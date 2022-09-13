Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Ramsay Health Care Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHC   AU000000RHC8

RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED

(RHC)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-13 am EDT
63.22 AUD   -9.96%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks extend winning run on optimism inflation peaking

09/13/2022 | 01:58am EDT
SINGAPORE, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Asian stocks advanced on Tuesday and the dollar steadied below a recent peak ahead of U.S. inflation data that some strategists said could offer another signal that inflation has peaked.

S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures held firm, while European stock futures dipped, setting the stage for a subdued start for European markets.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan rose 0.8%, led by a 2.6% jump for South Korea's KOSPI. Japan's Nikkei put on 0.2%.

The MSCI gauge has risen for four days in a row, bouncing back from two-year lows.

Analysts, however, warned that U.S. core inflation is likely to march on and that the near-term rate implications are unclear.

"It's too early to be celebrating the end of inflation, as some market participants seem already to be doing," said ING economist Rob Carnell.

U.S. crude is hovering below $90 a barrel, down nearly 30% since the middle of June and roughly where it traded before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Interest rate futures imply a 90% chance that the Federal Reserve lifts its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points at next week's policy meeting - a position that is perhaps most vulnerable to a downside CPI surprise.

"A further cooling in inflation would support the case for a step down in the pace of policy tightening to a 50 basis points rate hike at the FOMC meeting next week," said Kristina Clifton, a senior economist at CBA.

"Nevertheless, an upside surprise to inflation will easily cement market expectations of another outsized 75 basis points rate hike."

U.S. inflation figures are due at 1230 GMT and the consensus is for the core inflation rate last month to have risen 0.3% month-on-month, the same as in July.

On Monday, Wall Street indexes posted a fourth straight session of gains.

DOLLAR BELOW RECENT PEAK

Asia data out on Tuesday offered a cloudy picture of regional economies. A 9% year-on-year jump in Japanese wholesale prices points to pressure on corporate margins, yet a slowdown in gains for August holds some hope of relief.

In New Zealand, rate hikes which began a year ago are starting to bite, sending home prices down 6% since last August.

The investment banking world is also offering a counterpoint to stock markets' enthusiasm. Goldman Sachs is mulling job cuts, a person familiar with the plans told Reuters.

A KKR-led consortium has told Australia's Ramsay Health Care it will not improve its $14.5 billion cash-and-stock offer for the hospital operator, a move that will likely put a deal on ice.

In currency markets the dollar is off recent peaks. Its index against major peers was steady at 108.16, after falling 0.7% overnight, the largest daily decline since August.

Tailwinds from last week's European rate hike have the euro extending a bounce and above parity at $1.0127.

Even the battered Japanese yen is having a breather at 142.5 per dollar - a bit stronger than last week's 24-year low at 144.99 with some investors closing bets on a further slide as risks of official intervention increase.

U.S. Treasury yields rose overnight after some lacklustre auctions. Selling was heaviest at the very long end, with the 30-year yield up about 6 bps to around 3.5%.

Benchmark 10-year yields steadied at 3.3425% in Tokyo trade on Tuesday, beneath the two-year yield of 3.5489%.

Gold was steady at $1,722 an ounce.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2022
All news about RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
01:58aGLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks extend winning run on optimism inflation peaking
RE
01:46aKKR-Led Consortium Unwilling to Boost Ramsay Health Care Takeover Bid; Shares Slip 10%
MT
09/12Australian shares rise on energy boost; U.S. inflation data in focus
RE
09/12KKR-led group calls off $14.5 billion offer for Australia's Ramsay - AFR
RE
09/12KKR-led group calls off $14.5 bln offer for Australia's Ramsay - AFR
RE
09/09IHH Healthcare Berhad cancelled the acquisition of Ramsay Sime Darby Health Care Sdn Bh..
CI
09/08Ramsay Health Care Ends Takeover Talks for Joint Venture Firm
MT
09/05RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/01VIDEO : Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) Interview with MD Dr. Chris Richards
AQ
08/28APIAM ANIMAL HEALTH LIMITED (ASX : AHX) FY22 Results Release
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 13 752 M 9 469 M 9 469 M
Net income 2022 292 M 201 M 201 M
Net Debt 2022 9 473 M 6 522 M 6 522 M
P/E ratio 2022 54,2x
Yield 2022 1,51%
Capitalization 15 993 M 11 011 M 11 011 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
EV / Sales 2023 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 86 000
Free-Float 77,4%
Chart RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ramsay Health Care Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 70,21 AUD
Average target price 77,70 AUD
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Craig Ralph McNally Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Martyn Roberts Group Chief Financial Officer
Michael Stanley Siddle Founding Director
Edward Byrne Group Chief Medical Officer
David Ingle Thodey Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-1.80%11 011
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-7.82%30 514
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-25.71%15 007
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES30.43%13 144
IHH HEALTHCARE-15.40%12 147
APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LIMITED-10.61%8 121