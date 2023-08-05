Raminfo Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 173.95 million compared to INR 203.48 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 186.45 million compared to INR 207.22 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 13.86 million compared to INR 14.67 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 2.06 compared to INR 2.18 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 2.06 compared to INR 2.18 a year ago.

