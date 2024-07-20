The aforesaid intimation is also being hosted on the website of the Company www.ramco.com.

Please find enclosed the Notice of the 27th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on August 21, 2024.

RAMCO SYSTEMS LIMITED

REGISTERED OFFICE: 47, P S K NAGAR, RAJAPALAYAM - 626 108.

CORPORATE OFFICE: 64, SARDAR PATEL ROAD, TARAMANI, CHENNAI - 600 113.

CIN: L72300TN1997PLC037550, E-mail :investorrelations@ramco.com

Website: www.ramco.com

PHONE: +91 44 2235 4510 / 6653 4000

NOTICE TO THE MEMBERS

NOTICE is hereby given that the Twenty Seventh Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Members of Ramco Systems Limited, will be held on August 21, 2024 at 10.00 a.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means (VC), to transact the following business:

ORDINARY BUSINESS:

1. To consider and adopt:

the Report of the Board of Directors, Audited Separate (Standalone) Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, together with the Report of the Auditors thereon; and the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, together with the Report of the Auditors thereon.

"RESOLVED THAT the Board's Report and the Company's Separate (Standalone) and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and the Auditors' Reports thereon be and are hereby considered and adopted".

2. To consider and appoint a Director in place of Mr. Sankar Krishnan (DIN: 01597033), who retires by rotation and being eligible, has offered himself for re-appointment:

"RESOLVED THAT Mr. Sankar Krishnan (DIN: 01597033), who retires by rotation being eligible and willing for re-appointment and recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors for re-appointment, be and is hereby re-appointed as a Director of the Company, subject to retirement by rotation on such remuneration as may be fixed by the Board of Directors''.

SPECIAL BUSINESS:

3. To consider and if though fit, pass the following resolution as a SPECIAL RESOLUTION:

To consider and approve the re-appointment of Mr. P V Abinav Ramasubramaniam Raja as a whole time key managerial personnel in the position Manager with the designation as Whole Time Director.

"RESOLVEDTHAT in accordance with the provisions of Sections 196, 197, 198, 203, Schedule V and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules made thereunder and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the Articles of Association of the Company, approval of the Members of the Company be and is hereby accorded for the re-appointment of Mr. P V Abinav Ramasubramaniam Raja (DIN: 07273249), as a Director and whole time key managerial personnel, in the position of Manager with the designation as Whole Time Director, for a further period of 3 (three) years from June 04, 2024 to June 03, 2027 on a remuneration not exceeding 5% of the net profits of the Company, calculated as per Section 197(1), read with Section 198 of the Companies Act, 2013, with authority to the Board of Directors, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, to alter and vary the terms of remuneration, as it may deem fit and to fix the quantum, components and periodicity of the remuneration.

RESOLVED FURTHERTHAT in case he draws remuneration as a whole time key managerial personnel from another Company, the quantum of remuneration payable by the Company shall be determined in such a manner that the total remuneration payable by both the Companies (in the aggregate) shall not exceed the higher maximum limit permissible for any one of the Companies.