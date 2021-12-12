Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Ramsay Health Care Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHC   AU000000RHC8

RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED

(RHC)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Australia's Ramsay Health to buy UK-based mental health care provider Elysium for $1 billion

12/12/2021 | 05:53pm EST
(Reuters) - Australia's Ramsay Health Care Ltd said on Monday it would buy UK-based mental health care provider Elysium Healthcare Ltd for 775 million pounds ($1.03 billion), as it aims to tap into Britain's mental heath market.

Elysium operates 72 sites in the UK under a partnership with Britain's state-backed NHS healthcare network.

"(The deal) will expand Ramsay's patient pathways into the £15 billion UK mental health market at a time when more and more people are seeking support for mental health, learning difficulties and neurological issues," Chief Executive Craig McNally said.

The deal is expected to deliver mid-single-digit earnings-per-share accretion in FY23, and synergies of at least 5 million pounds a year, Ramsay said.

Earlier this year, Ramsay failed to buy UK-based hospital operator Spire Healthcare Group after investors blocked the 1 billion pound takeover.

($1 = 0.7555 pounds)

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Peter Cooney)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED -0.76% 69.5 End-of-day quote.11.77%
SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC -0.20% 246 Delayed Quote.58.30%
