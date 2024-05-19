840,000 Equity Shares of Ramdevbaba Solvent Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 19-MAY-2024.

May 18, 2024 Share

840,000 Equity Shares of Ramdevbaba Solvent Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 19-MAY-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 30 days starting from 19-APR-2024 to 19-MAY-2024.



Details:

Pursuant to Regulations 236 and 238 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, an aggregate of 20% of the post-Issue Equity Share capital of our Company held by our Promoters shall be locked in for a period of three years as minimum promoter?s contribution from the date of Allotment and the Promoter?s shareholding in excess of 20% of the post-Issue Equity Share capital shall be locked-in for a period of one year from the date of Allotment.



No Equity Shares proposed to be locked-in as Minimum Promoter?s Contribution have been issued out of revaluation reserves or for consideration other than cash and revaluation of assets or capitalization of intangible assets, involved in such transactions



The entire pre-Issue shareholding of the Promoters, other than the Minimum Promoter?s contribution which is locked in for three years, shall be locked in for a period of one year from the date of allotment in this Issue.