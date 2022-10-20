Ramco : partners with Wagestream

Sydney, AUSTRALIA / Chennai, INDIA - October 20, 2022 - Global payroll software provider, Ramco Systems ,announced its partnership with Wagestream, Australia's largest charity-backed fintech, to extend real-time pay tracking, flexible pay, money coaching and other financial wellness solutions, together with Ramco Global Payroll solution, to organisations across Australia. This partnership is a testament to Ramco's vision of enhancing employee wellbeing by providing employees with education and tools to boost financial wellbeing and inclusion, as well as improve employee productivity and engagement of their customers' workforce.

Wagestream helps alleviate financial stress for employees by offering the ability to reduce reliance on high interest credit and build healthy financial habits. In turn, Wagestream is proven to help businesses fill open roles faster, increase shift filling and reduce attrition.

This partnership will mean registered employees can access Wagestream through Ramco's platform with just a click to:

Track their earnings in real-time

Grow their savings directly from their pay

Check their financial fitness score and get personalised financial education

Transfer a portion of their earned wages to cover unexpected costs or emergencies

Josh Vernon, CEO, Wagestream Australia, says, "At Wagestream, everything we do and every product we create is designed to improve the financial wellbeing of people at work. Our partnership with Ramco will help more employees access the financial wellbeing tools that can help reduce financial stress and achieve their goals."

Rohit Mathur, Head - Ramco Global Payroll & HR Solution, Ramco Systems, said, "We are excited to bring Wagestream's financial wellness capabilities together with our Global Payroll solution for our customers and their employees. This will complement an organisation's efforts to meet the evolving expectations of modern workforce. We are confident that while employees will benefit from Wagestream's financial wellbeing offering, organisations will also experience higher employee productivity and retention rates. This is certainly the next step towards enhancing employee well-being and overall experience."

About Wagestream:

Wagestream is the charity-backed, mission-led, responsible expert in financial wellbeing, working with employers like Pizza Hut, Hungry Jack's and Freedom to provide innovative solutions such as earned wage access, real-time pay tracking and 1:1 live chat financial coaching to solve the number one concern of employees - financial stress. Wagestream's tools are proven to help businesses fill open roles faster, increase productivity and reduce attrition.

About Ramco Global Payroll:

Complete with mobile, chatbots, voice, and facial recognition-based workforce management, organizations can deploy Ramco Global Payroll on-cloud, on premise or leverage as a managed service. The multi-tenant architecture with embedded intelligence, device agnostics features and API integration now serves more than 500+ customers worldwide. With innovative concepts of Artificial Intelligence & Machine learning, Context-sensitive Pop-ups and Chatbots to carry out self-service, and Voice based transactions on Google Assistant & Alexa, Ramco has been setting the benchmark for Innovation in this segment. With statutory compliance across 60+ countries covering U.S., ANZ, Asia (including Japan & China), Middle-East & Africa, UK and Ireland, Ramco's Global Payroll is available in English, Japanese, Mandarin, Bahasa, Thai, Malay, and Arabic among others.