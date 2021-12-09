Log in
    RHC   AU000000RHC8

RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED

(RHC)
Ramsay Health Care : 2021 Investor Briefing Day 1

12/09/2021
For personal use only

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

10th December 2021

RAMSAY HEALTH CARE - 2021 INVESTOR BRIEFING - DAY 1 PRESENTATION

Ramsay Health Care (ASX:RHC) (Ramsay) is hosting virtual investor briefings on both the 10th and 13th of December 2021.The session on the 10th December will also be held in person. To preregister for one or both of the virtual sessions please CLICK HERE.

Enclosed is the presentation to be given at the briefing being held today, which will commence at 9:30am (Australian Eastern Standard Time).

The presentation on 13th December, will commence at 5:00pm (Australian Eastern Standard Time), 6:00am (London) and 7:00am (France). The presentation will be lodged with the market prior to the commencement time.

The release of this announcement has been authorised by the Ramsay Health Care Disclosure Committee.

For Further Information Contact:

Kelly Hibbins

Group Head of Investor Relations Ramsay Health Care

+61 414 609 192 HibbinsK@ramsayhealth.com

Ramsay Health Care Investor Briefing

December 2021

RHC Investor Day Presentation December 2021

Important information

The information in this presentation is general background information about Ramsay Health Care Limited and its subsidiaries (Ramsay Group) and their activities and is current as at 10 December 2021. It is in summary form and is not necessarily complete. The information in this presentation is general information only and is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. Investors should consult with their

onlyown legal, tax, business and/or financial advisers in connection with any investment decision. The information in this presentation is believed to be accurate at the time of compilation. Any views expressed in this presentation are opinions of the author at the time of presenting and do not constitute a recommendation to act. No person, including any member of the Ramsay Group, has any responsibility to update any of the information provided in this presentation.

This presentation contains forward looking statements. These forward looking statements should not be relied upon as a representation or warranty, express or implied, as to future matters. Prospective financial information has been based on current expectations about future events and is, however, subject to risks, uncertainties, contingencies and assumptions that could cause useactual results to differ materially from the expectations described in such prospective financial information. The Ramsay Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this

presentation, subject to disclosure obligations under the applicable law and ASX listing rules.

Group Strategy Update

onlyManaging Director & CEO Craig McNally Group CFO Martyn Roberts

Agenda

Friday 10th December

onlyuse

nal4 RHC Investor Day Presentation December 2021

Group

Craig McNally - Managing Director & CEO

9:30 -

Overview

Martyn Roberts - Group Chief Financial Officer

10:10am

Ramsay Australia

Carmel Monaghan - CEO Ramsay Australia

10:10 -

11am

Break

11.00 -

11:10am

Craig McNally - Managing Director & CEO

Martyn Roberts - Group Chief Financial Officer

Q&A

Colleen Harris - Group Chief People Officer

11:10 -

Henrietta Rowe - Group General Counsel & Company Secretary

Professor Sir Edward Byrne - Group Chief Medical Officer

12:30pm

Carmel Monaghan - CEO Ramsay Australia

Doug Meagher - CFO Ramsay Australia

Disclaimer

Ramsay Health Care Limited published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 21:41:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
