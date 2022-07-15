Ramco : Twenty Fifth Annual General Meeting - 10th August 2022

NOTICE is hereby given that the Twenty Fifth Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Members of Ramco Systems Limited, will be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 3.00 p.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means (VC), to transact the following business:
ORDINARY BUSINESS:
1. To consider and adopt:
the Report of the Board of Directors, Audited Separate (Standalone) Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, together with the Report of the Auditors thereon; and
the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, together with the Report of the Auditors thereon.
"RESOLVED THAT the Board's Report and the Company's Separate (Standalone) and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2022 and the Auditors' Reports thereon be and are hereby considered and adopted".
To consider and appoint a Director in place of Mr. P R Venketrama Raja (DIN:00331406), who retires by rotation and being eligible, has offered himself for re-appointment:
"RESOLVED THAT Mr. P R Venketrama Raja (DIN: 00331406), who retires by rotation be and is hereby re-appointed as a Director of the Company".
To consider and approve the re-appointment of M S Jagannathan & N Krishnaswami, Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditors for a second term of 5 consecutive financial years commencing from 2022-2023 and to hold office from the conclusion of 25th AGM until the conclusion of 30th AGM:
"RESOLVED THAT in terms of Section 139, 142 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or amendment(s) thereto or re- enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force) M S Jagannathan & N Krishnaswami, Chartered Accountants, holding Firm Registration No: 001208S be and are hereby re-appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a second term of 5 (five) consecutive financial years commencing from 2022-23 and to hold office from the conclusion of 25th Annual General Meeting un-till the conclusion of the 30th Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2027. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Auditors shall be paid for the financial year 2022-23, a remuneration of Rs.20,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty lakhs only) (exclusive of applicable taxes and Out-of-pocket expenses) for statutory audit. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT for the financial years 2023-24,2024-25,2025-26 and 2026-27, the Board of Directors is authorized to fix the remuneration based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee." RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors and/or the Chief Financial Officer and/or the Company Secretary be and are hereby authorized to settle any question, difficulty or doubt, that may arise in giving effect to this resolution and to do all such acts, deeds and things as may be necessary, expedient and desirable for the purpose of giving effect to this resolution".
SPECIAL BUSINESS:
4. To consider and if though fit, pass the following resolution as a SPECIAL RESOLUTION:
To consider and approve the re-appointment of Mr. P V Abinav Ramasubramaniam Raja as a whole time key managerial personnel in the position Manager with the designation as Whole Time Director.
"RESOLVED THAT in accordance with the provisions of Sections 196, 197, 198, 203, Schedule V and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules made thereunder and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (including any statutory modification(s) or amendment(s) thereto or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force) and the Articles of Association of the Company, approval of the Members of the Company be and is hereby accorded to the re-appointment of Mr. P V Abinav Ramasubramaniam Raja (DIN: 07273249), as a whole time key managerial personnel, in the position of Manager with the designation as Whole Time Director, for a period of 2 (two) years from June 04, 2022 to June 03, 2024 at a remuneration not exceeding 5% of the net profits of the Company, calculated as per Section 197(1), read with Section 198 of the Companies Act, 2013, with authority to the Board of Directors based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, to alter and vary the terms of remuneration, as it may deem fit and to fix the quantum, composition and periodicity of the remuneration.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT in case he draws remuneration as a whole time key managerial personnel from another Company, the quantum of remuneration payable by the Company shall be determined in such a manner that the total remuneration payable by both the Companies (in the aggregate) shall not exceed the higher maximum limit permissible for any one of the Companies.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT where in any financial year during the currency of his tenure, the Company has no profits or inadequate profits, he shall be paid the minimum remuneration as may be determined by Board of Directors based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee which shall have the authority to decide on the quantum, composition and periodicity of payment of such minimum remuneration within the limit prescribed under (A) of Section II, Part II of Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT in addition to the above remuneration, he shall also be eligible for fees to attend Meetings of the Board or any Committee thereof or for any other purpose whatsoever as may be decided by the Board, as provided in Section 197(5) of the Companies Act, 2013.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT Mr. P V Abinav Ramasubramaniam Raja, shall not be liable to retire by rotation during his above specified tenure as Manager."
5. To consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a SPECIAL RESOLUTION: To consider and approve the Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2022.
