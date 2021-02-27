Ramco : Board Meeting Outcome 02/27/2021 | 12:50pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ramco February 03, 2021 National Stock Exchange of India Ltd BSE Ltd., Exchge Plaza, 5 Floor Corporate Relationship Department Plot No:C/1, G Block Phiroze Jeejheebhoy Towers Bdra Kurla Complex, Bdra (E) Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 00 I Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip: 532370 Scrip: RAMCOSYS Dear Sir/Madam, Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Februa 03. 2021 The Meeting of Bod of Directors was held today (February 03, 2020), approved the Un-Audited Fincial Results (Standalone d Consolidated) r the quarter & nine months ended Dember 31, 2020. Time of commencement of the Bod Meeting Time of completion of the Bod Meeting 04:00 p.m. 05:50 p.m. I) Pursut to Regulation 33(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations d Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the llowing, duly reviewed by the Audit Committee d approved by the Bod of Directors: ❖ Standalone d Consolidated Un-Audited Fincial Results r the quarter & nine months ended December 31, 2020.

❖ Limited Review Report om the Statutory Auditors on the Standalone d Consolidated Un-Audited Fincial Results r the quarter & nine months ended December 31, 2020.

❖ A copy of the newspaper publication on the Fincial Results of the Compy in the prescribed rmat being published is enclosed. 2) A copy of the Press Release on perrmce of the Compy is enclosed. The aresaid intimation is also being hosted on the website ofthe Company www.rco.com . Kindly take on record the se. Thanking you, Encl: As above Corporate Headquaers: �� ��@M§. [ Chennai 600 113, India I Tel: +91 44 2235 4510 / 6653 4000, Fax: +91 44 2235 2884 I GIN: L72300TN1997PLC037550 I Registered ice: 47, P.S.K. Nagar, Rajapalayam 626 108, India Global ices: India I Singapore I Malaysia I China I Hong Kong I Philippines I Australia I Dubai I USA I Canada I United Kingdom I Germany I Switzerland I South Africa I Sudan.ramco.com Registered Office : 47, PSK Nagar, RaJapalayam - 626 108, CIN: L72300TN1997PLC037550 Ramco Systems Limited Corporate Office : No. 64, Sardar Patel Road, Taramani, Chennal 600 113. Website :www.ramco.com, E-mail: investorcomplaints@ramco.com Statement of Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter & Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 Rs. Min. Auditedforthe SI, No. Patticulars Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, March 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 1 Income Revenue from operations 984.18 828.39 696.16 2,569.70 2,347.48 3,058.48 Other Income 22.57 26.27 36.39 71.94 92.28 139.08 Total Income 1,006.75 854.66 732.55 2,641.64 2,439.76 3,197.56 2 Expenses Purchase of stock-In-trade 2.87 1,64 1.20 4.54 5.89 6.60 Changes In inventories of stock-In-trade - 0.16 - - - Employee benefits expense 371.05 315.14 325.03 996.02 930.71 1,217.34 Finance costs 15.60 22,76 28.26 63.66 82.13 107.56 Depreciation and amortisation expense 155.46 158.56 154.01 472.95 453.82 606.08 Other expenses 160.31 199.49 115.42 480.93 480.53 647.12 Total Expenses 705.29 697.59 624.08 2,018.10 1,953.08 • 2,584.70 3 Profit/(Loss) before tax (1 - 2) 301.46 157.07 108.47 623.54 486.68 612.86 4 Income Tax expense Current tax 54.69 28.28 8.47 112.67 71.02 99.43 Deferred tax (Including MAT credit) 81.71 45.27 18.13 174.62 30.80 264.52 Total tax expenses 136.40 73.55 26.60 287.29 101.82 369.95 5 Profit/Wyss) (3 - 4) 165.06 83.52 81.87 336.25 384.86 248.91 6 Other comprehensive income Coco (I) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Remeasurement of defined benefit obligations (net) - - - 5.04 Income tax on above Items - - (0.43) Total - - - - - 4.61 (ii) Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Effect of change in functional currency of foreign operations (0.17) 5.98 (6.92) 5.46 (11.01) (29.24) Income tax on above Items - - - - Total (0.17) 5.98 (6.92) 5.46 (11:01) (29.24) Other comprehensive Income, net of tax (I + II) (0.17) 5.98 (6.92) 5.46 (11.01) (24.63) 7 Total comprehensive Income (5 +6) 164.89 89.50 74.95 341.71 37385 224.28 8 Paid-up Equity Share Capital- Face value of Fts.10/- each 307.09 306.82 306.35 307.09 306:35 306.39 9 Earnings Per Share on SI. No. 5- Face value of Rs.10/- each (Annualised only for yearly figures): Basic 5.39 2.73 2.68 10.98 12.58 8.13 Diluted 5.39 2.73 2.68 10.98 12.58 8.13 , Unaudited for the Quarter Ended ramco Unaudited for the Nine Months Ended MS LIMITED I/ P.R. Venketrama Raja Chairman The amounts in brackets in the notes denote the fi ures for the corres • uarter of the 0 5 H 0 V< o 0) 4- J _0 2 n:, '- c `--' Ill 0) *- la _c C ,--. = a) ro tr) -0 C a) O to al ' U a) o. = 0 ce c 0 -0 U - ..'1..', al cu ro o 4:1 E la n) E a) -o a) :,-. U -10 0 0 ,- c C (,) 0 (1) .5 v) >. V) 4-, a) o a) ..n .Z or o f, a) H to ro 0. .--, -)-' - u w : , ra , woa= oU-0 RICUW C r./ 4.-% IL) = El E -to ro 0 0 >.• t_ to /0 a) CU ,- ,- CO 0. -Z, -C >. 0. _c 01 (0 Ca)I .- 1/1 .FO., w 22 vl <7 03 C /0 a) .- , 111 ro '6 c > -0 co u 4.-. c L.) -0 CL) " 1... =, C _C.-O E 1-) CA -CI a)co = 4= ro .c--• = a -W a,) CU 1.- W Ill a :6 "Cl CU 0 0 C a) < H 17 .0 U _c u a) o -c :r.. 4,7, co 0 C 7 01 4, E LUCa Q., >-. -0 a)> _0 f.,' a) Cwl) c , Q./ cn at 0 s r_ CL -0 a) kr) u-, a; t-_, z = 0 u 1./1 1:-.` a) 7,... o 0 ° 1- I- _c 0 4_, CT -C 0 2 - a ai .o a ..... - , (0 co , :- a) M /0 > ,_V) CU 0 t Q-I 4- -= o CD 0- v) ro 0 C O. c 0 o o C C tn :0 CO ,n2 '-' c CD 4-, a) Ce ."' '-' > r•4 ro • s7 a) a ..0 . 0 0 8_c (V x a a) c v) a) L5 -C 4, = cr a) ro t 4_ ._ r_t = U1 CU -0 co a) -0 u's ..".. 2 0. --5 V) 0 -0 ,_ 0o c t 0 .c cn x5 a) a a) '00 t E 4-' C a co C 0- .0) >••• Ca -0 t o to 4, 4, -v,i a) iy .0 c a a < 0= o = v) 5 a) a) cn -C 0. al = t . • ro .cu- =4-A to- t- to 4_ To o C •- 0 t71 = a) 71 ,;(T2 (T) .01 C W X .c u ro C = U , o 0 .o = , M 4, -0 a) °ZS U>-to to C u (U.' 51 Ce 01 al c•-. o - d Z m ...... o - = E 01 a) E0 0 Vs 0 Cll ",-, (/)..r_'•l a) I , E 5 •(0 00 0 - Lei -0 a) 0 0 o ›t: 03 o -o 4- > a) w _c .1.., • ce 6 ro z C 0) .1.1 C 0 cL l/1 rn CO = u 113 0 u cn c a):6 o w U -.E, a) - .0 >. E a -0 M al U _c a >, 0 c .0 76 'a. S2 ic2. t -0 t 01 ..., ro _c 4-, ic 0 0 0 (-.) 0 CI 4- RI N C r.-. >. = a) cr u) a) 03 :vt.)' -oo >. atol ro r0n cuei 0 .- • ON cc a, tri ..-I5 , - Ill s4-- U)ro cs E - ro ..0..1. c "5 n. 6 in co LA Z Z - C. ,-. • - ,-, cil ro tr) ro C .6., 0 to O Ce 6 Tr cr, 1- .-t d 5 '.., E C '.n ..c LU Z a) (NJ _c co " lID a/ 0 -o m .90 a E E >. v, o 4-, a.) (0 ul a) E u cu 47, ,_ a a) 0.0 co ,..,a) .1... a) E _c5 U , o --- E 2 o. 03 >. cl a) a ,.) at_) _o (A E ns a, _c o o N .0 _ -o ,7.:1 f73 " 3 co 2 -1 4-5 0 4." 40 lb 0 cn 0 0 ° -C 4, 4-, cuN x co c • cVcs _ cro° .-:.. o 0 6 5 co lli IY 0 N o d E ..-.. H .c a) .o i5 2 .- C La o 4-4 to 0 (/C7-)U C U N -= 0 Q., IN E 6 to a) 0 _c .6)W E a) P-1 t_ a) .1-Is N (O co U H C 0 C >0 N E , a a EcUE 'or7''j ali ti3 CU 0 0 Li)CHoat 4, ..o CU SC a) 0 0 n3 a E v) 0 0 0 a 0 U1 a) 0° E 1C514171'M_01.0 C 0. 0 0 0H_C C 40- c c , (U .-• -0 ..-•• CO U1 'En al i3 .c f 0 o ta 13 (El 7-1 c u) 4, > 0/ -0 t cro 2 -C al 0 Q) M up 703 "0 i_ 0)... a a, N -0 o o >. c N >. rn e 0•= al in .0 E o(3) 1/1 113 or = to 0 H cr) a) . C (Q - 0 -C CU > -0 C C (00 -o o 7/ ;' t t x 22 0 co c 'IA '47., 0) w 0 71 v., .00 00 1."1 0 = -_, -0 ,- c N c o ro 0 6 C r 0 =I - € 2 cy 01 C 8 J 4-, F-' 0 I- a Lo z (0 c c CO -0 0 0 w _c > ..•. 51- r. 2 ,,L; = w .0- -4S 10 a, c 'n '. 0 (..) ›... c 4_, 0 a j o ,,, c Ca) o a) 0- 0 La = ' 7 ''' E U .,... .E co .c 0rp ro -:ocoi. C a) -, c :6 4,B• o 0 as ro c Lo c 4-c :13 71 rc .,.. g- _c 0,i) 10 1.0 0 2 " t c >, ''' o 04- 4-, 0u.- la a) 0 01 co c 4-, .t a, w c 10 a) t2) g ta BL- 0 E C °- 'CI > .4=s To 7' 1 ' c 45 oc .0 00 ,,,, .., RI C -Z U P0 4, D wz ; o! E 26: , E_. ) Ocr is r 0 E c 7.0 2 :-..• C f 0 " L.) .."-' 1,1 (i) 0.) - 6 E co -C2 ..o.. ,,, -C -C 0 4- V4-)' 0 00 coc 0 0 E 20 . `-' 2 1 'g 0 g g ." CI) o lil CU U C w o .6, a c 50 E0 E ° U a) u E 0 = 0. 0 W 7,3 ro 5 (a) c , , t -c o. ..-• o ro 0 (il S 1"- 4... /0 a) o , •Ea) :, •8 T. 6 = , E 5 to .6) .c 4- ki- l- a) The Company has only one operating segment- viz., Software Solutions & Services.

