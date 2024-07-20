DRIVING
Market Capitalization as on
: NSE Rs.9,373.02 Mln.
March 31, 2024, at BSE
Market Capitalization as on
: BSE Rs.9,377.40 Mln.
March 31, 2024, at NSE
CIN
: L72300TN1997PLC037550
BSE Code
: 532370
NSE Symbol
: RAMCOSYS
AGM Date
: August 21, 2024
AGM Venue
: Virtual Meeting
An electronic version of this report is available online at:
https://www.ramco.com/investor-relations/annual-reports
Corporate
Information
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Mr. P R Venketrama Raja
Chairman
Mr. P V Abinav Ramasubramaniam Raja
Whole Time Director
Mr. M M Venkatachalam
Independent Director (Retired on March 31, 2024)
Mr. A V Dharmakrishnan
Non-Independent Director
Mr. R S Agarwal
Independent Director (Retired on March 31, 2024)
Mrs. Soundara Kumar
Independent Director
Mr. Sankar Krishnan
Non-Independent Director
Justice P P S Janarthana Raja (Retd.)
Independent Director
Dr. M S Krishnan
Independent Director (Appointed w.e.f. February 07, 2024)
Dr. Aravind Srinivasan
Independent Director (Appointed w.e.f. February 07, 2024)
STATUTORY AUDITORS
Messrs M. S. Jagannathan & N. Krishnaswami, Chartered Accountants, Tiruchirappalli
INTERNAL AUDITORS
Messrs SRSV & Associates,
Chartered Accountants, Chennai
SECRETARIAL AUDITORS
Messrs S. Krishnamurthy & Co.,
Company Secretaries, Chennai
BANKERS
Axis Bank Limited
HDFC Bank Limited
HSBC Limited
ICICI Bank Limited
IDBI Bank Limited
Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited
ADDRESSES
Registered Office
No. 47, P.S.K. Nagar,
Rajapalayam - 626 108
Corporate Office &
Research and Development Centre
No. 64, Sardar Patel Road, Taramani,
Chennai - 600 113
SUBSIDIARIES
Ramco Systems Corporation, USA
Ramco Systems Ltd., Switzerland Ramco Systems Pte. Ltd., Singapore Ramco Systems Sdn. Bhd., Malaysia
RSL Enterprise Solutions (Pty) Ltd., South Africa Ramco Systems Canada Inc., Canada
Ramco Systems FZ-LLC, Dubai
R S L Software Co. Ltd, Sudan
Ramco Systems Australia Pty Ltd, Australia Ramco System Inc., Philippines
Ramco Systems (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., China
PT Ramco Systems Indonesia, Indonesia
Ramco System Vietnam Company Limited, Vietnam Ramco Systems Macau Limited, Macao
Ramco Software Japan Limited, Japan
Ramco Systems Defense and Security Incorporated, USA Ramco Middle East for Information Technology, Saudi Arabia Ramco System LLC, Qatar
Ramco System Korea Company Limited, South Korea
REGISTRAR AND SHARE TRANSFER AGENT
Messrs Cameo Corporate Services Limited,
'Subramanian Building', No. 1, Club House Road,
Chennai - 600 002
Our Approach
to Reporting
About this ReportAt Ramco Systems Limited, we are dedicated to report the financial and non-financial performance of the Company in compliance with the regulatory requirements of the Companies Act, 2013, and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Our Integrated Annual Report is crafted in alignment with the Integrated Reporting Framework by IIRC. It offers a comprehensive and detailed overview of our business performance, showcasing how we manage our various stakeholders and create shared value through our corporate governance, strategy and risk management, stakeholder engagement, and sustainability initiatives.
Frameworks and Guidelines
The content and structure of this Annual Report is guided by the framework endorsed by the IR Council. Besides, the Company fully complies with the Stock Exchanges and SEBI compliances. We are committed to embracing best practices in reporting to ensure transparency and better stakeholder engagement.
Scope and Boundary
This Annual Report comprises the relevant aspects of the operations of Ramco Systems Limited. It also consists of the desired statutory disclosures and audited annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. All the subsidiaries accounts are consolidated in the consolidated financial statements.
Feedback
Your valuable feedback is integral to the continuous enhancement of our reporting journey. Kindly direct your comments to investorrelations@ramco.com
Driving Transformation.
Building Future.
The world is transforming rapidly, presenting immense opportunities alongside significant challenges. In this era of dynamism, transformation with a spark for innovation is more than just a necessity; it is what drives the path for sustained growth and enduring success.
At Ramco, we wholeheartedly embrace this ethos of transformation by nurturing a culture of continuous innovation. Our commitment to stakeholders is mirrored in our solutions designed to future-proof businesses, keeping them ahead of the curve. Our cutting-edge solutions address our customers' core needs and shape their future business landscape. By combining industry expertise with customer centricity, we revolutionise business operations by optimising processes, enhancing efficiencies, and crafting exceptional user experiences.
In each of our endeavours, we are driving transformation and building the future by shaping tomorrow's industries, leaving a lasting and positive impact. We call ourselves the catalysts of change, nurturing a future where possibilities flourish.
USD 63.92 Mln.
40+
Revenue
Industries Covered
11
USD 187.55 Mln.
Million-Dollar Plus Deals Signed
Unexecuted Order Book
Transforming Business Dynamics with
Future-Ready Solutions
Ramco Systems Limited ('Ramco' or 'the Company' or 'we') is a global enterprise software Company offering world-class SaaS- enabled platform and products. As a future-ready organisation, Ramco focuses on delivering innovative, next-generation cloud enterprise applications to empower enterprise growth.
Our offerings
As a fast-growing enterprise software player, Ramco is making significant strides in the market. Backed by our multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprise software, we are steadily progressing in the areas of:
Global Payroll
Aviation
ERP
Logistics
& HR
Our solutions leverage cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics to drive operational efficiency and business value for our clients. To meet the specific needs of our clients worldwide, we offer flexible deployment models - Cloud (public or private), On-Premises, or Managed Service.
Ramco Systems Limited published this content on 20 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2024 04:54:01 UTC.