"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 62(1)(b) and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made there under (including any statutory amendment thereto or re-enactment thereof), Regulation 6(1) and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 ("SEBI (SBEB & SE) Regulations"), the applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI LODR"), as amended
from time to time, relevant provisions of the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the Company and any other applicable and prevailing Statutory Guidelines / Circulars in that behalf and subject further to such other approval(s), consent(s), permission(s), and / or sanction(s) as may be necessary from the appropriate Regulatory Authority(ies)
institution(s) and such conditions and modifications as may be prescribed / imposed by the appropriate Regulatory Authority(ies) / institution(s) while granting such approval(s), consent(s), permission(s) and / or sanction(s), the consent of the Members of the Company be and is hereby accorded for approval of Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2022 (hereinafter referred to as "ESOS 2022"/ "Scheme") and the Board of Directors (hereinafter referred to as the "Board of Directors/the Board" which term shall be deemed to include any Committee, including the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, which the Board of Directors has constituted to exercise its powers, including the powers, conferred by this resolution) be and is hereby authorized to create, grant, offer, issue and allot under the Scheme, in one or more tranches, not exceeding 15,00,000 (Fifteen lakhs) Employee Stock Options ("Options"), excluding the Options lapsed / forfeited / surrendered, which may be granted again, (or such other adjusted figure for any bonus, stock splits or consolidations or other reorganization of the capital structure of the Company as may be applicable from time to time), to or for the benefit of Employees and Directors of the Company, its Group Company(ies) including its Subsidiary Company(ies) or its Associate Company(ies), in India or outside India, of the Company (as permitted under the applicable laws from time to time), ("Employees") exercisable into not
more than 15,00,000 (Fifteen lakhs) Equity Shares ("Shares") of face value of Rs. 10/- each (or such other adjusted figure for any bonus, stock splits or consolidations or other reorganization of the capital structure of the Company as may be applicable from time to time) on such terms and in such manner as the Board of Directors may decide in accordance with the provisions of the applicable laws and the provisions of the Scheme.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Non-Executive Directors of the Company, excluding Independent Directors, be granted up to a maximum of 200,000 Options per annum and up to a maximum of 400,000 Options in the aggregate under the Scheme.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Scheme shall be administered by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee ("Committee") of the Company who shall have all the necessary powers as defined in the Scheme and is hereby designated as Compensation Committee in pursuance of the SEBI (SBEB & SE) Regulations for the purpose of administration and implementation of the Scheme.
RESOLVED FURTHERTHAT the Scheme shall be implemented through direct route, for extending the benefits to the eligible Employees by the way of fresh allotment and will follow cash mechanism.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Shares, to be issued and allotted by the Company under the Scheme shall rank pari passu in all respects with the then existing Equity Shares of the Company.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Company shall conform to the applicable Accounting Policies, Guidelines or Accounting Standards as may be applicable from time to time, including the disclosure requirements prescribed therein.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors, subject to compliance with the SEBI (SBEB & SE) Regulations and other applicable Laws, Rules and Regulations be and are hereby authorized at any time to modify, change, vary, alter, amend, suspend or terminate the Scheme and to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things as it may in its absolute discretion deems fit for such purpose and also to settle any issues, questions, difficulties or doubts that may arise in this regard and further to execute all such documents, writings and to give such directions and/or instructions as may be necessary or expedient to give effect to such modification, change, variation, alteration, amendment, suspension or termination of the Scheme and do all other things incidental and ancillary thereof.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors be and are hereby authorized to do all such acts, deeds, and things, as it may, in its absolute discretion deem necessary including but not limited to appoint Advisors, Merchant Bankers, Consultants or Representatives, being incidental for the effective implementation and administration of the Scheme and to make applications to the appropriate Authorities, for their requisite approvals and take all necessary actions and to settle all such questions, difficulties or doubts whatsoever that may arise while implementing this resolution.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors be and are hereby also authorized to nominate and appoint one or more persons for carrying out any or all of the activities that the Board of Directors are authorized to do for the purpose of giving effect to this resolution."
6. To consider and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a SPECIAL RESOLUTION:
To consider and approve the grant of Stock Options to the employees of Group Company(ies) including its Subsidiary Company(ies) or its Associate Company(ies) in India and outside India of the Company under Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2022.
"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Section 62(1)(b) and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made there under (including any statutory amendment thereto or re-enactment thereof), Regulation 6(3)(c) and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 ("SEBI (SBEB & SE) Regulations"), the applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI LODR"), as amended from time to time, relevant provisions of the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the Company and any other applicable and prevailing statutory Guidelines / Circulars in that behalf and subject further to such other approval(s), consent(s), permission(s), and / or sanction(s) as may be necessary from the appropriate Regulatory Authority(ies) / institution(s) and such conditions and modifications as may be prescribed / imposed by the appropriate Regulatory Authority(ies) / institution(s) while granting such approval(s), consent(s), permission(s) and / or sanction(s), the consent of the Members of the Company be and is hereby accorded to the Board of Directors (hereinafter referred to as the "Board of Directors/the Board") which term shall be deemed to include any Committee, including the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, which the Board of Directors has constituted to exercise its powers, including the powers, conferred by this resolution) to extend the benefits of Employees Stock Option Scheme - 2022 (hereinafter referred to
as "ESOS 2022"/ "Scheme") including the grant of Employee Stock Options ("Options") and issuance of Equity Shares ("Shares") thereunder, to such Employees and Directors of the Group Company(ies) including its Subsidiary Company(ies) or its Associate Company(ies), in India or outside India, of the Company, (as permitted under the applicable laws from time to time), ("Employees") on such terms and in such manner as the Board of Directors may decide in accordance with the provisions of the applicable laws and the provisions of the Scheme.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Shares, to be issued and allotted by the Company under the Scheme shall rank pari passu in all respects with the then existing Equity Shares of the Company.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Company shall conform to the applicable Accounting Policies, Guidelines or Accounting Standards as may be applicable from time to time, including the disclosure requirements prescribed therein.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors be and are hereby authorized to do all such acts, deeds, and things, as it may, in its absolute discretion deem necessary for the effective implementation and administration of the Scheme and to make applications to the appropriate Authorities, for their requisite approvals and take all necessary actions and to settle all such questions, difficulties or doubts whatsoever that may arise while implementing this resolution.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors be and are hereby also authorized to nominate and appoint one or more persons for carrying out any or all of the activities that the Board of Directors are authorized to do for the purpose of giving effect to this resolution."
Place : Chennai
Date : May 19, 2022
NOTES:
The Company has chosen to conduct this AGM through VC. The AGM would be conducted in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("The Act") read with Ministry of Corporate affairs ("MCA") General Circular No. 02/2022 dated May 5, 2022 and Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD2/CIR/P/2022/62 dated May 13, 2022 and such other instructions as may be issued by Statutory Authorities. Hence, Members can attend and participate in the ensuing AGM through VC.
Statement pursuant to Section 102 of the Act, setting out the material facts concerning each item of special business are annexed hereto. Information in respect of the Director seeking re-election as required to be disclosed under Regulation 36(3) and Information in respect of the Statutory Auditor re-appointment as required to be disclosed under Regulation 36(3) and 36(5) respectively of SEBI LODR are included in this notice.
Details pertaining to Item No.3 of this AGM Notice - Re-appointment of M S Jagannathan & N Krishnaswami, Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditors for a second term of 5 consecutive financial years is included in this notice.
By Order of the Board,
For RAMCO SYSTEMS LIMITED
P R VENKETRAMA RAJA
Chairman
Electronic copy of the Notice for the AGM and the Annual Report for the financial year (FY) 2021-22 are being sent to all the Members whose e-mail ids are registered with The Company/Depository Participants ("DP"). Dispatching of physical copies of the Financial Statements (including Board's Report, Auditors' Report or other documents required to be attached therewith), has been dispensed with. Such Statements are being sent only by email to the Members and to all other persons so entitled. The Notice and the Annual Report will also be available on the Company's website - www.ramco.comfor download and at the websites of Stock Exchanges Viz., BSE Limited ("BSE") and National Stock Exchange of India Limited. ("NSE"), where the Company's shares are listed. The AGM notice is also disseminated on the website of Central Depository Services (India) Limited ("CDSL") (the agency appointed by the Company for providing the Remote e-voting facility, e-voting system during the AGM & participate in the AGM through the VC facility) i.e. www. evotingindia.com.
