NOTICE TO THE MEMBERS
NOTICE is hereby given that the Twenty Sixth Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Members of Ramco Systems Limited, will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 3.00 p.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means (VC), to transact the following business:
ORDINARY BUSINESS:
1. To consider and adopt:
- the Report of the Board of Directors, Audited Separate (Standalone) Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, together with the Report of the Auditors thereon; and
- the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, together with the Report of the Auditors thereon.
"RESOLVED THAT the Board's Report and the Company's Separate (Standalone) and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2023 and the Auditors' Reports thereon be and are hereby considered and adopted".
2. To consider and appoint a Director in place of Mr. A V Dharmakrishnan (DIN:00693181), who retires by rotation and being eligible, has offered himself for re-appointment:
"RESOLVED THAT Mr. A V Dharmakrishnan (DIN:00693181), who retires by rotation be and is hereby re-appointed as a Director of the Company".
SPECIAL BUSINESS:
3. To consider and if though fit, pass the following resolution as a SPECIAL RESOLUTION:
To consider and approve the re-appointment of Justice Mr. P P S Janarthana Raja (Retd.) (DIN:06702871) as an Independent Director for another term of five (5) consecutive years.
"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to Section 149, 152 read with Schedule IV and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, [including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force], Regulation 17 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, ("SEBI LODR") as amended from time to time, Articles of Association of the Company, approval and recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, and that of the Board, Justice Mr. P P S Janarthana Raja (Retd.) (DIN:06702871), who was appointed as an Independent Director of the Company for a period of five years, i.e., from, August 29, 2018 to August 28, 2023, and who is eligible for re-appointment and who meets the criteria for independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI LODR and who has submitted a declaration to that effect, be and is hereby re-appointed as an Independent Director of the Company, not liable to retire by rotation, to hold office for another term of five (5) consecutive years, i.e., from August 29, 2023 to August 28, 2028."
By Order of the Board,
For RAMCO SYSTEMS LIMITED
Place : Chennai
P R VENKETRAMA RAJA
Date : May 17, 2023
Chairman
NOTES:
- The Company has chosen to conduct this AGM through VC. The AGM would be conducted in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("The Act") read with Ministry of Corporate affairs ("MCA") General Circular No. 10/2022 dated December 28, 2022 and Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD-2/P/CIR/2023/4 dated January 05, 2023 and such other instructions as may be issued by Statutory Authorities. Hence, Members can attend and participate in the ensuing AGM through VC.
- Statement pursuant to Section 102 of the Act, setting out the material facts concerning item of special business are annexed hereto. Information in respect of the Director seeking re-election/re-appointment as required to be disclosed under Regulation 36(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, ("SEBI LODR") and as required under Secretarial Standard - 2 on General Meetings (SS-2) issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, are included in this Notice.
- Electronic copy of the Notice for the AGM and the Annual Report for the financial year (FY) 2022-23 are being sent to all the Members whose e-mail ids are registered with the Company/Depository Participants ("DP"). Dispatching of physical copies of the Financial Statements (including Board's Report, Auditors' Report or other documents required to be attached therewith), has been dispensed with. Such Statements are being sent only by email to the Members and to all other persons so entitled. The Notice and the Annual Report will also be available for download on the Company's website - www.ramco. comand at the websites of Stock Exchanges Viz., BSE Limited ("BSE") and National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE"), where the Company's shares are listed. The AGM Notice is also disseminated on the website of Central Depository Services (India) Limited ("CDSL") (the agency appointed by the Company for providing the Remote e-voting facility, e-voting system during the AGM & participate in the AGM through the VC facility) i.e. www. evotingindia.com.
- As this AGM is being held through VC as per MCA/SEBI Circulars, the facility for appointment of proxies by the Members will not be available for this AGM and hence the proxy form and attendance slip including Route Map are not annexed to this Notice.
- Under Rule 18 of Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, Members holding shares in electronic mode who have not got their e-mail addresses
updated with the DP are requested to update their e-mail address and any changes therein. Members holding shares in physical mode are requested to update their e-mail address/mobile number, quoting their folio number, to our Registrar and Share Transfer Agent, viz., Cameo Corporate Services Limited, (Unit: Ramco Systems Limited), ("RTA") in the URL https://investors.cameoindia. com/by writing to them at 'Subramanian Building,' No.1, Club House Road, Chennai 600 002, or by e-mail to investor@cameoindia.com.
- As per Regulation 40 of SEBI LODR, securities of listed Companies can be transferred only in dematerialized form with effect from, April 01, 2019, except in case of request received for transmission or transposition of securities. In view of this and to eliminate all risks associated with physical shares and for ease of portfolio management, Members holding shares in physical form are requested to consider converting their holdings to dematerialized form. Members can contact the Company or Company's RTA for any assistance in this regard.