M.S. JAGANNATHAN & N. KRISHNASWAMI Chartered Accountants GS, Abirami Apartments, 14, VOC Road, Cantonment, Trichy 620001. Ph: 0431-4024657 D1, B-Block, First Floor, Parsn Paradise, 46, GN Chetty Road, T. Nagar, Chennai 600017. Ph: 044-45008214 E-Mail:Srinivasan.k@msjandnk.in; Ph: 09381721405 INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT ON REVIEW OF UNAUDITED QUARTERLY AND YEAR TO DATE STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY PURSUANT TO THE REGULATION 33 OF THE SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015 TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF RAMCO SYSTEMS LIMITED 1. We have reviewed the accompanying Statement of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of M/s. Ramco Systems Limited (the "Company") for the quarter ended 31 December 2020 and year to date results for the period from 01 April 2020 to 31 December 2020 (the "Statement"), being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (the "Regulation"). • 2. This Statement, which is the responsibility of the Company's Management and has been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company, has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" ("Ind AS 34"), prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended, read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. Our responsibility is to issue a report on the Statement based on our review.

3. We conducted our review of the Statement in accordance with the Standard on Review Engagements (SRE) 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity", issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. This standard requires that we plan and perform the review to obtain moderate assurance as to whether the Statement is free of material misstatement. A review is limited primarily to inquiries of company personnel and analytical procedures applied to financial data and thus provides less assurance than an audit. We have not performed an audit and accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

4. Based on our review conducted as above, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying Statement, prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards and other recognized accounting practices and policies, has not disclosed the information required to be disclosed in terms of Regulation, 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, including the manner in which it is to be disclosed, or that it contains any material misstatement. For M.S. Jagannathan & N. Krishnaswami Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 0012085 K. Sriniv san Partner Membership No. 021510 UDIN: 21021510AAAAAL8517 Chennai 03 February 2021 Registered Office : 47, PSK Nagar, RaJapalayam • 626 108 Ramo/ Systems Li:tilted Corporate Office : No. 64, Sardar Patel Road, Taraineni, chennai 600 113 CIN: 1.723001111997PL0337550 E-mail: investorcomplaintatrainco.com Website: www.ramco.00m Statement of Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter & Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 SI. No. Particulars • 1 Income Revenue from operations Other income Total Income 2 EA/rinses Purchase of stock-In-trade Changes in inventories of stock-In-trade Employee benefits expense " Finance costs Depreciation and amortisation expense Other expenses Total Expense,

3 Profit/(Loss) before share of Profit/(Loss) of an associate and tax (1 - 2)

4 Share of Profit/(Loss) of an assodate

5 Prnilt/(1-000) before tan (3 + 4)

6 Income tax expense Current tax Deferred tax (includes MAT credk) Total tax expenses

7 Eront/(1.033) (5 • 6)

8 Other comprehensive income (OCI) (I) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Remeasurement of defined benefit obligations (net) Income tax on above items Total (II) Items that may be retlassilied to profit or loss Effect of change In functional currency of foreign operations Income tax on above items Total Other comprehensive incense, net of tax (I 4. II)

9 Total comprehensive income (7 4. 6)

10 Erorit/(1058) attributable to: a) Share holders of the Company b) Non-controlling interest

11 Total comprehensive income attributable to: a) Shore holders of the Company b) Non-controlling interest

12 Paid-up Equity Share Capital' Face value of 05.10/- each

13 Earnings Per Share on SI. No. 10(a)- Face value of #310/- cads, in Rs. and USD: Bask Diluted (Annualised only for yearly figures) Unaudited for the Quarter EndedDecember 31, 2020 Rs. Min. USD Min. September 30, 2020 Na. Min. USD Min. ,1,713.79 28.37 1,742.16 23.34 1,598.21 0.39

23.73 1,650.95 9.80 - 734.19 58.14 171.23 447.97 1,381.33 360.83 0.13 - 10.00 0.25 2.33 6.10 4.88 DeCember 3/, 2019 Rs. Min. USD Min. . 21.56 1,470.98 52.74 0.71 21.37 22.27 1,492.35 0.07 5,61 008 - 0.16 Unaudited for the Nine months EndedDecember 31, 2020 Rs. MIS. USD Min. ramco December 31, 2019 Rs. Kin. USD Min. 20.81 4,764.45 Audited for the Year Ended March 31, 2020 Rs. 14IM USD Mln. 64.31 4,360.44 62,46 5,689.16 81.03 0.30 114.97 1.55 65.37 0.94 91.71 1.30 21.11 4,879.42

65.86 4,425.81 63.40 5,780.87 82.33 14.71 0.20 11.07 0.16 11.08 0.15 671.30 26.96 174.00 483:99 9.05 687.65 9.73 0.45 2.39 6.87 19.02 2,055.66 73.74 519.29 1,284.62 3,948.02 27.75 0.59 7.01 17.34 53.29 1,963.36 93.19 498.06 1,543.19 4,108.87 28.12 1.34 7:13 22,11 58.86 4.54 2,562.00 36.49 0.37 32,00 , .122.05 1.74 2.35 169.24 664.65 9.47 6.53 485,65 18.37 1,380.31 3.90 112.04 2,086.00 , 29.71 18.81 1,361.13 4.92 289.82 1.59 931.40

