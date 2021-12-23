Ramelius Resources : Application for quotation of securities - RMS
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Thursday December 23, 2021
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
RMS
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
98,689
23/12/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
1 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
51001717540
1.3
ASX issuer code
RMS
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
23/12/2021
Application for quotation of +securities
2 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation
Time
request
01-Nov-2021 10:17
New - Proposed issue of securities -
A placement or other type of issue
RMS
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
Yes
2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B
1,924,980
Application for quotation of +securities
3 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Placement Details
only
ASX +security code and description
RMS : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
23/12/2021
use
Distribution Schedule
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -
including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each
category.
personalFor
Total percentage of +securities held
Number of +securities held
Number of holders
For example, to enter a value of 50%
please input as 50.00
1 - 1,000
%
1,001
- 5,000
%
5,001
- 10,000
%
10,001 - 100,000
%
100,001 and over
%
Application for quotation of +securities
4 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
98,689
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Issue of twelfth tranche of Ramelius shares to shareholders of Apollo Consolidated Ltd who have accepted the takeover offer dated 1 November 2021
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
1.575000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Application for quotation of +securities
5 / 6
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Ramelius Resources Limited published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 07:06:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
Sales 2022
663 M
477 M
477 M
Net income 2022
111 M
80,0 M
80,0 M
Net cash 2022
286 M
206 M
206 M
P/E ratio 2022
11,5x
Yield 2022
1,51%
Capitalization
1 321 M
953 M
952 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,56x
EV / Sales 2023
1,42x
Nbr of Employees
225
Free-Float
99,4%
Chart RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
1,53 AUD
Average target price
1,98 AUD
Spread / Average Target
29,8%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.