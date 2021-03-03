Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NSE India Stock Exchange  >  Ramco Systems Limited    RAMCOSYS   INE246B01019

RAMCO SYSTEMS LIMITED

(RAMCOSYS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ramco : Positioned as Leader in the 2020 SPARK Matrix for Multi-Country Payroll by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

03/03/2021 | 03:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Chennai, INDIA - March 3, 2021 - Leading Global Payroll software provider, Ramco Systems announced that it has been named as a 2020 Technology Leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions ' SPARK Matrix Analysis of the global Multi-Country Payroll Solution (MCP) market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global retail execution market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides a competitive analysis and ranking of leading multi-country payroll vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix, providing strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, the multi-country payroll market is currently transitioning from early adoption to the rapid growth stage of the overall product lifecycle. While multi-country payroll is essentially around for several years, the current advanced solutions powered by robotic process automation, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning is increasingly gaining market traction across industry verticals and various geographical regions.

Driven by the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, major industries across diversified areas, are facing significant challenges and a negative growth rate. COVID-19 has also impacted the market for overall digital transformation and enterprise software, including the multi-country payroll (MCP) technology market. The multi-country payroll platform market which has grown by 18.5% in 2019 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2020-2025. Despite of the fact that the majority of the technology market is witnessing negative growth due to the on-going pandemic across the global regions, the market growth for multi-country platforms still has a positive growth in the year 2020.

'Ramco, with its comprehensive payroll solution equipped with AI-driven and end-to-end payroll execution, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact, and has been positioned amongst the top 3 technology leaders in the 2020 SPARK Matrix of the multi-country payroll solution market', said Pallavi Bothra, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. 'The company's platform is equipped with advanced NLP-based intelligent chatbot service, machine learning, and RPA powered services to help enterprises transform Payroll strategy by automating traditional HR transactions, improving operational processes, and driving business benefits across functions. With its robust technology platform, comprehensive functional capabilities, and compelling product strategy and roadmap, Ramco is well positioned to expand its market share in the global multi-country payroll market'.

Commenting on being positioned as a leader in the Multi Country Payroll SPARK Matrix, Virender Aggarwal, CEO, Ramco Systems, said, 'Our focus on leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning in areas such as anomaly detection, reasoning engine and self-explaining pay slip have helped us stay ahead of others in the global payroll market. With compliance across 50+ countries and a roadmap to add 12 more in the coming year, we continue to win the trust of Fortune 500 & MNCs looking for a seamless payroll experience. We thank our customers and partners for supporting us in this journey which has cemented us as a leading payroll provider with innovative edge and delivering customer impact in the 2020 SPARK Matrix for Multi-Country Payroll.'

The global demand for multi-country payroll is increasing due to the capability of the platform to seamlessly process the payroll activity automatically, resulting in uniformity and reduction in discrepancies apart from reducing the risk of human error. Additionally, the platform's ability to adapt to the frequent & dynamic improvements in compliances, ensures adherence to the latest legal regulations, safeguarding them from future legal actions. The multi-country payroll platforms are governed by the requirement of global payroll, which would rise with the market adoption of third-party payroll solutions against in-house processing of payroll. This can only happen when the payroll vendors provide a scalable, yet standardized payroll platform, as per requirement.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Disclaimer

Ramco Systems Limited published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2021 08:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RAMCO SYSTEMS LIMITED
03:14aRAMCO  : Positioned as Leader in the 2020 SPARK Matrix for Multi-Country Payroll..
PU
03/01SINGLE TOUCH PAYROLL 2 (STP 2) : All That You Need to Know
PU
02/27RAMCO  : Gist of Investor call
PU
02/27RAMCO  : Intimation of investors/ Analyst Call
PU
02/27RAMCO  : Board Meeting Outcome
PU
02/27RAMCO  : Allotment of Shares
PU
02/27RAMCO  : launches its virtual assistant CHIA on Signal and Telegram
PU
02/27RAMCO  : Are you forcing Manufacturing ERP to work for Aviation?
PU
02/27RAMCO  : Why A New Strain Of Payroll Processing Is Needed
PU
02/27RAMCO  : Technology serves as a differentiator for LSPs
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 603 M 90,2 M 90,2 M
Net income 2021 698 M 9,54 M 9,54 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18 186 M 248 M 248 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,75x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,7%
Chart RAMCO SYSTEMS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ramco Systems Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAMCO SYSTEMS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 787,50 INR
Last Close Price 592,30 INR
Spread / Highest target 47,7%
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Virender Aggarwal Chief Executive Officer
Ravi Kula Chandran R. Chief Financial Officer
Raja Venketrama Raja Poosapadi Chairman & Managing Director
Vijaya Raghavan Secretary & Compliance Officer
Murugappa Muthiah Venkatachalam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAMCO SYSTEMS LIMITED-3.02%248
MICROSOFT CORPORATION6.53%1 787 053
SEA LIMITED24.85%127 220
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.10.52%119 575
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC4.50%62 891
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE4.09%54 273
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