12.57 316.94 5,443.78 77.56 335.09 4.77 - 360.83 - 4.92 - 289.82 - 3.90 112.04 • - 1.39 - 931.40 - 12.53 - 316.94 - 4.54 2.06 0.03 337.15 4.80 84.18 95.35 179.33 181.30 1.15 1.30 2.45 2.47 50.00 70.52 120.52 169.30 0.67 0.95 1.62 2.28 17.10 35.58 52.68 59.36 0.24 0.50 0.74 0.85 183.24 255.72 436.96 492.44 2.47 3.45 5.92 6.65 104.97 48.25 153.22 163.72 1.50 0.69 2.19 2.35 119.64 1.71 108.33 1.54 227.97 &25 109.18 1.55 • • 5,03 0.07 - - • • - - (0.43) (0.01) - -- -- -- - 4.60 0.06 (44.98) 0.12 (31.63) 1.47 (24.60) (1.19) (111.26) 1.09 16.87 (2.31) 166.90 (4.88) - (44.98) (44.98) - 0.12 0.12 - (31.63) (31.53) - 1.47 1.47 - (24.60) (24.60) - (1.19) (1.19) - (111.26) (111.26) - 1.09 1.09 • • - 18.87 18.57 (2.31) (2.31) 166.90 (4.68) 171.50 (4.82) 136.32 2.59 137.63 3.75 34.78 (0.34) 381.18 7.74 180.59 0.04 280.68 (3.27) 178.91 2.39 181.30 2.44 003 2.47 167.14 2.16 169.30 2,25 0.03 2.28 57.79 1.57 59.36 0,82 0.03 0.85 484.22 8.22 492.44 6.54 0.11 6.65 160.26 3.46 183.72 2.30 0.05 2.35 101.74 1.45 ' 7.44 0.10 109.18 1.35 133.93 2.39 136.32 307.09 2.56 135.51 2.16 137.67 306.82 3.72 33.19 1.57 34.76 306.35 (0.37) 372.96 8.22 381.18 307.09 7.63 177.13 3.46 180.59 306.35 (0.01) 0.05 273.24 (3.37) 0.03 2.59 6,06 0.03 3.75 6.05 0.03 (0.34) 6.05 0.11 7.74 6.06 0.04 6.05 7.44 0.10 280.68 (3.27) 306.39 6.05 504 5.84 0.08 0.08 5,46 5.46 0.07 0.07 1.89 1.89 0.03 003 15.81 15.81 0.21 0.21 5.24 5.24 0.08 0.08 3.32 0.05 3.32 0.05 For RAMCO SYSTEMS LIMITED P.R. Venketrama Raja Chairman . - The amounts in brackets in the notes denote the fi ures for the corres s-5 I- fa 1- 0 s_ = . = 4- 0 CU -0 CU cs-5 e., fa 5$ u !J2• -, .0 Ln 0 0 0 - C0.0 0 = al 'n .8 E 13 75 B 73 ''3 W • fa 0 •S ..Y.. tr, LLS as ..._.• E to 0 1- 0 0 ,., ., a) a) N a) > fri >, -0 CY _o -•-• 4- a' 5 09= 2 2 m ,-;" j0_ -0 0 -o '- 70 -0 -o -2 2 - .0 r, -0 771 -'5 120 -g. --S 0) a, L., 0 x 0 0 0 -0 0 • U . 0 0 a _o 2 a., ,' .,-. o a 2 0 a 0 1- E 8 "3 > 2 8 E E S. (J) E "U3 L0. •t (A E, c ,7, J -0 13 W E a 0 0 0 r c co '6 .=.. -2 -6 2a5§ 0f, uarter of the orevious _c _c fa I- so 5 ' A CO At al (.1 0 u 0 Co 0 iIi.) ->.• a 2' 4 o a 10 0 515 'V U a) E c 0.) C tr, = P E al 0 50 fa -,'4, a. J COA -?' mta fa' G., n w :4,- '... 0 -0 3 5 0 o 0 o 45 o fo ni , 0 _ (r) _ ,.." u 4- o. .... 1 10 .1.-. .c. 3 a) (ci ,-, 1.- = cn u -o 0 c , 2 '0 0 to _c a .,... .- ,x, . s2 .903 a) > T .)_- a) To To 0 o 0 1.1-1 +-. (1) .0 0 0a E a u V o , 0 0 .1-• a) cc '0 vi 2 E r a! D E in 2o a 0 ). 0 GI N 105 fa c E . L11 4, ce 0 s•-.• .c 6 X 0 a) ,6 O. Tr 5 z a E o in 4r,., 7 .C_ a) - c -0 a 0 -0 0 7, -CI es a) -a .0 4 N , > 0. 10 o ,:g -o _o 0 11) 0 $5 a) u c 0 a 4- tO 0 E In 7 iti o 0 E 0 fa .1-. 0 a a 0 '071 0 0 575 ill C 8 ,'_:6 40.-, al 0 .0 .5-1 -t 0 a C a -a a a .2 6- 2 -0 4- C.- CU Os 2 50 c o. cs, ... ,,, a) D ° 9 .0 w u o L' 0 2 -"...c_0.., cn ..: 07) C ce "5 6 to co E C 0 tO 0 tO ..c.n- d c 0 CC oi 0 d 01 0 N 2 _c: 0 O (I) 6 0 o .1, a0 In t E 50 c a .0 .W0 ›.• • .1°11' 05 50 (n 6= :=5 PI a) • ° n > -0 10 a 0 ..c a >. 5 c -0 To a li. -ro .0 ,-, co ..c E 7,0 o 21 0 co N • g r): r °12 `° b CU 2 >•• -- 5 a) 15 I': 'c)_il rwcg; fa ce _c LA (;) '' Z cue' ,ca" al -0 10 c a .c u E to al a o c, rn _Y E u 2 0c01 in a 0 a) o o d ri 2 0° ., Ln vi. .u0 0 E E a) )0 41 d '8 V,.. fE a) 0 r.,... d - Co C 4, 0 CO 0 to at 0 al al .0 U 0 PI 2 -1 0 (3 2 to COO 2 c' 0. 0 'ti '1 r -0 . E t: 0 o 100 0 .E d .1-. u.) a) 0 n ,..; o ,.., t .d a) - V z 0 ,y 0 rn )ri CO 10 E a) d rn v g .c) 0 ° ).)-; °I ,-, 5-5 0 ..u..,. E 8 C •..- i•- u H (.9 CU - 0 a a = 0 .0 8 " E .:.1 au .c '0 0' c cu 2 U) C C 4- 40 E 0 1- C0. 0 0 _ o c) fa ..-5 0 0. E (9 'C' 2 E t' ° --'-' .20c _02 . -7.70. -osn: U _0 c to . am 4°•77 . 0. 2 , -,--, o 0,15 2 8 0 t Ma a -0 is 0 070C IV C (0 a0 0 0 to/ Is- 2 u T, -0 :.-, c .2 =c4-00a28 1- >•• 0, .6-- E 2 .. 2 7,0• == Co 040 , r. s,,I, c>3. ; V OC 0 r0 -0 ,.°..° :...-.!-. 2 1. I.70 e3 LI 2 0 .C. 0 .a - ° -- 0 g. 1, a Li,' `g 6- 7 ro il 0 To 42. a 1J 7, 10 1/1 -a 0; In= .'-2 . 2 ;.,- -0 1tca S 0 -0 o -a -os, .2 2 a > -o 1- a, a) • 0, 1 2 t'ri rc u E 0 E 4-, 0 0 a -0 c ea 0 "I c .c.5 0 -1,'2 O 2 t' c ,_ 0 0 -o 0 ci c fa rt) a a) N. 33 o 6 6 `" o ° C E 0 M 0 d ,-1 -1 ...1 0 2 cn r.1 ...1 cr, ''.• E o a .... ; 1- d O .0 2 c or 0 Lc, "5 ° t a,) >- m .6, E r t.),- cs 113 a ''' .° fa 2 8 2 0 aj ,y, >•• 0 , 'c5..0_. o 0 0 .a 6 r•-• t' g', _2 2 > u 0 0 trEi 02 (-9 • v., 0 .-5 u -I-, .-0-- 8 § 7=., 2E . E.a .b.-..,. 4_, .,-, 1,F al n ..... ag x:1 a) 0 0 7'I 6-. 'j w a) , 5- .1-5 .55 0 fa 0 c a 2' t •D- •g '5 50 0L.-/ (a 0 a, -0 E 4-. .,.-..-. , ti-, (..) c 8 ? 4.°utnu 6' E 6 'Et c(o ,..., .•-• )7., 13 cr, .0 .._, cs 0 Os 0 2 520 0.cu0l c a, tri a = ..... ,-, >. 'o o E, 0 = C > 10 .6.. 0 0 t._ C5. ow E 6 fo •-c• >. 01 - 10 1-1 E .c LE) 0 a) 0 C2A cLT3 4 t 0 0- 2 Ln ,... CU 4- W Pro c-,,. V > o 4- a 01 0 c.n ...... 2 -8 0 t. t • >2 a 0 .2 0 . 71. n 2 0 _0 0 C a! 2 ol 2 . a a) • .... 4- Lft ft, 4-, ..., 3 "o a r > 2 0 a) c_ U a) ul • a) 0 fcl 2 E IV .Y 43 al a) E 0 a l0 al § ss. r . = a; 4--_- a 0 2 0 4L2- .... , r 01 U 0 c For Ramco Systems Limited

