July 20, 2024
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,
BSE Ltd.,
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,
Corporate Relationship Department,
Plot No:C/1, G Block,
Phiroze Jeejheebhoy Towers,
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),
Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001.
Mumbai - 400 051.
Scrip: 532370
Scrip: RAMCOSYS
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Notice of the 27th Annual General Meeting
Please find enclosed the Notice of the 27th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on August 21, 2024.
Brief details of the 27th Annual General Meeting:
Date & Time of the Meeting
August 21, 2024 at 10.00 A.M.
Mode of the Meeting
Video Conference / Other Audio-Visual Means
Cut-off date for E-Voting
August 14, 2024
E-Voting start time, day & date
09:00 a.m. on Sunday, the August 18, 2024
E-Voting end time, day & date
05:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the August 20, 2024
Website for casting the vote and to
https://www.evotingindia.com
participate in the Meeting
The aforesaid intimation is also being hosted on the website of the Company www.ramco.com.
Kindly take on record the same.
Thanking you,
For RAMCO SYSTEMS LIMITED
VIJAYARAGH Digitally signed by
VIJAYARAGHAVAN N E
AVAN N E Date: 2024.07.20 15:11:35 +05'30'
VIJAYARAGHAVAN NE
COMPANY SECRETARY
Encl: As above
- Central Depository Services (India) Limited Registrar and Share Transfer Agent
Ramco Systems Limited
Corporate Office: 64, Sardar Patel Road, Taramani, Chennai 600 113, Tamilnadu, India.
Tel: +91 44 2235 4510 / 6653 4000, Fax: +91 44 2235 5704│CIN : L72300TN1997PLC037550
Registered Office: 47, P.S.K. Nagar, Rajapalayam 626 108, Tamilnadu, India.
Global Offices: India│Singapore│ Malaysia│Indonesia│HongKong│China│Vietnam│Macau│Japan│Philippines│Australia│ New Zealand│UAE│Saudi Arabia│USA│Canada│United Kingdom│Germany│Switzerland│Spain│Sudan│South Africa
www.ramco.com
RAMCO SYSTEMS LIMITED
REGISTERED OFFICE: 47, P S K NAGAR, RAJAPALAYAM - 626 108.
CORPORATE OFFICE: 64, SARDAR PATEL ROAD, TARAMANI, CHENNAI - 600 113.
CIN: L72300TN1997PLC037550, E-mail :investorrelations@ramco.com
Website: www.ramco.com
PHONE: +91 44 2235 4510 / 6653 4000
NOTICE TO THE MEMBERS
NOTICE is hereby given that the Twenty Seventh Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Members of Ramco Systems Limited, will be held on August 21, 2024 at 10.00 a.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means (VC), to transact the following business:
ORDINARY BUSINESS:
1. To consider and adopt:
- the Report of the Board of Directors, Audited Separate (Standalone) Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, together with the Report of the Auditors thereon; and
- the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, together with the Report of the Auditors thereon.
"RESOLVED THAT the Board's Report and the Company's Separate (Standalone) and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and the Auditors' Reports thereon be and are hereby considered and adopted".
2. To consider and appoint a Director in place of Mr. Sankar Krishnan (DIN: 01597033), who retires by rotation and being eligible, has offered himself for re-appointment:
"RESOLVED THAT Mr. Sankar Krishnan (DIN: 01597033), who retires by rotation being eligible and willing for re-appointment and recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors for re-appointment, be and is hereby re-appointed as a Director of the Company, subject to retirement by rotation on such remuneration as may be fixed by the Board of Directors''.
SPECIAL BUSINESS:
3. To consider and if though fit, pass the following resolution as a SPECIAL RESOLUTION:
To consider and approve the re-appointment of Mr. P V Abinav Ramasubramaniam Raja as a whole time key managerial personnel in the position Manager with the designation as Whole Time Director.
"RESOLVEDTHAT in accordance with the provisions of Sections 196, 197, 198, 203, Schedule V and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules made thereunder and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the Articles of Association of the Company, approval of the Members of the Company be and is hereby accorded for the re-appointment of Mr. P V Abinav Ramasubramaniam Raja (DIN: 07273249), as a Director and whole time key managerial personnel, in the position of Manager with the designation as Whole Time Director, for a further period of 3 (three) years from June 04, 2024 to June 03, 2027 on a remuneration not exceeding 5% of the net profits of the Company, calculated as per Section 197(1), read with Section 198 of the Companies Act, 2013, with authority to the Board of Directors, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, to alter and vary the terms of remuneration, as it may deem fit and to fix the quantum, components and periodicity of the remuneration.
RESOLVED FURTHERTHAT in case he draws remuneration as a whole time key managerial personnel from another Company, the quantum of remuneration payable by the Company shall be determined in such a manner that the total remuneration payable by both the Companies (in the aggregate) shall not exceed the higher maximum limit permissible for any one of the Companies.
27th AGM Notice
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT where in any financial year during the currency of his tenure, the Company has no profits or inadequate profits, he shall be paid the minimum remuneration as may be determined by Board of Directors based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee which shall have the authority to decide on the quantum, composition and periodicity of payment of such minimum remuneration within the limit prescribed under (A) of Section II, Part II of Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013.
RESOLVED FURTHER THAT in addition to the above remuneration, he shall also be eligible for fees to attend Meetings of the Board or any Committees thereof or for any other purpose whatsoever as may be decided by the Board, as provided in Section 197(5) of the Companies Act, 2013.
RESOLVED FURTHERTHAT Mr. P V Abinav Ramasubramaniam Raja, shall not be liable to retire by rotation during his above specified tenure''.
By Order of the Board,
For RAMCO SYSTEMS LIMITED
Place : Rajapalayam
P R VENKETRAMA RAJA
Date : May 21, 2024
Chairman
27th AGM Notice
NOTES:
- The Company has chosen to conduct this AGM through VC. The AGM would be conducted in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("The Act") read with Ministry of Corporate affairs ("MCA") General Circular No. 09/2023 dated September 25, 2023 and Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-2/P/CIR/2023/167 dated October 07, 2023 read with the circulars issued earlier on the subject and such other instructions as may be issued by Statutory Authorities. Hence, Members can attend and participate in the ensuing AGM through VC.
- Statement pursuant to Section 102 of the Act, setting out the material facts concerning item of special business are annexed hereto. Information in respect of the Director seeking re-election/re-appointment as required to be disclosed under Regulation 36(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, ("SEBI LODR") and as required under Secretarial Standard - 2 on General Meetings (SS-2) issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, are included in this Notice.
- Electronic copy of the Notice for the AGM and the Annual Report for the financial year FY 2023-24 are being sent to all the Members whose e-mail ids are registered with the Company/Depository Participants ("DP"). The dispatching of physical copies of the Financial Statements (including Board's Report, Auditors' Report or other documents required to be attached therewith), has been dispensed with. Such Statements are being sent only by email to the Members and to all other persons so entitled. The Notice and the Annual Report will also be available for download on the Company's website - www.ramco.comand at the websites of Stock Exchanges Viz., BSE Limited ("BSE") and National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE"), where the Company's shares are listed. The AGM Notice is also disseminated on the website of Central Depository Services (India) Limited ("CDSL") (the agency appointed by the Company for providing the Remote e-voting facility, e-voting system during the AGM & participate in the AGM through the VC facility) i.e. www.evotingindia.com.
- As this AGM is being held pursuant to the MCA circulars through VC, the requirement of physical attendance of members has been dispensed with. Accordingly, in accordance with MCA circulars and the SEBI circulars, the facility for appointment of proxies by the Members will not be available for this AGM and hence the proxy form, attendance slip and route map of AGM are not annexed to this notice.
- Under Rule 18 of Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, Members holding shares in electronic mode who have not got their e-mail addresses updated with the DP are requested to update their e-mail address and any changes therein. Members holding shares in physical mode are requested to update their e-mail address/mobile number, quoting their folio number, to our Registrar and Share Transfer Agent, viz., Cameo Corporate Services Limited, (Unit: Ramco Systems Limited), ("RTA") in the URLhttps://wisdom.cameoindia. com/ or by writing to them at 'Subramanian Building,' No.1, Club House Road, Chennai 600 002.
- As per Regulation 40 of SEBI LODR, all requests for transfer of securities including transmission and transposition requests shall be processed only in dematerialised form. In view of this and to eliminate all risks associated with physical shares and for ease of portfolio management, Members holding shares in physical form are requested to consider converting their holdings to dematerialised form. Members can contact the Company or Company's RTA for any assistance in this regard.
- Members are requested to intimate changes, if any, pertaining to their name, postal address, email address, telephone/ mobile numbers, Permanent Account Number (PAN), mandates, nominations, power of attorney, bank details such as, name of the bank and branch details, bank account number, MICR code, IFSC code, etc., to their DP's in case the shares are held by them in electronic form and to RTA in case the shares are held by them in physical form. The said changes related to physical shares to be intimated in prescribed Form ISR-1 and other forms pursuant to SEBI circular SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD_ RTAMB/P/CIR/2021/655 dated November 03, 2021, read with Circular No. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD_RTAMB/P/ CIR/2021/687 dated December 14, 2021, Circular No. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/37 dated March 16, 2023 and Circular No. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/ POD-1/P/CIR/2023/158 dated September 26, 2023 as per instructions mentioned in the form. The said forms can be downloaded from the Company's website:https://www.ramco.com/investor-relations/investor-information/common-and-simplified-norms/ .
- Members holding shares in physical form, in identical order of names, in more than one folio are requested to send to the Company's RTA, the details of such folios together with the share certificates along with the requisite KYC documents for consolidating their holdings in one folio. Requests for consolidation of share certificates shall be processed in
dematerialised form. Members may please note that SEBI vide its Circular No. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/ MIRSD_RTAMB/P/ CIR/2022/8 dated January 25, 2022 has mandated the listed Companies to issue securities in dematerialised form only while processing service requests, viz., Issue of duplicate securities certificate; claim from unclaimed suspense account; renewal/ exchange of securities certificate; endorsement; sub- division/splitting of securities certificate; consolidation of securities certificates/folios; transmission and transposition. Accordingly, Members are requested to make service requests by submitting a duly filled and signed Form ISR-4. The said form can be downloaded from the Company's websitehttps://www.ramco.com/investor-relations/investor-information/common-and-simplified-norms/ . Members are requested to submit the said details to their DP in case the shares are held by them in electronic form and to RTA/Company in case the shares are held in physical form. It may be noted that any service request can be processed only after the folio is in KYC Compliant.
- In accordance with Section 72 of the Act, the facility for making nomination is available for the Members in respect of the shares held by them. Members who have not yet registered their nomination are requested to register the same by submitting Form No. SH-13. If a Member desires to opt out or cancel the earlier nomination and record
- fresh nomination, he/she may submit the same in ISR-3 or SH-14 as the case may be. The said forms can be downloaded from the Company's website www.ramco.com.
- The Company is also releasing a public notice by way of advertisement being published in English in Business Standard (all editions) and in vernacular language in Makkal Kural (all editions), containing the following information:
- Convening of AGM through VC in compliance with applicable provisions of the Act.
- Date and Time of the AGM.
- Availability of Notice of the Meeting on the website of the Company and in the Stock Exchanges, viz. BSE and NSE where the Company's shares are listed and athttps://www.evotingindia.com.
- Requesting the Members who have not registered their e-mail addresses, to get the same registered with the RTA in the URLhttps://wisdom.cameoindia. com/ . Members are requested to register their email addresses with their DP in case the shares are held in dematerialised form.
- Reference to the link of the Company's website, providing access to the full Annual Report.
- The cut-off date will be August 14,2024 for determining the eligibility to vote by remote e-voting or in the AGM.
- Voting Through Electronic Means:
12.1 In compliance with provisions of Section 108 of the Act and Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 as amended and circulars issued by MCA in this regard and Regulation 44 of SEBI LODR the Company is providing remote e-voting facility though the e-voting platform provided by CDSL to enable Members to exercise their right to vote at the 27th AGM by electronic means and the business may be transacted through such voting, through e-voting services provided by CDSL.
12.2 The remote e-voting period begins at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, the August 18, 2024 and ends at 05:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the August 20, 2024. During this period, Members of the Company, holding shares either in physical form or in dematerialised form, as on the cut-off date viz., on Wednesday, the August 14, 2024 may cast their vote electronically. The remote e-voting shall not be allowed beyond 5.00 p.m. on Tuesday, the August 20, 2024. The remote e-voting module shall be disabled by CDSL for voting thereafter. Once the vote on a resolution is cast by the Member, the Member shall not be allowed to change it subsequently.
