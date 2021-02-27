Ramco : Board Meeting Outcome

Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Februa 03. 2021
The Meeting of Bod of Directors was held today (February 03, 2020), approved the Un-Audited Fincial Results (Standalone d Consolidated) r the quarter&nine months ended Dember 31, 2020.
Time of commencement of the Bod Meeting Time of completion of the Bod Meeting
04:00 p.m. 05:50 p.m.
I) Pursut to Regulation 33(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations d Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the llowing, duly reviewed by the Audit Committee d approved by the Bod of Directors:
❖ Standalone d Consolidated Un-Audited Fincial Results r the quarter&nine months ended December 31, 2020.
❖ Limited Review Report om the Statutory Auditors on the Standalone d Consolidated Un-Audited Fincial Results r the quarter&nine months ended December 31, 2020.
❖ A copy of the newspaper publication on the Fincial Results of the Compy in the prescribed rmat being published is enclosed.
2) A copy of the Press Release on perrmce of the Compy is enclosed.
The aresaid intimation is also being hosted on the website ofthe Companywww.rco.com.
Kindly take on record the se.
Thanking you,
Encl: As above
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT ON REVIEW OF UNAUDITED QUARTERLY AND YEAR TO DATESTANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY PURSUANT TO THE REGULATION 33 OF THE SEBI (LISTINGOBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015
TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF RAMCO SYSTEMS LIMITED
1.We have reviewed the accompanying Statement of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of M/s. Ramco
Systems Limited (the "Company") for the quarter ended 31 December 2020 and year to date results for the periodfrom 01 April 2020 to 31 December 2020 (the "Statement"), being submitted by the Company pursuant to therequirements of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015,as amended (the "Regulation").
2.This Statement, which is the responsibility of the Company's Management and has been approved by the Boardof Directors of the Company, has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principleslaid down in Indian Accounting Standard 34"Interim Financial Reporting"("Ind AS 34"), prescribed under Section133 of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended, read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accountingprinciples generally accepted in India. Our responsibility is to issue a report on the Statement based on our review.
3.We conducted our review of the Statement in accordance with the Standard on Review Engagements (SRE) 2410,"Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity",issued by theInstitute of Chartered Accountants of India. This standard requires that we plan and perform the review to obtainmoderate assurance as to whether the Statement is free of material misstatement. A review is limited primarilyto inquiries of company personnel and analytical procedures applied to financial data and thus provides lessassurance than an audit. We have not performed an audit and accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
4.Based on our review conducted as above, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that theaccompanying Statement, prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards and other recognizedaccounting practices and policies, has not disclosed the information required to be disclosed in terms ofRegulation, 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended,including the manner in which it is to be disclosed, or that it contains any material misstatement.
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT ON REVIEW OF UNAUDITED QUARTERLY AND YEAR TO DATECONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY PURSUANT TO THE REGULATION 33 OF THE SEBI (LISTINGOBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015
TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF RAMCO SYSTEMS LIMITED
1.We have reviewed the accompanying Statement of Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of M/s. Ramco
Systems Limited, India (the "Parent") and its subsidiaries (the Parent and its subsidiaries together referred to asthe "Group"), and its share of the net profit / (loss) after tax and total comprehensive income / (loss) of itsassociate for the quarter ended 31 December 2020 and year to date results for the period from 01 April 2020 to31 December 2020 (the "Statement") attached herewith, being submitted by the Parent pursuant to therequirements of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 asamended (the "Regulation").
2.This Statement, which is the responsibility of the Parent's Management and has been approved by the Board ofDirectors of the Parent, has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laiddown in Indian Accounting Standard 34"Interim Financial Reporting" ("IndAS 34"), prescribed under Section 133of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended, read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accountingprinciples generally accepted in India. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the Statement based on ourreview.