M.S. 3AGANNATHAN & N. KRISHNASWAMI Chartered Accountants G5, Abirami Apartments, 14, VOC Road, Cantonment, Trichy 620001. Ph: 0431-4024657 D1, B-Block, First Floor, Parsn Paradise, 46, GN Chetty Road, T. Nagar, Chennai 600017. Ph: 044-45008214 E-Mail:Srinivasan.k@msjandnk.in; Ph: 09381721405 INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT ON REVIEW OF UNAUDITED QUARTERLY AND YEAR TO DATE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY PURSUANT TO THE REGULATION 33 OF THE SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015 TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF RAMCO SYSTEMS LIMITED 1. We have reviewed the accompanying Statement of Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of M/s. Ramco Systems Limited, India (the "Parent") and its subsidiaries (the Parent and its subsidiaries together referred to as the "Group"), and its share of the net profit / (loss) after tax and total comprehensive income / (loss) of its associate for the quarter ended 31 December 2020 and year to date results for the period from 01 April 2020 to 31 December 2020 (the "Statement") attached herewith, being submitted by the Parent pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended (the "Regulation"). 2. This Statement, which is the responsibility of the Parent's Management and has been approved by the Board of Directors of the Parent, has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" ("Ind AS 34"), prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended, read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the Statement based on our review.

3. We conducted our review of the Statement in accordance with the Standard on Review Engagements (SRE) 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity", issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. We also performed procedures in accordance with the circular issued by the SEBI under Regulation 33(8) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, to the extent applicable. This Statement includes the results of the following entities: Parent: Ramco Systems Limited, India Subsidiaries: Associate: a) Ramco Systems Corporation, USA a) City Works (Pty) Ltd., South Africa b) Ramco Systems Canada Inc., Canada c) Ramco Systems Ltd., Switzerland d) Ramco Systems Sdn. Bhd., Malaysia e) Ramco Systems Pte. Ltd., Singapore f) RSL Enterprise Solutions (Pty) Ltd., South Africa g) Ramco Systems FZ-LLC, Dubai M.S. JAGAN NATHAN & N. KRISHNASWAMI Chartered Accountants • G5, Abirami Apartments, 14, VOC Road, Cantonment, Trichy 620001. Ph: 0431-4024657 D1, B-Block, First Floor, Parsn Paradise, 46, GN Chetty Road, T. Nagar, Chennai 600017. Ph: 044-45008214 E-Mail:Srinivasan.k@msjandnk.in; Ph: 09381721405 h) RSL Software Company Ltd., Sudan i) Ramco Systems Australia Pty. Ltd., Australia j) Ramco System Inc., Philippines k) Ramco Systems (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., China I) Ramco System Vietnam Company Ltd., Vietnam m) PT Ramco Systems Indonesia, Indonesia n) Ramco Systems Macau Ltd., Macau 4. Based on our review conducted and procedures performed as stated in paragraph 3 above, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying Statement, prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the aforesaid Indian Accounting Standard and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, has not disclosed the information required to be disclosed in terms of the Regulation, read with the Circular, including the manner in which it is to be disclosed, or that it contains any material misstatement.

