February 1, 2024.