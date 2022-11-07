Ramco : posts Q2 revenue of USD 15m

Chennai, India - November 07, 2022: Ramco Systems (BSE - 532370, NSE - RAMCOSYS); a global enterprise software company focusing on Next Generation Cloud Enterprise Applications, today announced the results for the second quarter of the financial year 2022-23.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022 (Q2: 2022-23), global consolidated income of Ramco Systems Limited stood at USD 15.14m (Rs 119.8cr). The net loss after tax for the quarter amounted to USD 7.64m (Rs. 60.3cr).

Q2 Highlights:

Quarterly order booking stands at USD 17.32m

4 'Million-Dollar-Plus' deals signed

Focus on multi-dimensional payroll transformation helps bag coveted titles including The 'Global Payroll Software Supplier of the Year' award at The Global Payroll Association Awards 2022 The Elite Innovation Provider Award at the 45 th HKIHRM HR Excellence

Strong footprint in the Asia-Pacific region and focus on offering touchless payroll experience lead to Ramco's positioning as a LEADER in Everest Group's first ever Multi-country Payroll (MCP) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 for APAC

Ramco Systems Defense & Security Incorporated partners with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), the world leader in unmanned aerial systems to support the SkyGuardian Global Support Solutions (SGSS) program

Commenting on the results, P.R. Venketrama Raja, Chairman, Ramco Systems, said, "With all geographies reopening their doors to international business and with our focused investments in sales and marketing, we at Ramco have been witnessing an encouraging movement in our pipeline. The recent awards and accolades around innovation and transformation are testament to the thrust we have been placing on building an in-depth offering and are helping us garner a prominent position in the market. All these have been enabling us to focus more on our core operations and improve our key parameters. We are hopeful of an improved order booking in the coming quarters."