5. The Statement also includes the Group's share of net profit/loss in respect of an Associate based on their interim financial statements / financial information / financial results which have not been reviewed/audited by their auditors. According to the information and explanations given to us by the Management, these financial statements / financial information! financial results are not material to the Group. Our conclusion on the Statement is not modified in respect of the above matter. For M.S. Jagannathan & N. Krishnaswami Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 001208S A. orY-r-r- K. Srinivasan Partner Membership No. 021510 UDIN: 21021510AAAAAM9036 Chennai 03 February 2021 Ramco Systems Limited ramco Registered Office : 47, PSK Nagar, Ralapalayam - 626 108. Corporate Office : 64, Sardar Patel Road, Taramani, Chennal 600 113. Extract ofConsolidated Financial Results for the Quarter & Nine Months EndedDecember 31, 2020 Auditedfor the Year Ended • ).0 z _1 o 01 In LA ,..- 4. 2 71 6 6 E E 8 La E E E 8 Unaudited for: the Quarter Ended Unauditedfor the Nine Months Ended 2 • - December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 o E o Z 5 0 in 0z -a 'Total Income from operations N ,0 `1 N Net profit / (loss) for the period (before tax, exceptional items) 360.83 co a co 1 Net profit/ (loss) for the period before tax (after exceptional items) 360.83 3.90 Net profit / (loss) for the period after-tax (after exceptionalItems) 2.28 Total comprehensive income for the period (comprising profit/ (loss) for the period (after tax) and other comprehensive income (after tax)) •-• 1.I inn ON mm .4W GI 8 ! Z. 81 ni 4 a r4 c'i 4 72 In I dcn co" at kgo; . co IN (4 •-• •ti • 6 co co co 0 0 = WINN° 22.27 i Z w In cn • 0 ra, .4 C In a a • in 6 tat 2 December 31, 2020 ol 112.04 I 137.67 3.75 .. u.. 4 0:1 Oi r.) o I, O. twin f .4 )-1 .-4 6 6 Q v • 6 E 18 6 6 a 01 r;•-: 50. 0 (.11 0 4 4 N 0 0 10 ••I 1.1 . . 381.18 Eun r i oN d Al Ci 1; tc t • a to on ••• 1-1 0 dr E: :8C8 :3 ?a, E 4 ca A at °I co ° Aa 0 *4 E i :a a a N 01 63.40 0: ai oi 6 A March31, 2020 c • .N 6' Z 0 U1 0 in 2 °3 337.15 337.15 I-I 0.04 280.68 • co I12 co co N -r4 v v •-• on M 0 0 III I, 10 N Equity share capital (face value of Rs.10 each) In o N 6.06 306.82 LA 10 30635 6.05 I In to 0 0 [ 30&35 I 6 '.16.39 Reserves (excluding revaluation reserve) as shown in the Balance Sheet in ON we. 10 o 03 Earnings per share for the period (before and after extraordinary Items) of Rs.10 each, in Rs. and USD: (Annualised only for yearly figures) g a th 13 g g 6 6 0 0 o o

o to

6 6 Win a- a 0.07 N 0 GO oa . ..i cr. a 00 q 0 ... ... win 6 in N N 6 6 n cn l' 6 6 00 0 ni In 0 6 111 N N 00 6 6 LO in 2 •-• Z a) s: The above is an extract of the detailed format of Quarterly Financial Results filed with the Stock Exchanges under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations andDisclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The full format of the Quarterly Financial Results are available on the Company's website atwww.ramco.com and BSE website www.bseindia.com.and NSE website www.nseindia.com. N The above consolidatedfinancial results of Ramco Systems Limited, India (the "Company"), its subsidiaries, (together referred to as "Group')and.its Associate were reviewedby the AuditCommittee and approved by the Board ofDirectors in its meeting held on February 03, 2021. The ConsolidatedFinancial Results are prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) as presaibed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the relevant rules Issued thereunder. The Statutory Auditors have carried out a limited review of the above results and have issued an unmodified review report. 111 Key numbers ofStandalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Nine Months ended December 31, 2020 are as below: Rs. Mln. t a m o 0 5 Lu C Unauditedfor the Nine Months EndedAuditedfor the Year EndedDecember 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 ca ,a co 01 March31, 2020 Total Income from operations Profit / (loss) before tax 1,006.75 Net profit / (loss) after tax 301.46 165.06 Total comprehensive income for the period (comprising profit / (loss) for the period (after tax ) and other comprehensive Income (after tax)) 164.89 A Li in in .: 0 - 10 N N 0 6 o lll WI 732.55 108.47 81.87 74.95 CAI 4 r• l' A (4 A A N r. .4 6 6 .-i 2,439.76 3,197.56 486.68 612.86 In •••1 384.86 248.91 373.85 224.28 11 Figures for the previous period(s) have been regrouped / restated wherever necessary to make them comparable with the figures for the current period(s). By order of the Board For Ramco Systems limited - C Place : Chennai Date :February 03, 2021 CC n" ENHNAI P.R Venketrama Raja Chairman · PRESS RELEASE ramco RAMCO 03 RESULTS: FY 20 - 21 Ramco Systems Q3 Revenue grows 8% QoQ and Order booking 45% QoQ Aviation, Aerospace & Defense continues to win the trust of leading MROs and Defense majors; expands product functionality to address Drones, eVTOL, Space Launch Vehicles • Logistics emerges as a growth driver as eCommerce and change in distribution patterns spark market demand

