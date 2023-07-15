Raminfo Limited is an India-based company engaged in the business of software development, health services, energy solutions, and e-governance projects, among others. It is mainly engaged in the development and maintenance of e-governance projects in the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. It provides technology solutions for organizations across government, fintech, healthcare, smart energy, Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics and engineering services. Its government services include e-governance, smart lights and smart city solutions. Its banking services include a mobile banking platform and SmartBanker-core banking platform. Its health care services include legacy system modernization, remote health monitoring, electronic health records (HER) management, health information exchanges and others. Its energy services include street light monitoring system, centralized control and monitoring system, and other. Fiber network service is its engineering service.

Sector Software