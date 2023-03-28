Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Ramsay Health Care Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHC   AU000000RHC8

RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED

(RHC)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10:07 2023-03-28 am EDT
64.67 AUD   -0.83%
05:38aExclusive-Ramsay, Sime Darby plan to revive sale of Asia healthcare venture- sources
RE
03/06RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
02/22Ramsay Health Care's Net Profit Rises 13.3% in Six Months to December 2022; Shares Rise 3%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive-Ramsay, Sime Darby plan to revive sale of Asia healthcare venture- sources

03/28/2023 | 05:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Sime Darby is seen at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Australia's largest private hospital operator Ramsay Health Care and Malaysian conglomerate Sime Darby plan to revive the sale of their Asia-focused healthcare joint venture in a deal that could value the business at some 6 billion ringgit ($1.36 billion), two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The companies are in talks with financial advisors to explore a sale of Selangor, Malaysia-based Ramsay Sime Darby Health Care to strategic investors, three sources said.

Deliberations were ongoing and no decisions have yet been made on the sale, said the sources, declining to be named as the matter is private.

Ramsay declined to comment.

"Sime Darby Berhad continues to review strategic growth options for our healthcare segment," a company spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement. "Any decisions will be made with a view on creating value for the group."

Ramsay Sime Darby did not immediately respond to comment.

The possible revival of the sale comes as healthcare assets gain favour, with investors betting on the sector's ability to weather the current challenging economic environment.

The Australian and Malaysian companies' earlier discussions to sell the joint venture to Malaysia's IHH Healthcare fell through six months ago.

IHH, one of Asia's biggest private hospital operators, had submitted an indicative proposal in March 2022 to buy Ramsay Sime Darby Healthcare.

Two of the sources said the Australian and Malaysian companies were also weighing an IPO for the joint venture on the Malaysia Stock Exchange.

Discussions for the joint venture's sale were called off in early September, weeks after a group led by private equity firm KKR & Co Inc withdrew a near $15 billion all-cash buyout offer for Australia-listed Ramsay Healthare.

Ramsay Sime Darby was established in 2013 via an equal joint venture of Ramsay and Sime Darby to expand their healthcare business in Southeast Asia.

Its portfolio consists of 1,567 licensed beds across seven hospitals in Malaysia and Indonesia, and a day surgery facility in Hong Kong, according to Sime Darby's 2021 annual report.

($1 = 4.3970 ringgit)

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui and Anshuman Daga in Singapore; Additional reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Kane Wu and Bernadette Baum)

By Yantoultra Ngui and Anshuman Daga


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IHH HEALTHCARE -0.86% 5.74 End-of-day quote.-7.72%
KKR & CO. INC. 0.74% 50.42 Delayed Quote.8.62%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.89% 5829.9 Real-time Quote.3.91%
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED -0.83% 64.67 Delayed Quote.0.79%
SIME DARBY -1.40% 2.12 End-of-day quote.-7.83%
All news about RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
05:38aExclusive-Ramsay, Sime Darby plan to revive sale of Asia healthcare venture- sources
RE
03/06RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for optional div..
FA
02/22Ramsay Health Care's Net Profit Rises 13.3% in Six Months to December 2022; Shares Rise..
MT
02/22Australian shares extend losses as miners drag, Qantas hits over 1-mth low
RE
02/22Transcript : Ramsay Health Care Limited, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2023
CI
02/22Ramsay Health Care Limited Announces Fully Franked Ordinary Dividend for the Six Months..
CI
02/22Ramsay Health Care 1st Half Net Profit Rises 22%
DJ
02/22Ramsay Health Care Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31..
CI
2022Ramsay Health Care May Seek Acquisitions
CI
2022Transcript : Ramsay Health Care Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 15 100 M 10 028 M 10 028 M
Net income 2023 423 M 281 M 281 M
Net Debt 2023 10 613 M 7 049 M 7 049 M
P/E ratio 2023 36,0x
Yield 2023 1,77%
Capitalization 14 854 M 9 865 M 9 865 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,69x
EV / Sales 2024 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 88 000
Free-Float 77,4%
Chart RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ramsay Health Care Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 65,21 AUD
Average target price 69,44 AUD
Spread / Average Target 6,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Craig Ralph McNally Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martyn Roberts Group Chief Financial Officer
Michael Stanley Siddle Founding Director
Edward Byrne Group Chief Medical Officer
David Ingle Thodey Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED0.79%9 865
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-2.29%31 886
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-8.50%14 586
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES0.86%13 499
IHH HEALTHCARE-7.72%11 436
APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LIMITED-3.56%7 547
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer