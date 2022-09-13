GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks extend winning run on optimism inflation peaking

SINGAPORE, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Asian stocks advanced on
Tuesday and the dollar steadied below a recent peak ahead of
U.S. inflation data that some strategists said could offer
another signal that inflation has peaked.
S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures held firm,
while European stock futures dipped, setting the stage
for a subdued start for European markets.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan
rose 0.8%, led by a 2.6% jump for South Korea's
KOSPI. Japan's Nikkei put on 0.2%.
The MSCI gauge has risen for four days in a row, bouncing
back from two-year lows.
Analysts, however, warned that U.S. core inflation is likely
to march on and that the near-term rate implications are
unclear.
"It's too early to be celebrating the end of inflation, as
some market participants seem already to be doing," said ING
economist Rob Carnell.
U.S. crude is hovering below $90 a barrel, down
nearly 30% since the middle of June and roughly where it traded
before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Interest rate futures imply a 90% chance that the Federal
Reserve lifts its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points at
next week's policy meeting - a position that is perhaps most
vulnerable to a downside CPI surprise.
"A further cooling in inflation would support the case for a
step down in the pace of policy tightening to a 50 basis points
rate hike at the FOMC meeting next week," said Kristina Clifton,
a senior economist at CBA.
"Nevertheless, an upside surprise to inflation will easily
cement market expectations of another outsized 75 basis points
rate hike."
U.S. inflation figures are due at 1230 GMT and the consensus
is for the core inflation rate last month to have risen 0.3%
month-on-month, the same as in July.
On Monday, Wall Street indexes posted a fourth straight
session of gains.
DOLLAR BELOW RECENT PEAK
Asia data out on Tuesday offered a cloudy picture of
regional economies. A 9% year-on-year jump in Japanese wholesale
prices points to pressure on corporate margins, yet a slowdown
in gains for August holds some hope of relief.
In New Zealand, rate hikes which began a year ago are
starting to bite, sending home prices down 6% since last August.
The investment banking world is also offering a counterpoint
to stock markets' enthusiasm. Goldman Sachs is mulling
job cuts, a person familiar with the plans told Reuters.
A KKR-led consortium has told Australia's Ramsay
Health Care it will not improve its $14.5 billion
cash-and-stock offer for the hospital operator, a move that will
likely put a deal on ice.
In currency markets the dollar is off recent peaks. Its
index against major peers was steady at 108.16, after
falling 0.7% overnight, the largest daily decline since August.
Tailwinds from last week's European rate hike have the euro
extending a bounce and above parity at $1.0127.
Even the battered Japanese yen is having a
breather at 142.5 per dollar - a bit stronger than last week's
24-year low at 144.99 with some investors closing bets on a
further slide as risks of official intervention increase.
U.S. Treasury yields rose overnight after some lacklustre
auctions. Selling was heaviest at the very long end, with the
30-year yield up about 6 bps to around 3.5%.
Benchmark 10-year yields steadied at 3.3425% in
Tokyo trade on Tuesday, beneath the two-year yield of
3.5489%.
Gold was steady at $1,722 an ounce.
