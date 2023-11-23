About Ramsay

Ramsay Health Care is trusted by millions of patients every year to provide modern, safe, high-quality healthcare at hundreds of hospitals, clinics and community services across ten countries.

Ramsay was founded in 1964 by successful Australian businessman and philanthropist Paul Ramsay AO (1936-2014), who instilled our enduring purpose of 'people caring for people'.

The business is now one of the largest and most diverse private healthcare companies in the world, with operations in Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe and Asia.

Ramsay's world class hospital network is complemented by a growing range of day surgery and emergency centres, primary care clinics, mental health and rehabilitation services, pharmacies, diagnostics and imaging centres.

To provide more choice and convenience for more patients, we are also investing in a growing range of multidisciplinary in-home, incommunity and virtual healthcare services.

Ramsay's unique caring culture and commitment to clinical excellence mean we attract and support more than 90,000 of the best people working in healthcare.

In partnership with thousands of specialist doctors and clinicians, our globally-connected network of facilities and services is focused on providing the best possible care, when and where our patients need it.