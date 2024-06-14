Ramsay Santé: acquires 11 Cosem centers

Ramsay Santé announces the acquisition of 11 Cosem medical and dental centers. The Paris Commercial Court, after analyzing the bids, has decided to award Ramsay Santé the takeover of these centers.



Ramsay Santé's takeover bid concerns the existing Cosem centers in Paris, Evry, Caen, Orléans and Marseille, which care for over 1 million patients a year, in general and specialized medicine, dentistry, imaging and laboratory analysis.



' The project to redeploy these centers should ensure the long-term viability of these structures in all the specialties present, and maintain the jobs of all the healthcare staff who work there, i.e. almost 1,000 professionals, including 660 doctors ' says the group.



' Backed by our expertise in managing multidisciplinary health centers in France, but also in Sweden and Denmark where our Group operates 170 structures of this type, we are in a position to ensure the long-term future of the Cosem centers with the aim of guaranteeing access to care and personalized follow-up for the patients already being cared for there. said Pascal Roché, CEO of Ramsay Santé.



