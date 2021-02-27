Ramco : Intimation of investors/ Analyst Call

|
February 03, 2021
|
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd
|
BSE Ltd.,
|
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor
|
Corporate Relationship Department
|
Plot No:C/1, G Block
|
Phiroze Jeejheebhoy Towers
|
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)
|
Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001
|
Mumbai - 400 051
|
Scrip: 532370
|
Scrip: RAMCOSYS
|
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst/ Investor Meetings under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and
Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015
We wish to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the schedule of Analyst/ Investors Meeting(s) with the Company is as under:
|
Date
|
Type of Interaction
|
Interaction With
|
Venue
|
05th February 2021
|
Con-Call @ 02.00 PM
|
Various funds/ Investors
|
Virtual Meeting
The aforesaid intimation is also being hosted on the website of the Company www.ramco.com .
Kindly take on record the same.
Thanking you,
Ramco Systems Limited
