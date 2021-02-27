Ramco : Allotment of Shares

February 03, 2021 National Stock Exchange of India Ltd BSE Ltd., Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor Corporate Relationship Department Plot No:C/1, G Block Phiroze Jeejheebhoy Towers Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip: 532370 Scrip: RAMCOSYS Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations, 2015

The Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, has approved an allotment of 30,873 equity shares of Rs.10/- each, being the exercise of 2,626 equity stock options under the Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2008 (ESOS 2008), 7,186 equity stock options under the Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2009 - Plan B (ESOS 2009 - Plan B), 10,624 equity stock options under the Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2013 (ESOS 2013) and 10,437 equity stock options under the Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2014 (ESOS 2014).

Consequent to this the paid up equity share capital has increased from 3,06,73,933 equity shares of Rs.10/-each to 3,07,04,806 equity shares of Rs.10/- each. Kindly note that the Company has received the following in principle approvals from the Stock Exchanges in connection with the ESOS 2008, ESOS 2009 Plan B, ESOS 2013 and ESOS 2014:

i) The BSE Limited vide their letter No. DCS/IPO/BS/ESOP-IP/1088/2009-10 dated 21st December, 2009 for ESOS 2008, letter No. DCS/IPO/BS/ESOP-IP/1365/2009-10 dated 10th February, 2010 for ESOS 2009 Plan B, letter No. DCS/IPO/CS/ESOP-IP/365/2014-15 dated 16th September, 2014 for ESOS 2013 and letter No.DCS/IPO/JS/ESOP-IP/465/2014-15 dated 30th October, 2014 for ESOS 2014.

ii)The National Stock Exchange of India Limited vide their letter No. NSE/LIST/125778-K dated 15th December, 2009 for ESOS 2008, letter No. NSE/LIST/132317-R dated 8th March, 2010 for ESOS 2009 Plan B, letter No. NSE/LIST/252668-7 dated 13th October, 2014 for ESOS 2013 and letter No.NSE/LIST/252389-U dated 9th October, 2014 for ESOS 2014.

The Company shall apply for the listing and trading permission shortly.

The aforesaid intimation is also being hosted on the website of the Company www.ramco.com

Kindly take on record the same.

Thanking you,

Yours sincerely,

Ramco Systems Limited

Corporate Headquarters : 64, Sardar Patel Road, Taramani, Chennai 600 113, lndia I Tel: +91 44 2235 4510 / 66534000 Fax: +91 44 2235 2884 I CIN : L72300TN1997PLC037550 l

Registered Office:47, P.S.K. Nagar, Rajapalayam 626 108, lndia

Global Offices: lndia l Singapore l Malaysia l China l HongKong l Philippines l Australia l Dubai l USA l Canada l

United Kingdom I Germany I Switzerland I South Africa I Sudan www.ramco.com