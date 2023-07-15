RAMCO SYSTEMS LIMITED

REGISTERED OFFICE: 47, P S K NAGAR, RAJAPALAYAM - 626 108.

CORPORATE OFFICE: 64, SARDAR PATEL ROAD, TARAMANI, CHENNAI - 600 113.

CIN: L72300TN1997PLC037550, E-mail :investorrelations@ramco.com

Website:www.ramco.com

PHONE: +91 44 2235 4510 / 6653 4000, Fax : +91 44 2235 2884

NOTICE TO THE MEMBERS

NOTICE is hereby given that the Twenty Sixth Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Members of Ramco Systems Limited, will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 3.00 p.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means (VC), to transact the following business:

ORDINARY BUSINESS:

1. To consider and adopt:

the Report of the Board of Directors, Audited Separate (Standalone) Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, together with the Report of the Auditors thereon; and the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, together with the Report of the Auditors thereon.

"RESOLVED THAT the Board's Report and the Company's Separate (Standalone) and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2023 and the Auditors' Reports thereon be and are hereby considered and adopted".

2. To consider and appoint a Director in place of Mr. A V Dharmakrishnan (DIN:00693181), who retires by rotation and being eligible, has offered himself for re-appointment:

"RESOLVED THAT Mr. A V Dharmakrishnan (DIN:00693181), who retires by rotation be and is hereby re-appointed as a Director of the Company".

SPECIAL BUSINESS:

3. To consider and if though fit, pass the following resolution as a SPECIAL RESOLUTION:

To consider and approve the re-appointment of Justice Mr. P P S Janarthana Raja (Retd.) (DIN:06702871) as an Independent Director for another term of five (5) consecutive years.

"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to Section 149, 152 read with Schedule IV and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, [including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force], Regulation 17 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, ("SEBI LODR") as amended from time to time, Articles of Association of the Company, approval and recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, and that of the Board, Justice Mr. P P S Janarthana Raja (Retd.) (DIN:06702871), who was appointed as an Independent Director of the Company for a period of five years, i.e., from, August 29, 2018 to August 28, 2023, and who is eligible for re-appointment and who meets the criteria for independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI LODR and who has submitted a declaration to that effect, be and is hereby re-appointed as an Independent Director of the Company, not liable to retire by rotation, to hold office for another term of five (5) consecutive years, i.e., from August 29, 2023 to August 28, 2028."

By Order of the Board,

For RAMCO SYSTEMS LIMITED