  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Ramco Systems Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAMCOSYS   INE246B01019

RAMCO SYSTEMS LIMITED

(RAMCOSYS)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:29:23 2023-02-20 am EST
215.35 INR   -0.53%
Ramco : strengthens its Leadership Team in the Oceania region

02/20/2023 | 02:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ramco Systems strengthens its Leadership Team in the Oceania region Appoints Vikas Goel as Business Head - Oceania, Daniel Adamek as Vice President of Business Development for Ramco Logistics, and Abhinav Sinha as Head of Sales & Pre-Sales for Ramco's HR & Payroll Business in ANZ
Chennai, INDIA - February 20, 2023- Global enterprise software company focusing on Next Generation Cloud Enterprise Applications, Ramco Systems announced the appointment of senior leaders to drive growth for its business in the Oceania region. To strengthen its presence in the region, Ramco recently appointed Vikas Goel as Business Head for Oceania region and Abhinav Sinha as Head of Sales & Pre-Sales, ANZ for Ramco HR & Payroll (HRP). This will be their second stint at Ramco Systems. In addition, Ramco has also appointed Daniel Adamek as Vice President of Business Development & Customer Relationship Management for its Logistics business on board the Oceania Team.

Australia is a strategic market for Ramco Systems. These key appointments of leadership team members and the decades of experience they bring with them, will help strengthen the company's presence, drive further growth and focus on delivering excellence in the region. Australia is home to some of the world's brightest tech talent and the new team's fresh ideas will further strengthen the company's position as an international tech leader.

In his first stint at Ramco, Vikas Goel played a significant role in Ramco's growth story in Oceania region. He then moved to Persistent Systems where he was heading their ANZ Business. Vikas comes with 2 decades of strong market facing experience across IT Products & Services, and has worked with organizations like Oracle, Tech Mahindra, HCL, Capgemini and Persistent in his illustrious career. Vikas' rich experience and expertise in new business development and customer advocacy will play a pivotal role in further cementing Ramco as a technology solutions leader creating value for its customers.

Daniel Adamek brings in 20+ years of varied experience. In his last role as the National Continuous Improvement and Business Solutions Manager at Toll Global Logistics, Daniel was responsible for managing customer requirements in a multi-facet environment across Australia. With significant experience in business development, delivery, and transformation, in his new role, Daniel will focus on driving Logistics business growth for the Oceania region. His agile technical capabilities bundled with his executive level supply chain experience will maximize new market opportunities whilst providing innovative solutions.

With over 17+ years of experience in working across global organizations, Abhinav Sinha was instrumental in growing Ramco's HR & Payroll business and added marquee clients across the ANZ region in his first stint. In his new role, Abhinav will head the overall Sales & Pre-Sales function for Ramco HR & Payroll business unit in the Oceania region.

"At Ramco, we constantly look forward to bringing in new capabilities and perspectives to the team. We are elated to welcome back Vikas Goel and Abhinav Sinha to the Oceania Team and invite Daniel Adamek on board the Ramco family. All of them come with years of regional and domain experience and Oceania being a key growth market for us will get to witness a growth charter with each of their transformational roles," says Subbaraman Ramaswamy, Chief Customer and Revenue Officer - Global Enterprise Business, Ramco Systems.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ramco Systems Limited published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 07:39:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