3.We conducted our review of the Statement in accordance with the Standard on Review Engagements (SRE) 2410,"Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity",issued by theInstitute of Chartered Accountants of India. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries,primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other reviewprocedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Standards onAuditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significantmatters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
We also performed procedures in accordance with the circular issued by the SEBI under Regulation 33(8) of theSEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, to the extent applicable.
This Statement includes the results of the following entities:
Parent:
Ramco Systems Limited, India
Subsidiaries:
Associate:
a)
Ramco Systems Corporation, USA
a) City Works (Pty) Ltd., South Africa
b)
Ramco Systems Canada Inc., Canada
c)
Ramco Systems Ltd., Switzerland
d)
Ramco Systems Sdn. Bhd., Malaysia
e)
Ramco Systems Pte. Ltd., Singapore
f)
RSL Enterprise Solutions (Pty) Ltd., South Africa
g)
Ramco Systems FZ-LLC, Dubai
M.S. JAGAN NATHAN& N. KRISHNASWAMIChartered Accountants
h)
RSL Software Company Ltd., Sudan
i)
Ramco Systems Australia Pty. Ltd., Australia
j)
Ramco System Inc., Philippines
k)
Ramco Systems (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., China
I)
Ramco System Vietnam Company Ltd., Vietnam
m)
PT Ramco Systems Indonesia, Indonesia
n)
Ramco Systems Macau Ltd., Macau
4.Based on our review conducted and procedures performed as stated in paragraph 3 above, nothing has come toour attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying Statement, prepared in accordance with therecognition and measurement principles laid down in the aforesaid Indian Accounting Standard and otheraccounting principles generally accepted in India, has not disclosed the information required to be disclosed interms of the Regulation, read with the Circular, including the manner in which it is to be disclosed, or that itcontains any material misstatement.
5.The Statement also includes the Group's share of net profit/loss in respect of an Associate based on their interimfinancial statements / financial information / financial results which have not been reviewed/audited by theirauditors. According to the information and explanations given to us by the Management, these financialstatements / financial information! financial results are not material to the Group.
Our conclusion on the Statement is not modified in respect of the above matter.
Theaboveisanextract of thedetailed formatof QuarterlyFinancial Resultsfiled with theStock ExchangesunderRegulation33 of theSEBI (ListingObligationsandDisclosureRequirements)Regulations,2015.Thefullformat of theQuarterlyFinancial ResultsareavailableontheCompany'swebsiteatwww.ramco.comand BSE websitewww.bseindia.com.andNSE websitewww.nseindia.com.
Theaboveconsolidatedfinancial resultsof RamcoSystemsLimited,India(the"Company"),itssubsidiaries,(togetherreferred toas"Group')and.itsAssociatewerereviewedbytheAuditCommitteeand approved bytheBoard ofDirectorsinitsmeetingheld onFebruary03,2021.TheConsolidatedFinancial Resultsareprepared inaccordancewith theIndianAccountingStandards(Ind-AS)aspresaibed underSection133 of theCompaniesAct,2013 read with therelevantrulesIssuedthereunder.TheStatutoryAuditorshavecarried out alimited reviewof theaboveresultsand haveissuedanunmodified reviewreport.
Aviation, Aerospace & Defense continues to win the trust of leading MROs and Defense majors; expands product functionality to address Drones, eVTOL, Space Launch Vehicles
• Logistics emerges as a growth driver as eCommerce and change in distribution patterns spark market demand
• Panership with leading Global HCM players spu demand for Global Payroll
• Leading Business conglomerates choose Ramco ERP for driving enterprise-wide Digital Transformation
Chennai, India - February 03, 2021: Ramco Systems (BSE - 532370, NSE - RAMCOSYS);a global enterprise software company focusing on Next Generation Cloud Enterprise Applications, today announced the results for the third quaer of 2020-21.
