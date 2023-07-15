The Board of Directors of the Raminfo Limited have recommended a Final Dividend of INR 1.00 per equity share of INR 10.00 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 to those members as on record date (August 04, 2023) subject to the approval of members at the upcoming Annual General Meeting of the company. The dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of AGM.
Raminfo Limited Recommends Final Dividend for the Financial Year Ended March 31 , 2023
