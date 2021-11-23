Ramsay Health Care : 2021 AGM - Chairman & Managing Director Address & Presention

Now, turning to our fiscal year 2021 financial results.

We were pleased to report a 58% rebound in our statutory net profit to $449m for the 12-month period to 30th June 2021. The solid growth in earnings reflects strong growth in surgical admissions across our regions when lockdown restrictions were not in place.

We were also pleased to determine a fully franked final dividend of 103 cents per share, taking the full year dividend to 151.5 cents per share, a material increase on the COVID impacted FY20 payout and flat on the pre COVID FY19 full year dividend. The higher-than-normal payout ratio of 79% reflects our confidence in the strength of the business and recognises those shareholders who have supported the Company through the pandemic.

During fiscal year 2021, Ramsay officially launched its sustainability strategy under the banner of Ramsay Cares. We have established three global focus areas to support healthier people, stronger communities, and a thriving planet. Our approach to sustainability and any material social and environmental risks is overseen by the Board's Global Risk Management Committee. Craig will run through some of the initiatives and targets that have been launched this year in his presentation.

FY22 has begun with all our regions still dealing with the challenges of the COVID environment, including lockdowns and surgical restrictions in Australia, a fourth wave of COVID cases in France as the country emerged from restrictions and, in the UK, a spike in COVID cases and surgical cancellations after 'freedom-day' and the associated isolation orders.

Despite these bumps on the road out of the pandemic, the Board is confident as each region adapts to the new normal, we are well positioned for growth through addressing the backlog in demand for health care services in both the public and private systems and benefiting from the long-term underlying growth drivers in the health care system.

I would like to close by again thanking our employees and clinicians. The board is extremely proud of our team, not just for the vital work they have done through a very difficult period in the Company's history but also for their commitment to supporting each other and the health and wellbeing of our communities.

I will now hand you over to our Managing Director, Craig McNally, to present a more detailed summary of the past year and our start to FY22.

Managing Director and CEO Craig McNally

Thanks Michael and good morning to shareholders joining us today via the virtual platform.

Slide 3 - Our Extraordinary team on the front line of COVID-19

I would like to start by adding my thanks to all our people across the world for responding and rising to the challenge of the unprecedented conditions created by the pandemic.

For example, in Australia, in recent times more than 700 Ramsay employees have worked with the public system in various capacities including at vaccination hubs and we have been treating non-covid patients at many of our hospitals to help ease the pressure on the public system.