• Panership with leading Global HCM players spu demand for Global Payroll

• Leading Business conglomerates choose Ramco ERP for driving enterprise-wide Digital Transformation Chennai, India - February 03, 2021: Ramco Systems (BSE - 532370, NSE - RAMCOSYS); a global enterprise software company focusing on Next Generation Cloud Enterprise Applications, today announced the results for the third quaer of 2020-21. For the quaer ended December 31, 2020 (Q3: 2020-21), global consolidated income of Ramco Systems Limited stood at USD 23.73m (Rs 174.22 er). The net profit after tax for the quaer, amounted to USD 2.44m (Rs 17.89 er), as against net profit of USD 0.82m (Rs 5.78cr) in the same period, previous year. Q3 Financial Highlights: • Quaerly order bookings stood at USD 38.40m, 45% growth over Q2

• Six 'Million-Dollar-Plus' deals signed; with average deal size moving beyond 1Mn USD

• Quaerly revenue stood at USD 23.34m, 8% growth over Q2

• EBITDA showed a healthy growth at 32% in Q3 Q3 Business Highlights: • Ramco Aviation signs off the quaer on a high note - o Iberia Maintenance, one of Europe's leading MRO service providers in IAG Group chooses Ramco to digitally transform its business operations on a unified platform o With world's largest commercial fleet of tactical ex-military aircraft onboard, four of the top U.S. ADAIR (Adversary Air Services) Operators now trust Ramco

• Ramco ERP announces digital transformational program at DLF Limited enhancing customer journey with an end-to-end digital experience

• Thrust on covering 50+ country payroll compliance on a single platform, and delivering best payroll experience, brings home the 2020 HR Vendors of the Year Awards for Best Payroll Software and Best Payroll Outsourcing provider

• Logistics business sees record revenue with large clients onboarded during FY 21; positive momentum in pipeline triggered by surge in eCommerce Commenting on the results, P.R. Venketrama Raja, Chairman, Ramco Systems, said, "The pandemic has stepped up the.need for organizations to go digital to survive and grow. It has helped speed up the transformation agenda for businesses, globally. We see this as an oppounity for organizations to relock at their existing processes and adopt newer ways to experience exponential savings in time, cost and effo. It is this focus that we place on delivering measurable results, that has helped us continue to win the trust of global businesses. With focus on technology and innovation we are here to define the new normal." Copyright 2021, Ramco Systems Limited. Information subject to change. All rights acknowledged. PRESS RELEASE ramco RAMCO 03 RESULTS: FY 20 - 21 About Ramco Systems: Ramco is a next-gen enterprise software player disrupting the market with its multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprise software in HR and Global Payroll, ERP and M&E MRO for Aviation. Part of the USD 1 billion Ramco Group, Ramco Systems focuses on Innovation and Culture to differentiate itself in the marketplace. On Innovation front, Ramco has been focusing on moving towards Active ERP leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and Event Driven Architecture by building features such as Talk It - which allows transactions to be carried out by simple voice commands, Bot it - which allows users to complete transaction using natural conversations; Mail It- transact with the application by just sending an email; HUB It- a one screen does it all concept built to address all activities of a user; Thumb It - mobility where the system presents users with option to choose rather than type values and Prompt It - a cognitive ability which will let the system complete the transaction and prompts the user for approval. With 1800+ employees spread across 24 offices, globally, Ramco follows a flat and open culture where employees are encouraged to share knowledge and grow. No Hierarchies, Cabin-less Offices, Respect work and not titles, among others are what makes the team say, Thank God it's Monday! Leader in NelsonHall's NEAT Matrix for Next Gen Payroll Services Winner of 2020 ISG Paragon Awards Asia Pacific, for 'Transformation' and 'Collaboration' Winner Global Payroll Transformation Project of the Year - 2019 by Global Payroll Association Positioned as Major Contender in Everest Group's Multi-Country Payroll Platform PEAK Matrix For more information, please visithttp://www.ramco.com/ Follow Ramco on Twitter @ramcosystems and stay tuned tohttp://blogssamco.com For further information, please contact: Vinitha Ramani +91 -9840368048 vinitharamaniAramco.com Safe Harbor Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT business including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, withdrawal of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Ramco Systems may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in our reports to shareholders. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the company.- For RAMCO SYSTEMS LIMITED P.R. Venketrama Raja Chairman Copyright 2021, Ramco Systems Limited. Information subject to change. All rights acknowledged. ramco Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Ramco Systems Limited published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2021 17:49:01 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about RAMCO SYSTEMS LIMITED 12:50p RAMCO : Gist of Investor call PU 12:50p RAMCO : Intimation of investors/ Analyst Call PU 12:50p RAMCO : Board Meeting Outcome PU 12:50p RAMCO : Allotment of Shares PU 12:50p RAMCO : launches its virtual assistant CHIA on Signal and Telegram PU 12:30p TODAY'S PROBLEM, TOMORROW'S SOLUTION : Payroll Outsourcing PU 12:30p RAMCO : Technology serves as a differentiator for LSPs PU 12:30p RAMCO : Are you forcing Manufacturing ERP to work for Aviation? PU 12:30p RAMCO : Why A New Strain Of Payroll Processing Is Needed PU 01/28 RAMCO : Bags Software Implementation Contract from DLF MT