As this AGM is being held through VC as per MCA/SEBI Circulars, the facility for appointment of proxies by the Members will not be available for this AGM and hence the proxy form and attendance slip including Route Map are not annexed to this notice.
Under Rule 18 of Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, Members holding shares in electronic mode who have not got their e-mail addresses updated with the DP are requested to update their e-mail address and any changes therein.Members holding shares in physical mode are requested to update their e-mail address/mobile number, quoting their folio number, to our Registrar and ShareTransferAgent, viz., Cameo Corporate Services Limited, (Unit: Ramco Systems Limited), ("RTA") in the URL https://investors.cameoindia.com/by writing to them at 'Subramanian Building,' No.1, Club House Road, Chennai 600 002, or by e-mail to investor@cameoindia.com.
As per Regulation 40 of SEBI LODR, securities of listed Companies can be transferred only in dematerialized form with effect from, April 01, 2019, except in case of request received for transmission or transposition of securities. In view of this and to eliminate all risks associated with physical shares and for ease of portfolio management, Members holding shares in physical form are requested to consider converting their holdings to dematerialized form. Members can contact the Company or Company's RTA for any assistance in this regard.
Members are requested to intimate changes, if any, pertaining to their name, postal address, email address, telephone/ mobile numbers, permanent account number (pan), mandates, nominations, power of attorney, bank details such as, name of the bank and branch details, bank account number, MICR code, IFSC code, etc., to their DP's in case the shares are held by them in electronic form and to RTA/Company in case the shares are held by them in physical form. The said changes related to physical shares to be intimated in prescribed Form ISR -1 and other forms pursuant to SEBI circular
SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD_RTAMB/P/ CIR/2021/655 dated November 3, 2021, as per instructions mentioned in the form. The said forms can be downloaded from the Company's website https://www.ramco.com/. Members are requested to submit the said details to their DP in case the shares are held by them in electronic form and to RTA/Company in case the shares are held in physical form.
Members holding shares in physical form, in identical order of names, in more than one folio are requested to send to the Company's RTA, the details of such folios together with the share certificates along with the requisite KYC documents for consolidating their holdings in one folio. Requests for consolidation of share certificates shall be processed in dematerialized form.
Members may please note that SEBI vide its Circular No. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD_RTAMB/P/CIR/2022/8 dated
January 25, 2022 has mandated the listed Companies to issue securities in dematerialized form only while processing service requests, viz., Issue of duplicate securities certificate; claim from unclaimed suspense account; renewal/ exchange of securities certificate; endorsement;sub-division/splitting of securities certificate; consolidation of securities certificates/folios; transmission and transposition. Accordingly, Members are requested to make service requests by submitting a duly filled and signed Form ISR-4. The said forms can be downloaded from the Company's website https://www.ramco.com/investor-relations/investor-information/common-and-simplified-norms/. Members are requested to submit the said details to their DP in case the shares are held by them in electronic form and to RTA/Company in case the shares are held in physical form. It may be noted that any service request can be processed only after the folio is in KYC Compliant.
In accordance with Section 72 of the Act, the facility for making nomination is available for the Members in respect of the shares held by them. Members who have not yet registered their nomination are requested to register the same by submitting Form No. SH-13. If a Member desires to opt out or cancel the earlier nomination and record a fresh nomination, he/she may submit the same in ISR-3 or SH-14 as the case may be. The said form can be downloaded from the Company's website www.ramco.com. Members are requested to submit the said details to their DP in case the shares are held by them in electronic form and to RTA/Company in case the shares are held in physical form.
The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from August 03, 2022 to August 10, 2022 (both days inclusive).
The Company is also releasing a public notice by way of advertisement being published in English in Business Standard (all editions) and in vernacular language in Makkal Kural (all editions), containing the following information:
Convening of AGM through VC in compliance with applicable provisions of the Act.
Date and Time of the AGM.
Availability of notice of the Meeting on the website of the Company and the Stock Exchanges, viz. BSE and NSE where the Company's shares are listed and athttps://www.evotingindia.com
Requesting the Members who have not registered their e-mail addresses with the Company, to get the same registered with the RTA in the URL https://investors.cameoindia.com/. Members are