12.3 In terms of SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/ CMD/ CIR/P/2020/242 dated December 09, 2020 on e-voting facility provided by Listed Companies, Individual Members holding securities in demat mode are allowed to vote through their demat account maintained with DP. Members are advised to update their mobile number and email Id in their demat accounts in order to access e-voting facility.
12.4 Pursuant to said SEBI Circular, Login method for e-voting and joining the AGM through VC for Individual Members holding securities in demat mode are given below:
Type of Members
Login Method
Members
holding
1) Users who have opted for CDSL Easi / Easiest facility, can login through their existing user
securities in
demat
id and password. Option will be made available to reach e-voting page without any further
mode with
CDSL
authentication. The URL for users to login to Easi / Easiest are https://web.cdslindia.com/
Depository
myeasitoken/Home/Loginor visit www.cdslindia.comand click on Login icon and select New
System Myeasi.
- After successful login the Easi / Easiest user will be able to see the e-voting option for eligible companies where the e-voting is in progress as per the information provided by the Company. On clicking the e-Voting option, the user will be able to see e-voting page of the e-voting service provider for casting your vote during the remote e-voting period or joining the AGM through VC & voting during the Meeting. Additionally, there is also links provided to access the system of all e-voting Service Providers i.e. CDSL/NSDL, so that the user can visit the e-voting service providers' website directly.
- If the user is not registered for Easi/Easiest, option to register is available athttps://web. cdslindia.com/myeasitoken/Registration/EasiRegistration / https://web.cdslindia.com/ myeasitoken/Registration/EasiestRegistration .
- Alternatively, the user can directly access e-voting page by providing demat account number and PAN No. from a e-voting link available on www.cdslindia.comhome page. The system will authenticate the user by sending OTP on registered Mobile & Email as recorded in the demat account. After successful authentication, user will be able to see the e-voting option where the e-voting is in progress and also able to directly access the system of all e-voting Service Providers.
Members
holding 1)
If you are already registered for NSDL IDeAS facility, please visit the e-Services website
securities in
demat
of NSDL. Open web browser by typing the following URL: https://eservices.nsdl.comeither
mode with
NSDL
on a Personal Computer or on a mobile. Once the home page of e-Services is launched,
Depository
click on the "Beneficial Owner" icon under "Login" which is available under 'IDeAS' section.
A new screen will open. You will have to enter your User ID and Password. After successful
authentication, you will be able to see e-voting services. Click on "Access to e-voting" under
e-voting services and you will be able to see e-voting page. Click on Company name or
e-voting service provider name and you will be re-directed to e-voting service provider
website for casting your vote during the remote e-voting period or joining the AGM through
VC & voting during the Meeting.
- If the user is not registered for IDeAS e-Services, option to register is available at https:// eservices.nsdl.com. Select "Register Online for IDeAS Portal'' or click at https://eservices.nsdl.com/SecureWeb/IdeasDirectReg.jsp.
- Visit the e-voting website of NSDL. Open web browser by typing the following URL: https:// www.evoting.nsdl.com/either on a Personal Computer or on a mobile. Once the home page of e-voting system is launched, click on the icon "Login" which is available under 'Shareholder/Member' section. A new screen will open. You will have to enter your User ID (i.e. your sixteen digit demat account number holding with NSDL), Password/OTP and a Verification Code as shown on the screen. After successful authentication, you will be redirected to NSDL Depository site wherein you can see e-voting page. Click on Company name or e-voting service provider name and you will be redirected to e-voting service provider website for casting your vote during the remote e-voting period or joining the AGM through VC & voting during the Meeting.
Type of Members
Login Method
Members
(holding
You can also login using the login credentials of your demat account through your DP registered
securities
in demat
with NSDL/CDSL for e-Voting facility. After Successful login, you will be able to see e-voting
mode) login through
option. Once you click on e-voting option, you will be redirected to NSDL/CDSL Depository site
their DPs
after successful authentication, wherein you can see e-voting feature. Click on Company name
or e-voting service provider name and you will be redirected to e-voting service provider website
for casting your vote during the remote e-voting period or joining the AGM through VC & voting
during the Meeting.
