Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Ramkhamhaeng Hospital Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAM   TH0259A10Z01

RAMKHAMHAENG HOSPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(RAM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ramkhamhaeng Hospital Public : The acquisition of investment in Thonburi Hospital Rangsit Project

03/17/2022 | 06:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
17 Mar 2022 17:22:54
Headline
The acquisition of investment in Thonburi Hospital Rangsit Project
Symbol
RAM
Source
RAM
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Ramkhamhaeng Hospital pcl published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 10:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RAMKHAMHAENG HOSPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
06:51aRAMKHAMHAENG HOSPITAL PUBLIC : The acquisition of investment in Thonburi Hospital Rangsit ..
PU
03/15RAMKHAMHAENG HOSPITAL PUBLIC : Notification of the Resolutions of the Board of Directors M..
PU
03/15RAMKHAMHAENG HOSPITAL PUBLIC : Notification of the Resolutions of the Board of Directors M..
PU
03/10RAMKHAMHAENG HOSPITAL PUBLIC : The acquisition of investment in Thonburi Hospital Rangsit ..
PU
03/08RAMKHAMHAENG HOSPITAL PUBLIC : The acquisition of investment in Thonburi Hospital Rangsit ..
PU
02/28Ramkhamhaeng Hospital Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year..
CI
01/28Ramkhamhaeng Hospital Public Company Limited Announces Interim Cash Dividend, Payable o..
CI
01/21SUSTAINABLE BATTERY SOLUTIONS, INC C : 3K-BAT) from a group of shareholders for THB 9.9 mi..
CI
01/10Ramkhamhaeng Hospital Public Company Limited Announces Resignation of Mr. Disapong Jaip..
CI
2021SUSTAINABLE BATTERY SOLUTIONS, INC M : 3K-BAT) from a group of shareholders for THB 3 bill..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 8 942 M 268 M 268 M
Net income 2022 2 209 M 66,1 M 66,1 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 1,85%
Capitalization 46 800 M 1 400 M 1 400 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,76x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,4%
Chart RAMKHAMHAENG HOSPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ramkhamhaeng Hospital Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 39,00 THB
Average target price 45,75 THB
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chamnan Chanapai Managing Director & Executive Director
Wanna Phruekmahachaikun Deputy Manager-Accountancy & Finance
Aurchat Kanchanapitak Chairman
Kajit Habananaanda Independent Director
Pramol Apirat Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAMKHAMHAENG HOSPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-1.89%1 400
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION3.83%140 583
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.3.67%80 443
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-12.79%25 593
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.16.02%20 064
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA6.23%19 572