- Members are requested to intimate changes, if any, pertaining to their name, postal address, email address, telephone/ mobile numbers, Permanent Account Number (PAN), mandates, nominations, power of attorney, bank details such as, name of the bank and branch details, bank account number, MICR code, IFSC code, etc., to their DP's in case the shares are held by them in electronic form and to RTA/Company in case the shares are held by them in physical form. The said changes related to physical shares to be intimated in prescribed Form ISR -1 and other forms pursuant to SEBI circular SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD_RTAMB/P/CIR/2021/655 dated November 3, 2021, as per instructions mentioned in the form. The said forms can be downloaded from the Company's website https://www.ramco.com/investor-relations/investor-information/common-and-simplified-norms/.
- Members holding shares in physical form, in identical order of names, in more than one folio are requested to send to the Company's RTA, the details of such folios together with the share certificates along with the requisite KYC documents for consolidating their holdings in one folio. Requests for consolidation of share certificates shall be processed in dematerialized form. Members may please note that SEBI vide its Circular No. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/ MIRSD_RTAMB/P/CIR/2022/8 dated January 25, 2022 has mandated the listed Companies to issue securities in dematerialized form only while processing service requests, viz., Issue of duplicate securities certificate;
claim from unclaimed suspense account; renewal/ exchange of securities certificate; endorsement; sub- division/splitting of securities certificate; consolidation of securities certificates/folios; transmission and transposition. Accordingly, Members are requested to make service requests by submitting a duly filled and signed Form ISR-4. The said form can be downloaded from the Company's website https://www.ramco.com/investor-relations/investor-information/common-and-simplified-norms/. Members are requested to submit the said details to their DP in case the shares are held by them in electronic form and to RTA/Company in case the shares are held in physical form. It may be noted that any service request can be processed only after the folio is in KYC Compliant.
- In accordance with Section 72 of the Act, the facility for making nomination is available for the Members in respect of the shares held by them. Members who have not yet registered their nomination are requested to register the same by submitting Form No. SH-13. If a Member desires to opt out or cancel the earlier nomination and record a fresh nomination, he/she may submit the same in ISR- 3 or SH-14 as the case may be. The said forms can be downloaded from the Company's website.
- The Company is also releasing a public notice by way of advertisement being published in English in Business Standard (all editions) and in vernacular language in Makkal Kural (all editions), containing the following information:
- Convening of AGM through VC in compliance with applicable provisions of the Act.
- Date and Time of the AGM.
- Availability of Notice of the Meeting on the website of the Company and in the Stock Exchanges, viz. BSE and NSE where the Company's shares are listed and athttps://www.evotingindia.com.
- Requesting the Members who have not registered their e-mail addresses, to get the same registered with the RTA in the URL https://investors.cameoindia.com/. Members are requested to register their email addresses with their DP in case the shares are held in dematerialized form.
- Reference to the link of the Company's website, providing access to the full Annual Report.
- The cut-off date will be August 03, 2023 for determining the eligibility to vote by remote e-voting or in the AGM.
- Voting Through Electronic Means:
12.1 In compliance with provisions of Section 108 of the Act and Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 as amended and circulars issued by MCA in this regard and Regulation 44 of SEBI LODR the Company is providing remote e-voting facility though the e-voting platform provided by CDSL to enable Members to exercise their right to vote at the 26th AGM by electronic means and the business may be transacted through such voting, through e-voting services provided by CDSL.
12.2 The remote e-voting period begins at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, the August 07, 2023 and ends at 05:00 p.m. on Wednesday, the August 09, 2023. During this period, Members of the Company, holding shares either in physical form or in dematerialized form, as on the cut-off date viz., on Wednesday, the August 03, 2023 may cast their vote electronically. The remote e-voting shall not be allowed beyond 5.00 p.m. on Wednesday, the August 09, 2023. The remote e-voting module shall be disabled by CDSL for voting thereafter. Once the vote on a resolution is cast by the Member, the Member shall not be allowed to change it subsequently.
- In terms of SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/ CMD/ CIR/P/2020/242 dated December 9, 2020 on e-voting facility provided by Listed Companies, Individual Members holding securities in demat mode are allowed to vote through their demat account maintained with DP. Members are advised to update their mobile number and email Id in their demat accounts in order to access e-voting facility.
- Pursuant to said SEBI Circular, Login method for e-voting and joining the AGM through VC for Individual Members holding securities in demat mode are given below:
Type of Members
Login Method
Members
holding 1)
Users who have opted for CDSL Easi / Easiest facility, can login through their existing
securities in
demat
user id and password. Option will be made available to reach e-voting page without any
mode with
CDSL
further authentication. The URL for users to login to Easi / Easiest are https://web.cdslindia.
Depository
com/ myeasi/home/loginorvisit www.cdslindia.comand click on Login icon and select New
System Myeasi.
- After successful login the Easi / Easiest user will be able to see the e-voting option for eligible companies where the e-voting is in progress as per the information provided by the Company. On clicking the e-Voting option, the user will be able to see e-voting page of the e-voting service provider for casting your vote during the remote e-voting period or joining the AGM through VC & voting during the Meeting. Additionally, there is also links provided to access the system of all e-voting Service Providers i.e. CDSL/NSDL, so that the user can visit the e-voting service providers' website directly.
