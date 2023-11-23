Caring for our People, Planet and Communities
Ramsay Health Care Impact Report 2023
Contents
Introduction
Ramsay Health Care's long-term
About Ramsay
3
commitment to sustainability is driven
Our Sustainability Approach
6
through the Ramsay Caresstrategy.
Ramsay Cares outlines our sustainability goals and
Caring for our Patients
15
targets which focus on supporting three pillars:
1.
Healthier people
Caring for our Partners
22
2.
A thriving planet
"I am proud to see the Ramsay Cares
3.
Stronger communities.
Caring for our People
24
The strategy operationalises Ramsay's intention to have
strategy continues to drive strong
a positive impact now and into the future.
progress towards our vision of being
a sustainable, resilient and responsible
Caring for our Planet
33
This report provides an overview of how we progressed
global business.
the Ramsay Cares goals in our Australian, United
Caring for our Community
44
Kingdom, European and Asian joint venture operations
Over the past 12 months, our people have worked
during the financial year ending 30 June 2023.
with our doctors, suppliers and other important
It covers material sustainability issues that could
partners to help make a tangible difference by
Sustainability Disclosures
51
influence the value that Ramsay Health Care creates for
improving Ramsay's impact on the planet and
Important notices and disclaimer
stakeholders over the short, medium and long-term.
supporting the wellbeing of our communities.
This report has been prepared with reference to the
Pleasingly, Ramsay's global net zero emissions
This document has been prepared by Ramsay Health Care Limited ACN 001 288
Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and has been
ambition is on track for 2040 and, as you will see
768 (Ramsay) for inclusion on Ramsay's website. The document is based on
informed by the Sustainability Accounting Standards
in this report, we are continuing to invest in a wide
information available at the time of preparation and which is general in nature and
should be read with Ramsay's other periodic reports and disclosures, in particular
Board (SASB) healthcare sector guidance and the
range of programs that reduce consumption and
the 2023 Annual Report and 2023 Corporate Governance Statement. The Impact
recommendations of the Taskforce on Climate-related
Report contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding
waste in our hospitals and services.
climate change and other sustainability issues for Ramsay. These statements reflect
Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The assurance statement
The impacts of climate change are an increasing
Ramsay's expectations at the date of this Impact Report but are subject to a range
can be found on page 56.
of risk factors and uncertainties. Many factors could cause outcomes to differ,
challenge for our communities and our business
possibly materially, from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These
factors include general economic conditions; changes in government and policy;
but we believe that, with the right strategy and a
actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities such as changes
group-wide commitment to supporting the UN Global
in taxation or regulation; technological changes; the extent, nature and location of
physical impacts of climate change; and geopolitical development. Ramsay will not
Compact, we can help create a sustainable future
be liable for the correctness and/or accuracy of the information, nor any differences
that benefits everyone."
between the information provided and actual outcomes, and reserves the right to
change its projections from time to time. Except as required by applicable laws or
regulations, Ramsay does not undertake to publicly update or review any forward-
Craig McNally
looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events. Ramsay
cautions against reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Impact Report
Managing Director & Global CEO
is for informational purposes only and is not a product disclosure statement or
prospectus, financial product or investment advice, or a recommendation to acquire
securities. Certain information contained in this document is based on information
prepared by third parties (for example the environmental data). Ramsay has not
The United Nations Global Compact calls on companies to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in
prepared and is not responsible for this third-party material and accordingly Ramsay
the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Ramsay Health Care is also committed to driving action on the relevant
does not make any representation or warranty that this third party material is
accurate, complete or up-to-date.
UN Sustainable Development Goals, a global blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future.
Ramsay Health Care Impact Report 2023 2
Ramsay
About
Approach
Our Sustainability
Patients
Caring for our
Partners
Caring for our
People
Caring for
our
Planet
Caring for
our
Community
Caring for our
Disclosures
Sustainability
About Ramsay
Ramsay Health Care is trusted by millions of patients every year to provide modern, safe, high-quality healthcare at hundreds of hospitals, clinics and community services across ten countries.
Ramsay was founded in 1964 by successful Australian businessman and philanthropist Paul Ramsay AO (1936-2014), who instilled our enduring purpose of 'people caring for people'.
The business is now one of the largest and most diverse private healthcare companies in the world, with operations in Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe and Asia.
Ramsay's world class hospital network is complemented by a growing range of day surgery and emergency centres, primary care clinics, mental health and rehabilitation services, pharmacies, diagnostics and imaging centres.
To provide more choice and convenience for more patients, we are also investing in a growing range of multidisciplinary in-home, incommunity and virtual healthcare services.
Ramsay's unique caring culture and commitment to clinical excellence mean we attract and support more than 90,000 of the best people working in healthcare.
In partnership with thousands of specialist doctors and clinicians, our globally-connected network of facilities and services is focused on providing the best possible care, when and where our patients need it.