For the quaer ended December 31, 2020 (Q3: 2020-21), global consolidated income of Ramco Systems Limited stood at USD 23.73m (Rs 174.22 er). The net profit after tax for the quaer, amounted to USD 2.44m (Rs 17.89 er), as against net profit of USD 0.82m (Rs 5.78cr) in the same period, previous year.
Q3 Financial Highlights:
• Quaerly order bookings stood at USD 38.40m, 45% growth over Q2
• Six 'Million-Dollar-Plus' deals signed; with average deal size moving beyond 1Mn USD
• Quaerly revenue stood at USD 23.34m, 8% growth over Q2
• EBITDA showed a healthy growth at 32% in Q3
Q3 Business Highlights:
• Ramco Aviation signs off the quaer on a high note -
o Iberia Maintenance, one of Europe's leading MRO service providers in IAG Group chooses Ramco to digitally transform its business operations on a unified platform
o With world's largest commercial fleet of tactical ex-military aircraft onboard, four of the top U.S. ADAIR (Adversary Air Services) Operators now trust Ramco
• Ramco ERP announces digital transformational program at DLF Limited enhancing customer journey with an end-to-end digital experience
• Thrust on covering 50+ country payroll compliance on a single platform, and delivering best payroll experience, brings home the 2020 HR Vendors of the Year Awards for Best Payroll Software and Best Payroll Outsourcing provider
• Logistics business sees record revenue with large clients onboarded during FY 21; positive momentum in pipeline triggered by surge in eCommerce
Commenting on the results,P.R. Venketrama Raja, Chairman, Ramco Systems,said, "The pandemic has stepped up the.need for organizations to go digital to survive and grow. It has helped speed up the transformation agenda for businesses, globally. We see this as an oppounity for organizations to relock at their existing processes and adopt newer ways to experience exponential savings in time, cost and effo. It is this focus that we place on delivering measurable results, that has helped us continue to win the trust of global businesses. With focus on technology and innovation we are here to define the new normal."
About Ramco Systems:
Ramco is a next-gen enterprise software player disrupting the market with its multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprisesoftware in HR and Global Payroll, ERP and M&E MRO for Aviation. Part of the USD 1 billion Ramco Group, Ramco Systemsfocuses on Innovation and Culture to differentiate itself in the marketplace. On Innovation front, Ramco has been focusing onmoving towardsActive ERPleveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and Event Driven Architecture by buildingfeatures such asTalk It -which allows transactions to be carried out by simple voice commands,Bot it -which allows users tocomplete transaction using natural conversations;Mail It-transact with the application by just sending an email;HUB It-a onescreen does it all concept built to address all activities of a user;Thumb It -mobility where the system presents users with optionto choose rather than type values andPrompt It -a cognitive ability which will let the system complete the transaction andprompts the user for approval.
With 1800+ employees spread across 24 offices, globally, Ramco follows a flat and open culture where employees are encouragedto share knowledge and grow. No Hierarchies, Cabin-less Offices, Respect work and not titles, among others are what makes theteam say, Thank God it's Monday!
Leader in NelsonHall's NEAT Matrix for Next Gen Payroll Services
Winner of 2020 ISG Paragon Awards Asia Pacific, for 'Transformation' and 'Collaboration'Winner Global Payroll Transformation Project of the Year - 2019 by Global Payroll AssociationPositioned as Major Contender in Everest Group's Multi-Country Payroll Platform PEAK Matrix
Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward looking statements which involve a number of risks anduncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward looking statements. The risks and uncertaintiesrelating to these statements include, but are not limited to risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, our ability to managegrowth, intense competition in IT business including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability toattract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictionson immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions intelecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our servicecontracts, withdrawal of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and generaleconomic conditions affecting our industry. Ramco Systems may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-lookingstatements, including statements contained in our reports to shareholders. The company does not undertake to update any forward-lookingstatement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the company.-
For RAMCO SYSTEMS LIMITED
P.R. Venketrama Raja
Chairman
Ramco Systems Limited published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2021 17:49:01 UTC.