RAMCO SYSTEMS LIMITED

INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2023-24

"GURUBAKTHAMANI"

SHRI P R RAMASUBRAHMANEYA RAJHA

Sridharmarakshakar - Former Chairman

Our Approach to Reporting

Driving Transformation. Building Future.

Transforming Business Dynamics with Future-Ready Solutions

From the Chairman's Desk Message from the CEO Operating Environment

Building the Future: Transforming Global Businesses with Future-Ready Offerings

Building Lasting Value for the Stakeholders Driving Collaboration for Shared Success Building Better Relations

Driving Growth by Building Value Building a Dynamic Team

Empowering Communities for Building Future

Conservation of the Tropical Dry Evergreen Forest (TDEF) of South India

Driving Environmental Excellence through Care Awards and Accolades

Investor information

Market Capitalization as on

: NSE Rs.9,373.02 Mln.

March 31, 2024, at BSE

Market Capitalization as on

: BSE Rs.9,377.40 Mln.

March 31, 2024, at NSE

CIN

: L72300TN1997PLC037550

BSE Code

: 532370

NSE Symbol

: RAMCOSYS

AGM Date

: August 21, 2024

AGM Venue

: Virtual Meeting

An electronic version of this report is available online at:

https://www.ramco.com/investor-relations/annual-reports

Financial Statements Statutory Reports

Board's Report

Scan this QR code to navigate investor-related information

Corporate Governance Report

Management Discussion and Analysis

Disclaimer:

Business Responsibility and Sustainability

This document contains statements about expected future

events and financials of Ramco Systems Limited ('The

Company'), which are forward-looking. By their nature, forward-

looking statements require the Company to make assumptions

and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is

a significant risk that the assumptions, predictions and other

forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-

looking statements as several factors could cause assumptions,

Standalone

actual future results and events to differ materially from those

Consolidated

expressed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly,

this document is subject to this disclaimer and qualified in its

entirety by the assumptions, qualifications and risk factors referred to in the Management Discussion and Analysis section of this Annual Report.

Notice to the Members

Corporate

Information

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Mr. P R Venketrama Raja

Chairman

Mr. P V Abinav Ramasubramaniam Raja

Whole Time Director

Mr. M M Venkatachalam

Independent Director (Retired on March 31, 2024)

Mr. A V Dharmakrishnan

Non-Independent Director

Mr. R S Agarwal

Independent Director (Retired on March 31, 2024)

Mrs. Soundara Kumar

Independent Director

Mr. Sankar Krishnan

Non-Independent Director

Justice P P S Janarthana Raja (Retd.)

Independent Director

Dr. M S Krishnan

Independent Director (Appointed w.e.f. February 07, 2024)

Dr. Aravind Srinivasan

Independent Director (Appointed w.e.f. February 07, 2024)

STATUTORY AUDITORS

Messrs M. S. Jagannathan & N. Krishnaswami, Chartered Accountants, Tiruchirappalli

INTERNAL AUDITORS

Messrs SRSV & Associates,

Chartered Accountants, Chennai

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS

Messrs S. Krishnamurthy & Co.,

Company Secretaries, Chennai

BANKERS

Axis Bank Limited

HDFC Bank Limited

HSBC Limited

ICICI Bank Limited

IDBI Bank Limited

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

ADDRESSES

Registered Office

No. 47, P.S.K. Nagar,

Rajapalayam - 626 108

Corporate Office &

Research and Development Centre

No. 64, Sardar Patel Road, Taramani,

Chennai - 600 113

SUBSIDIARIES

Ramco Systems Corporation, USA

Ramco Systems Ltd., Switzerland Ramco Systems Pte. Ltd., Singapore Ramco Systems Sdn. Bhd., Malaysia

RSL Enterprise Solutions (Pty) Ltd., South Africa Ramco Systems Canada Inc., Canada

Ramco Systems FZ-LLC, Dubai

R S L Software Co. Ltd, Sudan

Ramco Systems Australia Pty Ltd, Australia Ramco System Inc., Philippines

Ramco Systems (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., China

PT Ramco Systems Indonesia, Indonesia

Ramco System Vietnam Company Limited, Vietnam Ramco Systems Macau Limited, Macao

Ramco Software Japan Limited, Japan

Ramco Systems Defense and Security Incorporated, USA Ramco Middle East for Information Technology, Saudi Arabia Ramco System LLC, Qatar

Ramco System Korea Company Limited, South Korea

REGISTRAR AND SHARE TRANSFER AGENT

Messrs Cameo Corporate Services Limited,

'Subramanian Building', No. 1, Club House Road,

Chennai - 600 002

Our Approach

to Reporting

Ramco Systems Limited 2

About this Report

At Ramco Systems Limited, we are dedicated to report the financial and non-financial performance of the Company in compliance with the regulatory requirements of the Companies Act, 2013, and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Our Integrated Annual Report is crafted in alignment with the Integrated Reporting Framework by IIRC. It offers a comprehensive and detailed overview of our business performance, showcasing how we manage our various stakeholders and create shared value through our corporate governance, strategy and risk management, stakeholder engagement, and sustainability initiatives.

Frameworks and Guidelines

The content and structure of this Annual Report is guided by the framework endorsed by the IR Council. Besides, the Company fully complies with the Stock Exchanges and SEBI compliances. We are committed to embracing best practices in reporting to ensure transparency and better stakeholder engagement.

Scope and Boundary

This Annual Report comprises the relevant aspects of the operations of Ramco Systems Limited. It also consists of the desired statutory disclosures and audited annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. All the subsidiaries accounts are consolidated in the consolidated financial statements.

Feedback

Your valuable feedback is integral to the continuous enhancement of our reporting journey. Kindly direct your comments to investorrelations@ramco.com

Driving Transformation.

Building Future.

The world is transforming rapidly, presenting immense opportunities alongside significant challenges. In this era of dynamism, transformation with a spark for innovation is more than just a necessity; it is what drives the path for sustained growth and enduring success.

At Ramco, we wholeheartedly embrace this ethos of transformation by nurturing a culture of continuous innovation. Our commitment to stakeholders is mirrored in our solutions designed to future-proof businesses, keeping them ahead of the curve. Our cutting-edge solutions address our customers' core needs and shape their future business landscape. By combining industry expertise with customer centricity, we revolutionise business operations by optimising processes, enhancing efficiencies, and crafting exceptional user experiences.

In each of our endeavours, we are driving transformation and building the future by shaping tomorrow's industries, leaving a lasting and positive impact. We call ourselves the catalysts of change, nurturing a future where possibilities flourish.

USD 63.92 Mln.

40+

Revenue

Industries Covered

11

USD 187.55 Mln.

Million-Dollar Plus Deals Signed

Unexecuted Order Book

Transforming Business Dynamics with

Future-Ready Solutions

Ramco Systems Limited ('Ramco' or 'the Company' or 'we') is a global enterprise software Company offering world-class SaaS- enabled platform and products. As a future-ready organisation, Ramco focuses on delivering innovative, next-generation cloud enterprise applications to empower enterprise growth.

Our offerings

As a fast-growing enterprise software player, Ramco is making significant strides in the market. Backed by our multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprise software, we are steadily progressing in the areas of:

Global Payroll

Aviation

ERP

Logistics

& HR

Our solutions leverage cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics to drive operational efficiency and business value for our clients. To meet the specific needs of our clients worldwide, we offer flexible deployment models - Cloud (public or private), On-Premises, or Managed Service.

Ramco Systems Limited 6

