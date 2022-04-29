Log in
    RAMCOSYS   INE246B01019

RAMCO SYSTEMS LIMITED

(RAMCOSYS)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04/29 02:03:24 am EDT
316.25 INR   +0.33%
02:02aRAMCO : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
PU
04/28Ramco Cements Board to Consider Dividend for Fiscal 2022
MT
04/25The Ramco Cements to Boost Waste Heat Recovery System Capacity
MT
Ramco : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme

04/29/2022 | 02:02am EDT
ramco

April 29, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

BSE Ltd.,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Corporate Relationship Department

Plot No:C/1, G Block

Phiroze Jeejheebhoy Towers

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip: 532370

Scrip: RAMCOSYS

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Grant of Stock Options under Employee Stock Option Schemes - ESOS 2013 & ESOS 2014

Ref: Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. 2015

We wish to inform you that, pursuant to the above said Regulation and subject to the provisions of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 and approval granted by the Members on 29th July 2013 for ESOS 2013 and 12th September 2014 for ESOS 2014, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors in its meeting held today, had approved the grant of 2,55,000 stock options under ESOS 2013 and 6,27,000 stock options under ESOS 2014 to the employees of the Company/subsidiaries, at different exercise prices as per the table below:

SchemeNo. of options granted at o. of options granted at Total no. of options Rs.10 per Option, at discount Rs. 160 per Option, at granted to market price* discount to market price*

_

_

ESOS 2013

ESOS 2014

1,27,500 3,13,500

1,27,500 2,55,000

3,13,500 6,27,000

*Market Price is determined on the basis of closing price of the Company's shares in the National Stock Exchange of India Limited on 28th April 2022.

Vesting Period: All the options granted above would vest over a period of 3 years with a vesting schedule of 40% at the end of one year from date of grant and 7.5% for each quarter thereafter till the end of the 31(1 year.

Exercise Period: Subject to the provisions of the Scheme, at the end of each vesting period the employee has a period of 10 years to exercise the options covered under the said vesting period. However, if the employee carries forward the options to the subsequent exercise periods, the carried forward options have to be exercised within a period of 10 years from the date of vesting of the final lot.

The said options carry the right to apply for equivalent number of equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs. 10/-each.

The grant shall be governed by the terms and conditions of ESOS 2013 & ESOS 2014 respectively.

The meeting commenced at 9.50 a.m. and concluded at 10.25 a.m.

Kindly take on record the same.

Thanking you,

Yours sincerely, For RAMCO S1

,1(.JJ CHENNAI 600113

VI AYA RAG

COMPANY SECRETARt' *

Ramco Systems Limited

Corporate Headquarters: 64, SardarPatel Road, Taramani, Chennai 600 113, India I

Tel: +91 4422354510/66534000 Fax: +91 442235 2884 I CIN L72300TN1997PLC037550 I

Registered Office:47, P.S.K. Nagar, Rajapalayam 626 108, India

Global Offices: India I Singapore I Malaysia I China I HongKong I Philippines I Australia I Dubai I USA I Canada I

United Kingdom I Germany I Switzerland I South Africa I Sudan www. ramco .com

Disclaimer

Ramco Systems Limited published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 06:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
