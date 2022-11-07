Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Ramco Systems Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAMCOSYS   INE246B01019

RAMCO SYSTEMS LIMITED

(RAMCOSYS)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04:36 2022-11-07 am EST
253.10 INR   +1.44%
04:32aRamco : posts Q2 revenue of USD 15m
PU
10/28Ramco Industries Posts Sharp Decline in Fiscal Q2 Consolidated Net Profit
MT
10/20Ramco : partners with Wagestream
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ramco : posts Q2 revenue of USD 15m

11/07/2022 | 04:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ramco Systems posts Q2 revenue of USD 15m

Chennai, India - November 07, 2022: Ramco Systems (BSE - 532370, NSE - RAMCOSYS); a global enterprise software company focusing on Next Generation Cloud Enterprise Applications, today announced the results for the second quarter of the financial year 2022-23.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022 (Q2: 2022-23), global consolidated income of Ramco Systems Limited stood at USD 15.14m (Rs 119.8cr). The net loss after tax for the quarter amounted to USD 7.64m (Rs. 60.3cr).

Q2 Highlights:

  • Quarterly order booking stands at USD 17.32m
  • 4 'Million-Dollar-Plus' deals signed
  • Focus on multi-dimensional payroll transformation helps bag coveted titles including
    • The 'Global Payroll Software Supplier of the Year' award at The Global Payroll Association Awards 2022
    • The Elite Innovation Provider Award at the 45th HKIHRM HR Excellence
  • Strong footprint in the Asia-Pacific region and focus on offering touchless payroll experience lead to Ramco's positioning as a LEADER in Everest Group's first ever Multi-country Payroll (MCP) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 for APAC
  • Ramco Systems Defense & Security Incorporated partners with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), the world leader in unmanned aerial systems to support the SkyGuardian Global Support Solutions (SGSS) program

Commenting on the results, P.R. Venketrama Raja, Chairman, Ramco Systems, said, "With all geographies reopening their doors to international business and with our focused investments in sales and marketing, we at Ramco have been witnessing an encouraging movement in our pipeline. The recent awards and accolades around innovation and transformation are testament to the thrust we have been placing on building an in-depth offering and are helping us garner a prominent position in the market. All these have been enabling us to focus more on our core operations and improve our key parameters. We are hopeful of an improved order booking in the coming quarters."

Download the pdf version of the Financial Results

Disclaimer

Ramco Systems Limited published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 09:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RAMCO SYSTEMS LIMITED
04:32aRamco : posts Q2 revenue of USD 15m
PU
10/28Ramco Industries Posts Sharp Decline in Fiscal Q2 Consolidated Net Profit
MT
10/20Ramco : partners with Wagestream
PU
10/20Ramco Systems Ties Up With Australian Firm to Offer Financial Services
MT
10/20Ramco Systems Limited Partners with Wagestream to Extend Real-Time Pay Tracking, Flexib..
CI
09/28Ramco Cements Opens Fifth Integrated Cement Plant
MT
09/22OpenWorks Goes Live on Ramco's Enterprise Resource Planning Software
MT
09/19Ramco Systems Limited(BSE:532370) dropped from S&P Global BMI ..
CI
08/23Indian Indices Snap Two-Day Losing Run on Tuesday; Mahindra & Mahindra Jumps 4%
MT
08/23Ramco Systems to Automate Operations and Services of Australia's Freight Specialists
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RAMCO SYSTEMS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 5 642 M 68,7 M 68,7 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -5,46x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 7 689 M 93,7 M 93,7 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,36x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,4%
Chart RAMCO SYSTEMS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ramco Systems Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAMCO SYSTEMS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 249,50 INR
Average target price 350,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 40,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Virender Aggarwal Chief Executive Officer
Ravi Kula Chandran R. Finance Manager
Poosapadi Raja Venketrama Raja Chairman
Sandesh Bilagi Chief Operating Officer
Nemam Eechambadi Vijaya Raghavan Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAMCO SYSTEMS LIMITED-47.24%94
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-34.17%1 650 346
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-36.12%43 535
SYNOPSYS INC.-24.95%42 291
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-23.58%39 065
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-67.55%31 615