Important note: Members who are unable to retrieve User ID/ Password are advised to use Forget User ID and Forget Password option available at above mentioned website.
12.5 Helpdesk for Individual Members holding securities in demat mode for any technical issues related to login through Depository i.e. CDSL and NSDL:
Login type
Helpdesk details
Members
holding
Members facing any technical issue in login can contact CDSL helpdesk by sending a request at
securities
in
demat
helpdesk.evoting@cdslindia.comor contact at toll free no. 1800 22 55 33.
mode with CDSL
Members
holding
Members facing any technical issue in login can contact NSDL helpdesk by sending a request at
securities
in
demat
evoting@nsdl.co.inor call at toll free no.: 022-4886 7000.
mode with NSDL
12.6 Login method for e-voting and joining the AGM through VC for Members other than individual shareholders holding in demat form & for those holding in physical form:
- The Members should log on to the e-voting website www.evotingindia.com
- Click on "Shareholders" module
- Now enter your User ID
-
For CDSL: 16 digits beneficiary ID
For NSDL: 8 Character DP ID followed by 8 Digits Client ID
Members holding shares in physical form should enter folio number registered with the Company
- Next enter the Image Verification as displayed and Click on Login
- If you are holding shares in demat form and had logged on to www.evotingindia.comand voted on an earlier voting of any Company, then your existing password is to be used
- If you are a first-time user, follow the steps given below:
For Members holding shares in demat form other than individual and physical form
PAN
Enter your 10 digit alpha-numeric PAN issued by income Tax Department (applicable for
both demat shareholders as well as physical shareholders)·
Shareholders who have not updated their PAN with the Company/DP are requested to use
the sequence number sent by Company/RTA or contact Company/RTA.
Dividend
bank
Enter the Dividend bank details or Date of Birth (in dd/mm/yyyy format) as recorded in your
details OR
Date of
demat account or in the Company records in order to login.
Birth (DOB)
If both the details are not recorded with the Depository or Company please enter the Member
id / folio number in the Dividend bank details field as mentioned in instruction 12.6.
- After entering these details appropriately, click on "SUBMIT" tab.
- Members holding shares in physical form will then directly reach the Company selection screen. However, Members holding shares in demat form will now reach 'password Creation' menu wherein they are required to mandatorily enter their login password in the new password field. Kindly note that this password is to be also used by the demat holders for voting for resolutions of any other Company on which they are eligible to vote, provided that Company opts for e-voting through CDSL platform. It is strongly recommended not to share your password with any other person and take utmost care to keep your password confidential.
- For Members holding shares in physical form, the details can be used only for e-voting on the resolutions contained in this Notice.
- Click on the EVSN for Ramco Systems Limited on which you choose to vote.
- On the voting page, you will see "RESOLUTION DESCRIPTION" and against the same option "YES/ NO" for voting. Select the option YES or NO as desired. The option YES implies that you assent to the Resolution and option NO implies that you dissent to the Resolution.
- Click on the "RESOLUTIONS FILE LINK" if you wish to view the entire Resolutions.
- After selecting the resolution you have decided to vote on, click on "SUBMIT". A confirmation box will be displayed. If you wish to confirm your vote, click on "OK", else to change your vote, click on "CANCEL" and accordingly modify your vote.
- Once you "CONFIRM" your vote on the resolution, you will not be allowed to modify your vote.
- You can also take print of the voting done by you by clicking on "Click here to print" option on the voting page.
- If a demat account holder has forgotten the changed password then enter the User ID and captcha Code click on forgot password & enter the details as prompted by the system.
- There is also an optional provision to upload Board Resolution / Power of Attorney if any uploaded, which will be made available to scrutiniser for verification.
- Facility for non-individual Members and custodians - Remote e-voting:
- Non individual Members (i.e. other than individuals, HUF, NRI etc.) and custodians are
required to log on to www.evotingindia.comand register themselves in the "Corporates" module.
- A scanned copy of the registration form bearing the stamp and sign of the entity should be emailed to helpdesk.evoting@cdslindia.com.
- After receiving the login details, a Compliance User should be created using the admin login and password. The Compliance User would be able to link the account(s) for which they wish to vote on.
- The list of accounts linked should be mailed to helpdesk.evoting@cdslindia.comand on approval of the accounts they would be able to cast their vote.
- A scanned copy of the Board Resolution and Power of Attorney (POA) which they have issued in favour of the custodian/ authorised person, should be uploaded in PDF format in the system for the scrutiniser to verify the same.
- Alternatively Non-individual Members are required to send the relevant Board Resolution/ Authority Letter etc. together with attested specimen signature of the duly authorised signatory who are authorised to vote, to the scrutiniser at srinivasan.k@msjandnk.inand to the Company at the above mention email address of the Company, if they have voted from individual tab and not uploaded same in the CDSL e-voting system for the Scrutiniser to verify the same.
- All grievances connected with the facility for voting by electronic means may be addressed to Mr. Rakesh Dalvi, Sr. Manager, CDSL, A Wing, 25th Floor, Marathon Futurex, Mafatlal Mill Compounds, N M Joshi Marg, Lower Parel (East), Mumbai - 400013 or send an email to helpdesk.evoting@cdslindia.comor call on toll free no. 1800 22 55 33.
13. Instructions for Members attending the AGM through VC & e-voting during the AGM are as under:
- The Company would be providing the CDSL system for the Members to cast their vote through remote e-voting and participate in the AGM through VC. Members may access the same athttps://www. evotingindia.com/ under shareholders/ Members login by using the remote e-voting credentials.
- The procedure for attending Meeting & e-voting on the day of the AGM are the same as the instructions mentioned for Remote e-voting in point no.12.
- The Members can join the AGM in the VC mode up to 15 minutes before and after the scheduled time of the commencement of the Meeting by following the procedure mentioned in this Notice. The facility of participation at the AGM through VC will be made available to at least 1000 Members on first come first served basis. This will not include Members holding 2% or more shareholding, promoters, institutional investors, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, the Chairpersons of the Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee, Auditors etc., who are allowed to attend the AGM.
- Members are requested to join the Meeting through laptops / IPad's for better experience and will be required to have webcam and use internet with a good speed to avoid any disturbance during the Meeting.
- Members are requested to use Stable Wi-Fi or LAN Connection to mitigate Audio/Video loss due to fluctuation in your network. Please avoid connecting through your Mobile Devices or Tablets or through laptop via Mobile Hotspot.
- Members who would like to express their views/ ask questions during the Meeting may register themselves as a speaker by sending their request at least 3 days prior to Meeting mentioning your name, demat account number /folio number, email id, mobile number (as registered with the DP/Company) to the mail id: investorrelations@ramco.com. Members who have registered themselves as a speaker will only be allowed to express their views/ask questions during the Meeting.
- Members who do not wish to speak during the AGM but have queries may send your queries at least 3 days prior to Meeting mentioning your name, demat account number/folio number, email id, mobile number to the mail id:investorrelations@ramco. com . These queries will be replied by the Company suitably by email.
- Non-IndividualMembers intending to authorise their representatives to attend the Meeting are requested to send a scanned certified copy of the Board Resolution authorising their representative to attend on their behalf at the Meeting. The said Resolution/ Authorisation shall be sent to the Scrutiniser by email through its registered email address with a copy marked to srinivasan.k@msjandnk.inand helpdesk. evoting@cdslindia.com.
- The attendance of the Members attending the AGM through VC will be counted for the purpose of ascertaining the quorum under Section 103 of the Act.
- The link for VC will be available in shareholder/ Members login where the EVSN of the Company will be displayed after successful login as per the instructions mentioned above for Remote e-voting in point no.12.
- The Members who have voted through Remote e-voting will be eligible to attend the Meeting. However, they will not be eligible to vote at the AGM.
- Only those Members, who are present in the AGM through VC facility and have not cast their vote on the Resolutions through remote e-voting and are otherwise not barred from doing so, shall be eligible to vote through e-voting system available during the AGM.
- If any votes are cast by the Members through the e-voting available during the AGM and if the same Members have not participated in the Meeting through VC facility, then the votes cast by such Members shall be considered invalid as the facility of e-voting during the Meeting is available only to the Members attending the Meeting.
- In case of joint holder attending the Meeting, only such joint holder who is higher in the order of names will be entitled to vote.
