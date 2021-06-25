Ramco : Comprehending Payroll in Kenya

Social Security Contribution

Social security in Kenya is regulated and provided for under the NSSF Act and the NHIF Act, amongst others.

These aside, the New Zealand government introduced KiwiSaver scheme in 2007, which was meant as a voluntary savings plan to encourage individuals to save money, especially for their retirement. New Zealand residents, employed or not, could choose to regularly contribute either through employers (wherein employee contributions range from 3 to 10 percent of salary) or through scheme providers, but this is not a government guaranteed scheme. All employees are required to provide KiwiSaver declaration form to their employers when they start working.

National Social Security Fund: NSSF, Cap 258, was established in 1965 through the Act of Parliament Cap 258 of the Laws of Kenya. The Act requires all Kenyans who are over 18 years to register for the program. It provides social security to employees in both the formal and informal sectors of the Kenyan Economy. Participation for both employers and employees is compulsory. Under the NSSF, employees are required to contribute 5% of their salary up to a maximum of KES 200 per month while the employer contributes an equivalent amount for each employee.

A new NSSF legislation (the NSSF Act, 2013) was enacted on December 24, 2013, to replace the NSSF Act, Cap 258. The NSSF Act, 2013 establishes two funds namely, the Pension Fund and the Provident Fund. The new legislation requires the employer and the employee to each contribute 6% of the employee's monthly pensionable earnings, subject to prescribed upper and lower-earning limits. The NSSF Act, 2013 was initially slated to take effect on January 10, 2014. However, an industrial court ruling suspended the implementation of critical provisions of the Act. The repealed NSSF, cap 258 legislation is therefore expected to remain in force until the suspension is lifted by the court.

The employer is obliged to deposit both employer and employee monthly contributions with the NSSF authorities and submit NSSF Return by the fifteenth of the following month.

National Hospital Insurance:



Statutory Levies: