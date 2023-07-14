FUTURE
FORWARD
RAMCO SYSTEMS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2022-23
"GURUBAKTHAMANI"
SHRI P R RAMASUBRAHMANEYA RAJHA
Sridharmarakshakar - Former Chairman
READ BETWEEN
THE PAGES
01 Corporate Overview
02 The Future Forward is Exciting
04 Ramco Systems Limited - A Future-Ready Organization
- A Quick Look at Our Future-Readiness
- Chairman's Statement
- Message from COO
12 Embracing the Future: Key Insights into the Year's Forward-Looking Strategic Developments
14 Built Strategic Partnerships
16 Embracing the Future: Key Insights into the Developments of Our Business Units
24 Case Studies
26 A Sustainable Future
Investor information
Market Capitalization as on
Rs.6,693.27 Mln.
March 31, 2023, at BSE
Market Capitalization as on
Rs.6,730.26 Mln.
March 31, 2023, at NSE
CIN
L72300TN1997PLC037550
BSE Code
532370
NSE Symbol
RAMCOSYS
AGM Date
August 10, 2023
AGM Venue
Virtual Meeting
Video Conferencing / Other
AGM Mode
Audio Visual Means
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statement
31 Statutory Reports
31 Board's Report
66 Corporate Governance Report
87 Management Discussion and Analysis Report
97 Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report
128 Financial Statements
- Standalone
- Consolidated
265 Notice to the Members
Scan this QR code to navigate investor related information
An electronic version of this report is available online at:
https://www.ramco.com/annual-reports
Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT business including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price,fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, withdrawal of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Ramco Systems may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in our reports to Shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.
CORPORATE
INFORMATION
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Mr. P R Venketrama Raja
Chairman
Mr. P V Abinav Ramasubramaniam Raja
Whole Time Director
Mr. M M Venkatachalam
Independent Director
Mr. A V Dharmakrishnan
Non-Independent Director
Mr. R S Agarwal
Independent Director
Mrs. Soundara Kumar
Independent Director
Mr. Sankar Krishnan
Non-Independent Director
Justice Mr. P P S Janarthana Raja (Retd.)
Independent Director
STATUTORY AUDITORS
Messrs M. S. Jagannathan & N. Krishnaswami, Chartered Accountants, Tiruchirappalli
INTERNAL AUDITORS
Messrs SRSV & Associates,
Chartered Accountants, Chennai
SECRETARIAL AUDITORS
Messrs S. Krishnamurthy & Co.,
Company Secretaries, Chennai
BANKERS
Axis Bank Limited
HDFC Bank Limited
HSBC Limited
ICICI Bank Limited
IDBI Bank Limited
Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited
Yes Bank Limited
ADDRESSES
Registered Office
Ramco Systems Limited,
No. 47, P.S.K. Nagar,
Rajapalayam - 626 108
Corporate Office &
Research and Development Centre
No. 64, Sardar Patel Road, Taramani,
Chennai - 600 113
SUBSIDIARIES
Ramco Systems Corporation, USA
Ramco Systems Ltd., Switzerland Ramco Systems Pte. Ltd., Singapore Ramco Systems Sdn. Bhd., Malaysia
RSL Enterprise Solutions (Pty) Ltd., South Africa Ramco Systems Canada Inc., Canada
Ramco Systems FZ-LLC, Dubai
R S L Software Co. Ltd, Sudan
Ramco Systems Australia Pty Ltd, Australia Ramco System Inc., Philippines
Ramco Systems (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., China
PT Ramco Systems Indonesia, Indonesia
Ramco System Vietnam Company Limited, Vietnam Ramco Systems Macau Limited, Macao
Ramco Software Japan Limited, Japan
Ramco Systems Defense and Security Incorporated, USA Ramco Middle East for Information Technology, Saudi Arabia Ramco System LLC, Qatar
REGISTRAR AND SHARE TRANSFER AGENT
Messrs Cameo Corporate Services Limited,
'Subramanian Building', No. 1, Club House Road,
Chennai - 600 002
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Ramco Systems Limited published this content on 14 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2023 11:32:00 UTC.