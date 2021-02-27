Ramco : launches its virtual assistant CHIA on Signal and Telegram

February 01, 2021 National Stock Exchange of India Ltd BSE Ltd., Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor Corporate Relationship Department Plot No:C/1, G Block Phiroze Jeejheebhoy Towers Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip: 532370 Scrip: RAMCOSYS Dear Sir/Madam, Sub: Press Release Ref: Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR

Ramco Systems launches its virtual assistant CHIA on Signal and Telegram

Ramco Systems launches its virtual assistant CHIA on Signal and Telegram

Strengthens Ramco CHIA's capabilities with an additional 15+ self-service HR transactions

Chennai, INDIA - February 01, 2021 - Global enterprise software provider, Ramco Systems announced the availability of Ramco CHIA Chatbot (Virtual Assistant) on Signal and Telegram. With this, RamcoSome of the recently added Chat bot Use Cases include:

 L1 Payroll Support - Compensation queries, breakdown of pay out, fringe benefit eligibility…

 Timesheet Management - Timesheet/Task mapping, Addition of new timesheet tasks, assignment of tasks to employees

 Employee Personal Information - Update contact details

 HR Admin - Change Supervisor, check assignment history

 SPOC - Admin - FBP Pending details, Salary hold details, variance report…

CHIA is now available on 12 leading social messaging platforms including WeChat, Microsoft Skype, Microsoft Teams, Web Chat, WhatsApp, Google Assistant, Facebook Messenger, Facebook Workplace, Line and Slack, thus reaching the user where he / she is.

Ramco CHIA is an Artificial Intelligence driven Virtual Assistant which uses Deep Learning and Natural Language Processing to simplify day-to-day HR transactions.

Initially assisting employees and managers in use cases such as attendance, reimbursement, cancellations, onboarding and medical insurance, Ramco CHIA now supports a multitude of new functionalities. Ramco CHIA can answer the queries of employees regarding compensation and bonuses, providing a breakdown of their pay out and informing them if they are eligible for fringe benefits.

In addition, Ramco CHIA now embeds actionable cards for form based transactions such as scheduling leave or filing reimbursement claims to be carried out using Microsoft Teams and other supported channels. With Ramco's MailIT functionality and actionable cards, these transactions can also be carried out through email on Microsoft Outlook. Ramco CHIA can also integrate with a firm's CRM, enabling employees to update accounts using the chat bot. Employees can also utilize Ramco CHIA to track meetings when it is integrated with the Microsoft Outlook Calendar.

Some of the ways Ramco CHIA can provide support include:

 Enabling HR admins to check assignment history and change supervisors

 SPOC Admins can utilize the chat bot to generate information like flexible benefit plan pending (FBP) details, salary hold details and variance reports

 Managers can now use the chat bot to map timesheets and tasks, add new timesheet tasks and assign tasks to employees

 Employees can use Ramco CHIA to update their personal information

Sharing his comments on the latest roll out, Virender Aggarwal, CEO, Ramco Systems, said, "Over the years, our goal of moving towards Zero UI is steadily coming to fruition. With more than 15 new use cases that Ramco CHIA can perform, the number of tasks that managers and employees can perform over a chat without necessarily logging into any dedicated application is constantly increasing. With the infusion of

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Ramco CHIA's ability to understand its users has increased exponentially, greatly minimizing the need for human intervention. As users increase the number of messaging platforms they are on, we seek to have Ramco CHIA available on as many channels as possible, to best meet their needs. There is a surge in users on Signal and Telegram and we wanted to ensure Ramco CHIA is available to them. We will continue enhancing Ramco CHIA's capabilities, so that we realize our end goal of Zero UI."

To date, Ramco CHIA is up and running at multiple client locations, globally. With over 100,000 subscribed users, CHIA has matured over the past 3 years and has crossed more than 10 Million conversations against 150,000+ subscribed users with 40+ customers. Over time, the virtual assistant improves contextual awareness, gets smarter and anticipates users' needs based on their behavioural pattern, and even prompts actions as needed.

About Ramco Systems:

Ramco is a next-gen enterprise software player disrupting the market with its multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprise software in HR and Global Payroll, ERP and M&E MRO for Aviation. Part of the USD 1 billion Ramco Group, Ramco Systems focuses on Innovation and Culture to differentiate itself in the marketplace. On the Innovation front, Ramco has been focusing on moving towards Active ERP leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning by building features such as Talk It - which allows transactions to be carried out by simple voice commands, Bot it - which allows users to complete transactions using natural conversations; Mail It - transact with the application by just sending an email; HUB It - a one screen does it all concept built to address all activities of a user; Thumb It - mobility where the system presents users with option to choose rather than type values and Prompt It - a cognitive ability which will let the system complete the transaction and prompts the user for approval.

With 1800+ employees spread across 24 offices, globally, Ramco follows a flat and open culture where employees are encouraged to share knowledge and grow. No Hierarchies, Cabin-less Offices, Respect work and not titles, among others are what makes the team say, Thank God it's Monday!

Leader in NelsonHall's NEAT Matrix for Next Gen Payroll Services;

Winner of 2020 ISG Paragon Awards Asia Pacific, for 'Transformation' and 'Collaboration' Winner Global Payroll Transformation Project of the Year - 2019 by Global Payroll Association; Winner of 2018 ISG Paragon Awards Australia, for 'Best Imagination' Award

For more information, please visit http://www.ramco.com/

Follow Ramco on Twitter @ramcosystemshttp://blogs.ramco.com

and

stay tuned to https://www.ramco.com/chatbot/

