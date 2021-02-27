Log in
RAMCO SYSTEMS LIMITED

RAMCO SYSTEMS LIMITED

(RAMCOSYS)
  Report
02/26
584.95 INR   -3.84%
12:50pRAMCO : Gist of Investor call
PU
12:50pRAMCO : Intimation of investors/ Analyst Call
PU
12:50pRAMCO : Board Meeting Outcome
PU
Ramco : Allotment of Shares

02/27/2021 | 12:50pm EST
February 03, 2021

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

BSE Ltd.,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Corporate Relationship Department

Plot No:C/1, G Block

Phiroze Jeejheebhoy Towers

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip: 532370

Scrip: RAMCOSYS

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations, 2015

The Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, has approved an allotment of 30,873 equity shares of Rs.10/- each, being the exercise of 2,626 equity stock options under the Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2008 (ESOS 2008), 7,186 equity stock options under the Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2009 - Plan B (ESOS 2009 - Plan B), 10,624 equity stock options under the Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2013 (ESOS 2013) and 10,437 equity stock options under the Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2014 (ESOS 2014).

Consequent to this the paid up equity share capital has increased from 3,06,73,933 equity shares of Rs.10/-each to 3,07,04,806 equity shares of Rs.10/- each. Kindly note that the Company has received the following in principle approvals from the Stock Exchanges in connection with the ESOS 2008, ESOS 2009 Plan B, ESOS 2013 and ESOS 2014:

i) The BSE Limited vide their letter No. DCS/IPO/BS/ESOP-IP/1088/2009-10 dated 21st December, 2009 for ESOS 2008, letter No. DCS/IPO/BS/ESOP-IP/1365/2009-10 dated 10th February, 2010 for ESOS 2009 Plan B, letter No. DCS/IPO/CS/ESOP-IP/365/2014-15 dated 16th September, 2014 for ESOS 2013 and letter No.DCS/IPO/JS/ESOP-IP/465/2014-15 dated 30th October, 2014 for ESOS 2014.

ii)The National Stock Exchange of India Limited vide their letter No. NSE/LIST/125778-K dated 15th December, 2009 for ESOS 2008, letter No. NSE/LIST/132317-R dated 8th March, 2010 for ESOS 2009 Plan B, letter No. NSE/LIST/252668-7 dated 13th October, 2014 for ESOS 2013 and letter No.NSE/LIST/252389-U dated 9th October, 2014 for ESOS 2014.

The Company shall apply for the listing and trading permission shortly.

The aforesaid intimation is also being hosted on the website of the Company www.ramco.com

Kindly take on record the same.

Thanking you,

Yours sincerely,

Ramco Systems Limited

Corporate Headquarters : 64, Sardar Patel Road, Taramani, Chennai 600 113, lndia I Tel: +91 44 2235 4510 / 66534000 Fax: +91 44 2235 2884 I CIN : L72300TN1997PLC037550 l

Registered Office:47, P.S.K. Nagar, Rajapalayam 626 108, lndia

Global Offices: lndia l Singapore l Malaysia l China l HongKong l Philippines l Australia l Dubai l USA l Canada l

United Kingdom I Germany I Switzerland I South Africa I Sudan www.ramco.com

Disclaimer

Ramco Systems Limited published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2021 17:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6 603 M 89,3 M 89,3 M
Net income 2021 698 M 9,44 M 9,44 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17 961 M 242 M 243 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,72x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Virender Aggarwal Chief Executive Officer
Ravi Kula Chandran R. Chief Financial Officer
Raja Venketrama Raja Poosapadi Chairman & Managing Director
Vijaya Raghavan Secretary & Compliance Officer
Murugappa Muthiah Venkatachalam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAMCO SYSTEMS LIMITED-2.47%242
MICROSOFT CORPORATION2.95%1 752 660
SEA LIMITED18.41%120 657
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.10.76%109 053
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC1.64%59 440
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE3.46%54 377
