Ramco : Twenty Fifth Annual General Meeting - 10th August 2022

To consider and appoint a Director in place of Mr. P R Venketrama Raja (DIN:00331406), who retires by rotation and being eligible, has offered himself for

"RESOLVED THAT the Board's Report and the Company's Separate (Standalone) and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2022 and the Auditors' Reports thereon be and are hereby considered and adopted".

NOTICE is hereby given that the Twenty Fifth Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Members of Ramco Systems Limited, will be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 3.00 p.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means (VC), to transact the following business:

institution(s) and such conditions and modifications as may be prescribed / imposed by the appropriate Regulatory Authority(ies) / institution(s) while granting such approval(s), consent(s), permission(s) and / or sanction(s), the consent of the Members of the Company be and is hereby accorded for approval of Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2022 (hereinafter referred to as "ESOS 2022"/ "Scheme") and the Board of Directors (hereinafter referred to as the "Board of Directors/the Board" which term shall be deemed to include any Committee, including the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, which the Board of Directors has constituted to exercise its powers, including the powers, conferred by this resolution) be and is hereby authorized to create, grant, offer, issue and allot under the Scheme, in one or more tranches, not exceeding 15,00,000 (Fifteen lakhs) Employee Stock Options ("Options"), excluding the Options lapsed / forfeited / surrendered, which may be granted again, (or such other adjusted figure for any bonus, stock splits or consolidations or other reorganization of the capital structure of the Company as may be applicable from time to time), to or for the benefit of Employees and Directors of the Company, its Group Company(ies) including its Subsidiary Company(ies) or its Associate Company(ies), in India or outside India, of the Company (as permitted under the applicable laws from time to time), ("Employees") exercisable into not

from time to time, relevant provisions of the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the Company and any other applicable and prevailing Statutory Guidelines / Circulars in that behalf and subject further to such other approval(s), consent(s), permission(s), and / or sanction(s) as may be necessary from the appropriate Regulatory Authority(ies)

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 62(1)(b) and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made there under (including any statutory amendment thereto or re-enactment thereof), Regulation 6(1) and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 ("SEBI (SBEB & SE) Regulations"), the applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI LODR"), as amended

5. To consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a SPECIAL RESOLUTION: To consider and approve the Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2022.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT Mr. P V Abinav Ramasubramaniam Raja, shall not be liable to retire by rotation during his above specified tenure as Manager."

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT in addition to the above remuneration, he shall also be eligible for fees to attend Meetings of the Board or any Committee thereof or for any other purpose whatsoever as may be decided by the Board, as provided in Section 197(5) of the Companies Act, 2013.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT where in any financial year during the currency of his tenure, the Company has no profits or inadequate profits, he shall be paid the minimum remuneration as may be determined by Board of Directors based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee which shall have the authority to decide on the quantum, composition and periodicity of payment of such minimum remuneration within the limit prescribed under (A) of Section II, Part II of Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT in case he draws remuneration as a whole time key managerial personnel from another Company, the quantum of remuneration payable by the Company shall be determined in such a manner that the total remuneration payable by both the Companies (in the aggregate) shall not exceed the higher maximum limit permissible for any one of the Companies.

"RESOLVED THAT in accordance with the provisions of Sections 196, 197, 198, 203, Schedule V and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules made thereunder and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (including any statutory modification(s) or amendment(s) thereto or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force) and the Articles of Association of the Company, approval of the Members of the Company be and is hereby accorded to the re-appointment of Mr. P V Abinav Ramasubramaniam Raja (DIN: 07273249), as a whole time key managerial personnel, in the position of Manager with the designation as Whole Time Director, for a period of 2 (two) years from June 04, 2022 to June 03, 2024 at a remuneration not exceeding 5% of the net profits of the Company, calculated as per Section 197(1), read with Section 198 of the Companies Act, 2013, with authority to the Board of Directors based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, to alter and vary the terms of remuneration, as it may deem fit and to fix the quantum, composition and periodicity of the remuneration.

