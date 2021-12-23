Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ramelius Resources : Application for quotation of securities - RMS

12/23/2021 | 02:07am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday December 23, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

RMS

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

98,689

23/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

51001717540

1.3

ASX issuer code

RMS

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

23/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

01-Nov-2021 10:17

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

RMS

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

1,924,980

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

RMS : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

23/12/2021

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

98,689

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Issue of twelfth tranche of Ramelius shares to shareholders of Apollo Consolidated Ltd who have accepted the takeover offer dated 1 November 2021

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

1.575000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ramelius Resources Limited published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 07:06:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 663 M 477 M 477 M
Net income 2022 111 M 80,0 M 80,0 M
Net cash 2022 286 M 206 M 206 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 1,51%
Capitalization 1 321 M 953 M 952 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
EV / Sales 2023 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 225
Free-Float 99,4%