Australia
Europe
ramsayhealth.com.au
ramsaysante.eu
United Kingdom
Asia
ramsayhealth.co.uk
ramsaysimedarby.com
elysiumhealthcare.co.uk
Craig McNally
Managing Director &CEO
Carmel Monaghan
Ramsay Australia CEO
Colleen Harris
Martyn Roberts
Group Chief
Group Chief
Financial O•cer
People O•cer
Pascal Roché
Ramsay Santé CEO
Nick Costa
Prof Sir Ed Byrne
Dr Rachna Gandhi
Group Chief
Group Chief Data
Ramsay UK CEO
Medical O•cer
& Digital O•cer
Joy Chamberlain
Elysium Healthcare CEO
Andrew Wearne
Henrietta Rowe
Group Chief
Group General Counsel
Risk O•cer
& Company Secretary
Peter Hong
Ramsay Sime Darby CEO
Ramsay Health Care Impact Report 2023 3
Ramsay
About
Approach
Our Sustainability
Patients
Caring for our
Partners
Caring for our
People
Caring for
our
Planet
Caring for
our
Community
Caring for our
Disclosures
Sustainability
Our values
Ramsay Health Care is synonymous with the phrase 'people caring for people'.
Our success is underpinned by strong, collaborative relationships with our employees and doctors and a focus on providing modern, sustainable healthcare services.
We are committed to:
- listening and responding to the needs of our people, patients and doctors
- being an employer of choice through modern workplace practices
- maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety across all our operations.
New Code of Conduct
Ramsay released a new global Code of Conductthis year.
Just as The Ramsay Way steers our daily approach to work, the Code sets out very clear expectations and understandings to ensure all our people know the right way to behave, take action and do our work.
Everyone at Ramsay is required to learn and comply with the Code of Conduct. It explains our responsibilities, sets standards, provides guidance and promotes safe behaviour.
"People. It's all about people, especially in the healthcare business."
Paul Ramsay AO
(1936-2014)
Founder, Ramsay Health Care
The Ramsay Way
People are at the heart of our success. As 'people caring for people' there are three key ways we approach our work every day.
We value strong relationships
Healthy working relationships lead to positive outcomes for all.
We look out for the people we work with and we respect and recognise them. Strong, healthy relationships are the foundation of our stakeholder loyalty.
We aim to constantly improve
We do things the right way.
We enjoy our work and take pride in our achievements.
We are not afraid to challenge the status quo to find better ways.
We seek to grow sustainably
Maintaining sustainable levels of profitability is only part of our success.
We prioritise long-term success over short-term financial gains because we care about our people, our community and our planet.
Read more about our purpose and values
Ramsay
About
Approach
Our Sustainability
Patients
Caring for our
Partners
Caring for our
People
Caring for
our
Planet
Caring for
our
Community
Caring for our
Disclosures
Sustainability
Ramsay Health Care Impact Report 2023 4
How we make a difference
We create value for our stakeholders by investing in and leveraging our key drivers to create an integrated, efficient and sustainable healthcare services platform delivering:
- safe, high-quality patient experiences and outcomes
- an industry-leading environment for our employees and clinicians
- a supportive and effective service for our payors.
Ramsay Health Care Impact Report 2023 5
Ramsay
About
Approach
Our Sustainability
Patients
Caring for our
Partners
Caring for our
People
Caring for
our
Planet
Caring for
our
Community
Caring for our
Disclosures
Sustainability
Our Sustainability Approach
Ramsay
About
Approach
Our Sustainability
Patients
Caring for our
Partners
Caring for our
People
Caring for
our
Planet
Caring for
our
Community
Caring for our
Disclosures
Sustainability
Ramsay Health Care Impact Report 2023 6
Sustainability strategy
Ramsay believes a great company is one that makes the world a better place.
We know sustainability is important to our people, our patients, our doctors and our success. We are committed to making a meaningful, positive difference in the world.
The Ramsay Cares sustainability strategy is our shared approach to being a sustainable, resilient, responsible global business.
Ramsay Cares focuses on three important pillars:
Along with strong, transparent corporate governance practices, our sustainability goals support delivery of our corporate plan and Ramsay's broader business strategy.
Sustainable finance
Sustainability-focused approaches were incorporated into a number of our financing activities from 2021, including refinanced syndicated debt facilities for both the Funding Group ($1.5 billion multi-currency syndicated sustainability linked loan facility in May) and Ramsay Santé (€1,650m syndicated debt facility in April 2021).
The debt facilities have embedded sustainability targets that are aligned
with the Ramsay Cares strategy and designed to drive a strong focus
on sustainability across the business, including on the mental health
and wellbeing of our people, reducing energy intensity and greenhouse
Learn more about our strategy at ramsayhealth.com/ramsaycares
emissions, and responsible sourcing within our supply chains.
