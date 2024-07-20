entirety by the assumptions, qualifications and risk factors referred to in the Management Discussion and Analysis section of this Annual Report.

this document is subject to this disclaimer and qualified in its

About this Report

At Ramco Systems Limited, we are dedicated to report the financial and non-financial performance of the Company in compliance with the regulatory requirements of the Companies Act, 2013, and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Our Integrated Annual Report is crafted in alignment with the Integrated Reporting Framework by IIRC. It offers a comprehensive and detailed overview of our business performance, showcasing how we manage our various stakeholders and create shared value through our corporate governance, strategy and risk management, stakeholder engagement, and sustainability initiatives.

Frameworks and Guidelines

The content and structure of this Annual Report is guided by the framework endorsed by the IR Council. Besides, the Company fully complies with the Stock Exchanges and SEBI compliances. We are committed to embracing best practices in reporting to ensure transparency and better stakeholder engagement.

Scope and Boundary

This Annual Report comprises the relevant aspects of the operations of Ramco Systems Limited. It also consists of the desired statutory disclosures and audited annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. All the subsidiaries accounts are consolidated in the consolidated financial statements.

Feedback

Your valuable feedback is integral to the continuous enhancement of our reporting journey. Kindly direct your comments to investorrelations@ramco.com

