RAMM Pharma Corp. Announces Appointment of new Interim-Chief Financial Officer

  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  RAMM Pharma Corp.
  News
  Summary
    RAMM   CA75150G1046

RAMM PHARMA CORP.

(RAMM)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:26 2022-12-09 pm EST
0.1250 CAD   +4.17%
12/09/2022 | 04:31pm EST
TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAMM Pharma Corp. (including its wholly owned subsidiaries, the “Company” or "RAMM") (CSE: RAMM), is pleased to announce the appointment of José Roldan as interim-Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Mr Roldan succeeds Mr. Guillermo Delmonte who is currently on medical leave.

Mr. Roldan is a Public Accountant specializing in audits of financial and commercial institutions. He has extensive experience in the cannabis space coupled with knowledge of central bank regulations and International Financial Reporting Standards. Prior to joining RAMM, Mr. Roldan worked as a senior auditor with KPMG Uruguay for six years.

About RAMM Pharma Corp.

RAMM Pharma is a leader in the field of cannabinoid pharmacology and product formulation for cannabis-based pharmaceuticals and other hemp-based products with a unique and diversified international production and sales platform. The Company operates an established pharmaceutical and medical product business in Uruguay that has developed several medically registered and approved plant-derived cannabinoid pharmaceutical products that have been authorized for sale and/or compassionate use in several Latin American countries. RAMM also has a pipeline of new products, including registered hemp-based nutrition and specialized veterinary products, in various stages of approval and development, which are produced at the company's state-of-the-art, good-manufacturing-practice-certified formulation facility in Montevideo, Uruguay.

In Europe, RAMM's vertically integrated operations are based in Ragusa, Italy and Elbląg, Poland (60 kilometres east of Gdańsk), and include a hemp cultivation platform, and large extraction and processing facilities (in the final stages of commissioning in the case of Canapar Corp.).

RAMM Pharma includes wholly owned subsidiaries Canapar Corp., HemPoland S.p.a. Z.o.o., Medic Plast SA, Yurelan SA, Glediser SA and RAMM Pharma Holdings Corp.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.rammpharma.com.

For further information, please contact:

Jimena Reyes
Executive Assistant
+598 2513 99 58
info@rammpharma.com


Financials
Sales 2021 4,12 M 3,02 M 3,02 M
Net income 2021 -7,11 M -5,22 M -5,22 M
Net cash 2021 17,1 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,10x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14,7 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,95x
EV / Sales 2021 9,79x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jackie Peter Burnett Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Guillermo Delmonte Secretary, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Leticia Cuñetti Chief Medical Officer
Edelma Ros Chief Technical Director
Daniel Augereau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAMM PHARMA CORP.-68.00%11
MODERNA, INC.-29.52%70 958
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-25.42%39 082
LONZA GROUP AG-39.99%36 246
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.36.41%29 282
SEAGEN INC.-18.99%23 253