- If the user is not registered for Easi/Easiest, option to register is available athttps://web.cdslindia.com/myeasi/Registration/EasiRegistration.
- Alternatively, the user can directly access e-voting page by providing demat account number and PAN No. from a e-voting link available on www.cdslindia.comhome page. The system will authenticate the user by sending OTP on registered Mobile & Email as recorded in the demat account. After successful authentication, user will be able to see the e-voting option where the e-voting is in progress and also able to directly access the system of all e-voting Service Providers.
Members
holding 1)
If you are already registered for NSDL IDeAS facility, please visit the e-Services website
securities in
demat
of NSDL. Open web browser by typing the following URL: https://eservices.nsdl.comeither
mode with
NSDL
on a Personal Computer or on a mobile. Once the home page of e-Services is launched,
Depository
click on the "Beneficial Owner" icon under "Login" which is available under 'IDeAS' section.
A new screen will open. You will have to enter your User ID and Password. After successful
authentication, you will be able to see e-voting services. Click on "Access to e-voting" under
e-voting services and you will be able to see e-voting page. Click on Company name or
e-voting service provider name and you will be re-directed to e-voting service provider
website for casting your vote during the remote e-voting period or joining the AGM through
VC & voting during the Meeting.
- If the user is not registered for IDeAS e-Services, option to register is available at https:// eservices.nsdl.com.Select "Register Online for IDeAS Portal'' or click at https://eservices.nsdl.com/SecureWeb/IdeasDirectReg.jsp.
- Visit the e-voting website of NSDL. Open web browser by typing the following
URL: https:// www.evoting.nsdl.com/either on a Personal Computer or on a mobile. Once the home page of e-voting system is launched, click on the icon "Login" which is available under 'Shareholder/Member' section. A new screen will open. You will have to enter your User ID (i.e. your sixteen digit demat account number holding with NSDL), Password/OTP and a Verification Code as shown on the screen. After successful authentication, you will be redirected to NSDL Depository site wherein you can see e-voting page. Click on Company name or e-voting service provider name and you will be redirected to e-voting service provider website for casting your vote during the remote e-voting period or joining the AGM through VC & voting during the Meeting.
Type of Members Login Method
Members (holding securities in demat mode) login through their DPs
You can also login using the login credentials of your demat account through your DP registered with NSDL/CDSL for e-Voting facility. After Successful login, you will be able to see e-voting option. Once you click on e-voting option, you will be redirected to NSDL/CDSL Depository site after successful authentication, wherein you can see e-voting feature. Click on Company name or e-voting service provider name and you will be redirected to e-voting service provider website for casting your vote during the remote e-voting period or joining the AGM through VC & voting during the Meeting.
Important note: Members who are unable to retrieve User ID/ Password are advised to use Forget User ID and Forget Password option available at above mentioned website.
12.5 Helpdesk for Individual Members holding securities in demat mode for any technical issues related to login through Depository i.e. CDSL and NSDL:
Login type
Helpdesk details
Members
holding
Members facing any technical issue in login can contact CDSL helpdesk by sending a request at
securities
in
demat
helpdesk.evoting@cdslindia.comor contact at toll free no. 1800 22 55 33.
mode with CDSL
Members
holding
Members facing any technical issue in login can contact NSDL helpdesk by sending a request at
securities
in
demat
evoting@nsdl.co.inor call at toll free no.: 022-4886 7000 and 022-2499 7000.
mode with NSDL
12.6 Login method for e-voting and joining the AGM through VC for Members other than individual shareholders holding in demat form & for those holding in physical form:
- The Members should log on to the e-voting website www.evotingindia.com
- Click on "Shareholders" module
- Now enter your User ID
- For CDSL: 16 digits beneficiary ID
For NSDL: 8 Character DP ID followed by 8 Digits Client ID
Members holding shares in physical form should enter folio number registered with the Company
- Next enter the Image Verification as displayed and Click on Login
- If you are holding shares in demat form and had logged on towww.evotingindia.comand voted on an earlier voting of any Company, then your existing password is to be used
- If you are a first-time user, follow the steps given below:
For Members holding shares in demat form other than individual and physical form
PAN
Enter your 10 digit alpha-numeric PAN issued by income Tax Department (applicable for
both demat shareholders as well as physical shareholders)·
Shareholders who have not updated their PAN with the Company/DP are requested to use
the sequence number sent by Company/RTA or contact Company/RTA.
Dividend bank
Enter the Dividend bank details or Date of Birth (in dd/mm/yyyy format) as recorded in your
details OR Date of
demat account or in the Company records in order to login.
Birth (DOB)
If both the details are not recorded with the Depository or Company please enter the
Member id / folio number in the Dividend bank details field as mentioned in instruction 12.6.
- After entering these details appropriately, click on "SUBMIT" tab.
