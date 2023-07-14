FUTURE

01 Corporate Overview

01Corporate Information

02 The Future Forward is Exciting

04 Ramco Systems Limited - A Future-Ready Organization

  1. A Quick Look at Our Future-Readiness
  1. Chairman's Statement
  1. Message from COO

12 Embracing the Future: Key Insights into the Year's Forward-Looking Strategic Developments

14 Built Strategic Partnerships

16 Embracing the Future: Key Insights into the Developments of Our Business Units

24 Case Studies

26 A Sustainable Future

Investor information

Market Capitalization as on

Rs.6,693.27 Mln.

March 31, 2023, at BSE

Market Capitalization as on

Rs.6,730.26 Mln.

March 31, 2023, at NSE

CIN

L72300TN1997PLC037550

BSE Code

532370

NSE Symbol

RAMCOSYS

AGM Date

August 10, 2023

AGM Venue

Virtual Meeting

Video Conferencing / Other

AGM Mode

Audio Visual Means

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statement

31 Statutory Reports

31 Board's Report

66 Corporate Governance Report

87 Management Discussion and Analysis Report

97 Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report

128 Financial Statements

  1. Standalone
  1. Consolidated

265 Notice to the Members

An electronic version of this report is available online at:

https://www.ramco.com/annual-reports

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT business including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price,fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, withdrawal of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Ramco Systems may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in our reports to Shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

CORPORATE

INFORMATION

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Mr. P R Venketrama Raja

Chairman

Mr. P V Abinav Ramasubramaniam Raja

Whole Time Director

Mr. M M Venkatachalam

Independent Director

Mr. A V Dharmakrishnan

Non-Independent Director

Mr. R S Agarwal

Independent Director

Mrs. Soundara Kumar

Independent Director

Mr. Sankar Krishnan

Non-Independent Director

Justice Mr. P P S Janarthana Raja (Retd.)

Independent Director

STATUTORY AUDITORS

Messrs M. S. Jagannathan & N. Krishnaswami, Chartered Accountants, Tiruchirappalli

INTERNAL AUDITORS

Messrs SRSV & Associates,

Chartered Accountants, Chennai

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS

Messrs S. Krishnamurthy & Co.,

Company Secretaries, Chennai

BANKERS

Axis Bank Limited

HDFC Bank Limited

HSBC Limited

ICICI Bank Limited

IDBI Bank Limited

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

Yes Bank Limited

ADDRESSES

Registered Office

Ramco Systems Limited,

No. 47, P.S.K. Nagar,

Rajapalayam - 626 108

Corporate Office &

Research and Development Centre

No. 64, Sardar Patel Road, Taramani,

Chennai - 600 113

SUBSIDIARIES

Ramco Systems Corporation, USA

Ramco Systems Ltd., Switzerland Ramco Systems Pte. Ltd., Singapore Ramco Systems Sdn. Bhd., Malaysia

RSL Enterprise Solutions (Pty) Ltd., South Africa Ramco Systems Canada Inc., Canada

Ramco Systems FZ-LLC, Dubai

R S L Software Co. Ltd, Sudan

Ramco Systems Australia Pty Ltd, Australia Ramco System Inc., Philippines

Ramco Systems (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., China

PT Ramco Systems Indonesia, Indonesia

Ramco System Vietnam Company Limited, Vietnam Ramco Systems Macau Limited, Macao

Ramco Software Japan Limited, Japan

Ramco Systems Defense and Security Incorporated, USA Ramco Middle East for Information Technology, Saudi Arabia Ramco System LLC, Qatar

REGISTRAR AND SHARE TRANSFER AGENT

Messrs Cameo Corporate Services Limited,

'Subramanian Building', No. 1, Club House Road,

Chennai - 600 002