-
Norms for furnishing of PAN, KYC, Bank details and Nomination:
Pursuant to SEBI Circular no.SEBI/HO/MIRSD/ MIRSD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/37 dated March 16, 2023, issued in supersession of earlier circulars issued by SEBI bearing nos. SEBI/HO/ MIRSD/ MIRSD_RTAMB/P/CIR/2021/655 dated November 03, 2021 and SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD_RTAMB/P/ CIR/2021/687 dated December 14, 2021, respectively, SEBI has mandated all listed companies to record PAN, Nomination, Contact details, Bank A/c details and Specimen signature for their corresponding folio numbers of holders of physical securities. The folios wherein any one of the cited documents/details is not available on or after October 01, 2023, shall be frozen by the RTA. To mitigate unintended challenges on account of freezing of folios, SEBI vide its Circular No. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/POD-1/P/ CIR/2023/181 dated November 17, 2023, has done away with the provision regarding freezing of folios not having PAN, KYC, and Nomination details.
The forms for updation of PAN, KYC, bank details and Nomination viz., Forms ISR-1,ISR-2,ISR-3, SH- 13 and the said SEBI circular are available on our websitehttps://www.ramco.com/investor-relations/investor-information/common-and-simplified-norms/.In view of the above, we urge Members holding shares in physical form to submit the required forms along with the supporting documents at the earliest.
- Process for those Members whose email / mobile no. are not registered with the RTA / Depositories:
- For physical shareholders - your email id / mobile no. along with necessary details like folio no., name of the Member, scanned copy of the share certificate (front and back), PAN (self-attested scanned copy of PAN card), AADHAAR (self-attested scanned copy of AADHAAR Card) are to be updated in the RTA portal https://wisdom.cameoindia.com/.
- For demat shareholders, please update your email id & mobile no. with your respective DP which is mandatory while e-voting & joining the AGM through VC through Depository.
If you have any queries or issues regarding attending AGM & e-voting from the CDSL e-voting System, you can write an email to helpdesk.evoting@cdslindia.comor contact at toll free no. 1800 22 55 33.
- Any person, who acquires shares of the Company and becomes a Member of the Company after dispatch of the Notice and holding shares as of the cut-off date i.e.
Information at a glance
August 14, 2024 may obtain the login ID and password by following the procedures mentioned in Point No: 12.4 to 12.6, as the case may be.
- The voting rights of Members shall be in proportion to their shares of the paid up equity share capital of the Company as on August 14, 2024.
- Mr. K Srinivasan, Chartered Accountant (Membership No.021510), Partner, M S Jagannathan & N Krishnaswami, Chartered Accountants (email: srinivasan.k@msjandnk.in) has been appointed as the Scrutiniser to scrutinise the remote e-voting process, in a fair and transparent manner.
- The Scrutiniser shall, immediately after the conclusion of voting at the AGM, unblock the votes cast through remote e-voting in the presence of at least two witnesses not in the employment of the Company and make, within 2 working days of conclusion of the Meeting, a consolidated scrutiniser's report of the total votes cast in favour or against, if any, to the Chairman or a person authorised by him in writing who shall countersign the same and the Chairman or a person authorised by him in writing shall declare the result of the voting forthwith.
- The Results declared along with the report of the scrutiniser shall be placed on the website of the Company and on the website of CDSL and at the Registered Office/Corporate Office of the Company immediately after the declaration of results by the Chairman or a person authorised by him. The results shall also be immediately forwarded to the stock exchanges where the Company's shares are listed.
Particulars
Details
Time and date of AGM
10:00 A.M.(IST) on Monday, August 21, 2024
Mode
Video Conferencing
Participation through VC
www.evotingindia.com
Helpline number for VC participation
1800 22 55 33
Cut-off date for eligibility of remote e-voting and voting at the AGM
August 14, 2024
E-voting start time and date
9:00 a.m. on Sunday, the August 18, 2024
E-voting end time and date
05:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the August 20, 2024
E-voting website of CDSL
https://www.evotingindia.com/
By Order of the Board,
For RAMCO SYSTEMS LIMITED
Place : Rajapalayam
P R VENKETRAMA RAJA
Date : May 21, 2024
Chairman
