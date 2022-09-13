RAMSAY SANTE : Information on the non-binding indicative proposal received by Ramsay Health Care Limited

Press release

Paris, September 13th 2022

Information on the non-binding indicative proposal received by Ramsay Health Care Limited

Ramsay Health Care Limited, Australian main shareholder of Ramsay Générale de Santé, issued today an announcement on the progress of its discussions with the consortium of financial investors led by KKR in connection with the latter’s conditional, non-binding, indicative proposal to acquire 100% of the share capital of Ramsay Health Care Limited.

This announcement, together with previous announcements issued by Ramsay Health Care Limited in this respect, can be consulted in full on Ramsay Health Care Limited website (www.ramsayhealth.com).

About Ramsay Santé

Ramsay Santé is the leader of the private hospitalization and primary care in Europe with 36 000 employees and 8 600 practitioners serving 9 million patients in our 350 facilities in five countries: France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Italy.

Ramsay Santé offers almost all medical and surgical specialties in three business areas: general hospitals (medicine – surgery – obstetric), follow-up care and rehabilitation clinics, mental health. In all its territories, the group contributes to missions of public service and to the territorial sanitary disposal, as for example in Sweden with more than 100 proximity care units.

The quality and security of care is the group’s priority. As such our group is today a reference in terms of modern medicine, especially in outpatient care and enhanced recovery.

Every year, the group invests more than €200 million in innovation whether it is in new surgical or imaging technologies, in building or modernizing its facilities… The group also innovates in its organization and digitalization in order to deliver care in a more efficient way to the benefit of the patient.

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/RamsaySante

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/ramsaysante

Twitter : https://twitter.com/RamsaySante

LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/company/ramsaysante

YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/c/RamsaySante

Code ISIN and Euronext Paris: FR0000044471

Website: www.ramsaygds.fr

Investor Relations / Analysts Press Relations

Jerome Brice Brigitte Cachon

Tél. +33 6 87 57 71 60 Tél. +33 6 12 29 56 52

jerome.brice@ramsaysante.fr brigitte.cachon@ramsaysante.fr

Attachment