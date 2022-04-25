Ramsay Sante : positive outcome of the recommended public offer to acquire GHP Specialty Care

Press release

Paris, 25 April, 2022

Positive outcome of the recommended public offer

to acquire GHP Specialty Care

On March 7, 2022, Ramsay Santé, through its Swedish subsidiary Capio Group Services AB (“Capio”), has announced a recommended public offer to acquire GHP Specialty Care AB (“GHP”), a Swedish specialty healthcare provider listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Following the end of the initial acceptance period of the offer, Capio controls 67,841,018 shares and votes in GHP, corresponding to approximately 96.6 percent of the total number of shares shares and votes in GHP.1

As a result, all conditions for completion of the offer have been satisfied and Capio has declared the offer unconditional. The settlement of the Offer will begin on or around May 2, 2022. Capio intends to initiate a compulsory acquisition procedure in accordance with Swedish regulations.

Pascal Roché, Ramsay Santé Group CEO said: " I am delighted by the positive outcome of this project and would like to welcome the GHP team to the Ramsay Santé Group. This ambitious project brings together the expertise of GHP Specialty Care with 300,000 patients visit per year in 23 facilities in Sweden and 1 in Denmark with the one of Capio in the Nordics. This will consolidate the Group's positions for the benefit of the patients by offering an additional coverage to that of the activities already held. The complementarity of the two structures should enable us to achieve €6 million in synergies in the medium term.”

About Ramsay Santé

Ramsay Santé has become the leader of the private hospitalization and primary care in Europe with 36 000 employees and 8 600 practitioners serving 9 million patients in our 350 facilities in five countries: France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Italy.

Ramsay Santé offers almost all medical and surgical specialties in three business areas: general hospitals (medicine – surgery – obstetric), follow-up care and rehabilitation clinics, mental health. In all its territories, the group contributes to missions of public service and to the territorial sanitary disposal, as for example in Sweden with more than 100 proximity care units.

The quality and security of care is the group’s priority. As such our group is today a reference in terms of modern medicine, especially in outpatient care and enhanced recovery.

Every year, the group invests more than €200 million in innovation whether it is in new surgical or imaging technologies, in building or modernizing its facilities.The group also innovates in its organization and digitalization in order to deliver care in a more efficient way to the benefit of the patient.



1 Based on 70,256,949 issued shares in GHP.