Ramsay
About
Approach
Our Sustainability
Patients
Caring for our
Partners
Caring for our
People
Caring for
our
Planet
Caring for
our
Community
Caring for our
Disclosures
Sustainability
Ramsay Health Care Impact Report 2023 7
Sustainability roadmap
Ramsay
About
Approach
Our Sustainability
2020
Launch of Ramsay Cares strategy and global approach
New Global Responsible Sourcing approach
Ramsay Santé becomes a mission-driven company
2023
2027
Engage with 80%
of suppliers by
spend to encourage
reduction of
Patients
Caring for our
Partners
Caring for
Improved reporting:
- First GRI aligned report
- First joint Modern Slavery Statement
Updated Code
On-track
of Conduct and
with near-term
diversity and inclusion
emission
approaches
reduction target
emissions in line
with science-based
targets
2030
Reduce greenhouse
gas emissions
by 42%
our
Caring for People
our
Launch of Ramsay Cares targets
Sustainability- linked financing
Shared commitments:
- UN Global Compact
- Climate Leaders Coalition
- 40:40 Vision
Expanded reporting:
- Commenced aligning reporting to TCFD recommendations
2021
2022
Updated human rights and modern slavery approaches
Developed Global
Responsible Sourcing
Framework
Committed to aligning with science-based net zero targets
Founding member of Asia-Pacific chapter of Accounting for Sustainability (A4S)
Scope 1+2, baseline
2020
2040
Become a net zero business across our value chain
Scope 1+2+3
Planet
Caring for
our
Community
Caring for our
Disclosures
Sustainability
Ramsay Health Care Impact Report 2023 8
Tracking our goals
Ramsay
About
Approach
Our Sustainability
How we are progressing our sustainability priorities
Clinical quality and excellence
Status
Progress
100% accreditation for our facilities.
Ongoing,
see p16
Better than national quality benchmarks.
Achieved,
see p21
Maintain patient experience outcomes.
Achieved,
see p20
People and culture
Status
Progress
Achieve gender balance with
Board composition
Achieved,
of 40:40:20 by 2025 and
see p28
maintain senior management
gender composition of 40:40:20.
Strong progress towards top
Partially met,
quartile employee engagement.
see p27
Increase the development of our
Ongoing,
people through the
see p25
Global Leadership Academy.
Maintain focus on patient safety
Ongoing,
training.
see p30
Maintain workplace safety
Ongoing,
performance.
see p32
Establish Group Mental Health,
Wellness and Resilience
Ongoing
Framework.
Train 3% of the workforce in
On track,
mental health first aid by 2026*.
see p30
*Applies to wholly-owned entities
Climate action and environment
Status
Progress
Maintain recycling rates and identify single-use
Met,
plastic and waste reduction opportunities.
see p42
Identify new water saving opportunities.
Partially met,
see p39
Achieve a 10% reduction in energy intensity by
Partially met,
2026*.
see p36
Achieve a 12% reduction in greenhouse gas
On track, see p34
emission intensity by 2026*.
Install 6.3MW renewable energy projects by
On track, see p36
2026*.
Undertake a comprehensive review of climate
On track
risk across our regions.
Supporting communities
Status
Progress
Continue to facilitate leading medical research
and clinical trials in our facilities to advance
Ongoing, see p47
patient and community health outcomes.
Partner with a focus on preventative healthcare
Ongoing, see p46
and mental health.
Supporting local communities and promoting
Ongoing, see p45
awareness of the importance of health and
wellbeing.
Responsible sourcing
Status
Progress
Achieve sustainability assessments covering
On track, see p50
80% of external supplier spend by 2026*.
Ramsay Health Care Impact Report 2023 9
Patients
Caring for our
Partners
Caring for our
People
Caring for
our
Planet
Caring for
our
Community
Caring for our
Disclosures
Sustainability
Material issues
In sustainability terms, the most pressing issues affecting an organisation are known as material issues.
Ramsay's materiality assessment is informed by engaging our stakeholders to understand shared and emerging issues, our key business risks and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (now part of the IFRS Foundation) Materiality Map for healthcare delivery.
The issues are reviewed annually by our Global Sustainability Committee. This year's review focused on ensuring the issues were consistent with feedback from more than 20 stakeholder interviews which included employees, doctors, government, funding partners, community groups and suppliers.
The issues were also found to be consistent with themes arising from the extensive stakeholder consultation (2,600 people) which is informing Ramsay Santé's approach to being a mission-driven company. There has been no change to the material issues in FY23.
Read our Sustainability Disclosures at ramsayhealth.com/ ramsaycaresto learn more about how we manage our material issues.
Ramsay
About
Approach
Our Sustainability
Patients
Caring for our
Partners
Caring for our
People
Caring for
our
Planet
Caring for
our
Community
Caring for our
Disclosures
Sustainability
Ramsay Health Care Impact Report 2023 10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Ramsay Health Care Limited published this content on 23 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2023 20:02:20 UTC.