To consider and approve the re-appointment of Mr. P V Abinav Ramasubramaniam Raja as a whole time key managerial personnel in the position Manager with the designation as Whole Time Director.

more than 15,00,000 (Fifteen lakhs) Equity Shares ("Shares") of face value of Rs. 10/- each (or such other adjusted figure for any bonus, stock splits or consolidations or other reorganization of the capital structure of the Company as may be applicable from time to time) on such terms and in such manner as the Board of Directors may decide in accordance with the provisions of the applicable laws and the provisions of the Scheme.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Non-Executive Directors of the Company, excluding Independent Directors, be granted up to a maximum of 200,000 Options per annum and up to a maximum of 400,000 Options in the aggregate under the Scheme.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Scheme shall be administered by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee ("Committee") of the Company who shall have all the necessary powers as defined in the Scheme and is hereby designated as Compensation Committee in pursuance of the SEBI (SBEB & SE) Regulations for the purpose of administration and implementation of the Scheme.

RESOLVED FURTHERTHAT the Scheme shall be implemented through direct route, for extending the benefits to the eligible Employees by the way of fresh allotment and will follow cash mechanism.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Shares, to be issued and allotted by the Company under the Scheme shall rank pari passu in all respects with the then existing Equity Shares of the Company.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Company shall conform to the applicable Accounting Policies, Guidelines or Accounting Standards as may be applicable from time to time, including the disclosure requirements prescribed therein.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors, subject to compliance with the SEBI (SBEB & SE) Regulations and other applicable Laws, Rules and Regulations be and are hereby authorized at any time to modify, change, vary, alter, amend, suspend or terminate the Scheme and to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things as it may in its absolute discretion deems fit for such purpose and also to settle any issues, questions, difficulties or doubts that may arise in this regard and further to execute all such documents, writings and to give such directions and/or instructions as may be necessary or expedient to give effect to such modification, change, variation, alteration, amendment, suspension or termination of the Scheme and do all other things incidental and ancillary thereof.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors be and are hereby authorized to do all such acts, deeds, and things, as it may, in its absolute discretion deem necessary including but not limited to appoint Advisors, Merchant Bankers, Consultants or Representatives, being incidental for the effective implementation and administration of the Scheme and to make applications to the appropriate Authorities, for their requisite approvals and take all necessary actions and to settle all such questions, difficulties or doubts whatsoever that may arise while implementing this resolution.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors be and are hereby also authorized to nominate and appoint one or more persons for carrying out any or all of the activities that the Board of Directors are authorized to do for the purpose of giving effect to this resolution."

6. To consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a SPECIAL RESOLUTION:

To consider and approve the grant of Stock Options to the employees of Group Company(ies) including its Subsidiary Company(ies) or its Associate Company(ies) in India and outside India of the Company under Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2022.

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 62(1)(b) and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made there under (including any statutory amendment thereto or re-enactment thereof), Regulation 6(3)(c) and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 ("SEBI (SBEB & SE) Regulations"), the applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI LODR"), as amended from time to time, relevant provisions of the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the Company and any other applicable and prevailing statutory Guidelines / Circulars in that behalf and subject further to such other approval(s), consent(s), permission(s), and / or sanction(s) as may be necessary from the appropriate Regulatory Authority(ies) / institution(s) and such conditions and modifications as may be prescribed / imposed by the appropriate Regulatory Authority(ies) / institution(s) while granting such approval(s), consent(s), permission(s) and / or sanction(s), the consent of the Members of the Company be and is hereby accorded to the Board of Directors (hereinafter referred to as the "Board of Directors/the Board") which term shall be deemed to include any Committee, including the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, which the Board of Directors has constituted to exercise its powers, including the powers, conferred by this resolution) to extend the benefits of Employees Stock Option Scheme - 2022 (hereinafter referred to