Caring for our People, Planet and Communities

Ramsay Health Care Impact Report 2023

Contents

Introduction

Ramsay Health Care's long-term

About Ramsay

commitment to sustainability is driven

Our Sustainability Approach

through the Ramsay Caresstrategy.

Ramsay Cares outlines our sustainability goals and

Caring for our Patients

targets which focus on supporting three pillars:

1.

Healthier people

Caring for our Partners

2.

A thriving planet

"I am proud to see the Ramsay Cares

3.

Stronger communities.

Caring for our People

The strategy operationalises Ramsay's intention to have

strategy continues to drive strong

a positive impact now and into the future.

progress towards our vision of being

a sustainable, resilient and responsible

Caring for our Planet

This report provides an overview of how we progressed

global business.

the Ramsay Cares goals in our Australian, United

Caring for our Community

Kingdom, European and Asian joint venture operations

Over the past 12 months, our people have worked

during the financial year ending 30 June 2023.

with our doctors, suppliers and other important

It covers material sustainability issues that could

partners to help make a tangible difference by

Sustainability Disclosures

influence the value that Ramsay Health Care creates for

improving Ramsay's impact on the planet and

Important notices and disclaimer

stakeholders over the short, medium and long-term.

supporting the wellbeing of our communities.

This report has been prepared with reference to the

Pleasingly, Ramsay's global net zero emissions

This document has been prepared by Ramsay Health Care Limited ACN 001 288

Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and has been

ambition is on track for 2040 and, as you will see

768 (Ramsay) for inclusion on Ramsay's website. The document is based on

informed by the Sustainability Accounting Standards

in this report, we are continuing to invest in a wide

information available at the time of preparation and which is general in nature and

should be read with Ramsay's other periodic reports and disclosures, in particular

Board (SASB) healthcare sector guidance and the

range of programs that reduce consumption and

the 2023 Annual Report and 2023 Corporate Governance Statement. The Impact

recommendations of the Taskforce on Climate-related

Report contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding

waste in our hospitals and services.

climate change and other sustainability issues for Ramsay. These statements reflect

Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The assurance statement

The impacts of climate change are an increasing

Ramsay's expectations at the date of this Impact Report but are subject to a range

can be found on page 56.

of risk factors and uncertainties. Many factors could cause outcomes to differ,

challenge for our communities and our business

possibly materially, from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These

factors include general economic conditions; changes in government and policy;

but we believe that, with the right strategy and a

actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities such as changes

group-wide commitment to supporting the UN Global

in taxation or regulation; technological changes; the extent, nature and location of

physical impacts of climate change; and geopolitical development. Ramsay will not

Compact, we can help create a sustainable future

be liable for the correctness and/or accuracy of the information, nor any differences

that benefits everyone."

between the information provided and actual outcomes, and reserves the right to

change its projections from time to time. Except as required by applicable laws or

regulations, Ramsay does not undertake to publicly update or review any forward-

Craig McNally

looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events. Ramsay

cautions against reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Impact Report

Managing Director & Global CEO

is for informational purposes only and is not a product disclosure statement or

prospectus, financial product or investment advice, or a recommendation to acquire

securities. Certain information contained in this document is based on information

prepared by third parties (for example the environmental data). Ramsay has not

The United Nations Global Compact calls on companies to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in

prepared and is not responsible for this third-party material and accordingly Ramsay

the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Ramsay Health Care is also committed to driving action on the relevant

does not make any representation or warranty that this third party material is

accurate, complete or up-to-date.

UN Sustainable Development Goals, a global blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future.

About Ramsay

Ramsay Health Care is trusted by millions of patients every year to provide modern, safe, high-quality healthcare at hundreds of hospitals, clinics and community services across ten countries.

Ramsay was founded in 1964 by successful Australian businessman and philanthropist Paul Ramsay AO (1936-2014), who instilled our enduring purpose of 'people caring for people'.

The business is now one of the largest and most diverse private healthcare companies in the world, with operations in Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe and Asia.

Ramsay's world class hospital network is complemented by a growing range of day surgery and emergency centres, primary care clinics, mental health and rehabilitation services, pharmacies, diagnostics and imaging centres.

To provide more choice and convenience for more patients, we are also investing in a growing range of multidisciplinary in-home, incommunity and virtual healthcare services.

Ramsay's unique caring culture and commitment to clinical excellence mean we attract and support more than 90,000 of the best people working in healthcare.

In partnership with thousands of specialist doctors and clinicians, our globally-connected network of facilities and services is focused on providing the best possible care, when and where our patients need it.

Australia

Europe

Craig McNally

Managing Director &CEO

Carmel Monaghan

Ramsay Australia CEO

Colleen Harris

Martyn Roberts

Group Chief

Group Chief

Financial O•cer

People O•cer

Pascal Roché

Ramsay Santé CEO

Nick Costa

Prof Sir Ed Byrne

Dr Rachna Gandhi

Group Chief

Group Chief Data

Ramsay UK CEO

Medical O•cer

& Digital O•cer

Joy Chamberlain

Elysium Healthcare CEO

Andrew Wearne

Henrietta Rowe

Group Chief

Group General Counsel

Risk O•cer

& Company Secretary

Peter Hong

Ramsay Sime Darby CEO

Our values

Ramsay Health Care is synonymous with the phrase 'people caring for people'.

Our success is underpinned by strong, collaborative relationships with our employees and doctors and a focus on providing modern, sustainable healthcare services.

We are committed to:

  • listening and responding to the needs of our people, patients and doctors
  • being an employer of choice through modern workplace practices
  • maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety across all our operations.

New Code of Conduct

Ramsay released a new global Code of Conductthis year.

Just as The Ramsay Way steers our daily approach to work, the Code sets out very clear expectations and understandings to ensure all our people know the right way to behave, take action and do our work.

Everyone at Ramsay is required to learn and comply with the Code of Conduct. It explains our responsibilities, sets standards, provides guidance and promotes safe behaviour.

"People. It's all about people, especially in the healthcare business."

Paul Ramsay AO

(1936-2014)

Founder, Ramsay Health Care

The Ramsay Way

People are at the heart of our success. As 'people caring for people' there are three key ways we approach our work every day.

We value strong relationships

Healthy working relationships lead to positive outcomes for all.

We look out for the people we work with and we respect and recognise them. Strong, healthy relationships are the foundation of our stakeholder loyalty.

We aim to constantly improve

We do things the right way.

We enjoy our work and take pride in our achievements.

We are not afraid to challenge the status quo to find better ways.

We seek to grow sustainably

Maintaining sustainable levels of profitability is only part of our success.

We prioritise long-term success over short-term financial gains because we care about our people, our community and our planet.

Read more about our purpose and values

How we make a difference

We create value for our stakeholders by investing in and leveraging our key drivers to create an integrated, efficient and sustainable healthcare services platform delivering:

  • safe, high-quality patient experiences and outcomes
  • an industry-leading environment for our employees and clinicians
  • a supportive and effective service for our payors.

Our Sustainability Approach

Sustainability strategy

Ramsay believes a great company is one that makes the world a better place.

We know sustainability is important to our people, our patients, our doctors and our success. We are committed to making a meaningful, positive difference in the world.

The Ramsay Cares sustainability strategy is our shared approach to being a sustainable, resilient, responsible global business.

Ramsay Cares focuses on three important pillars:

Along with strong, transparent corporate governance practices, our sustainability goals support delivery of our corporate plan and Ramsay's broader business strategy.

Sustainable finance

Sustainability-focused approaches were incorporated into a number of our financing activities from 2021, including refinanced syndicated debt facilities for both the Funding Group ($1.5 billion multi-currency syndicated sustainability linked loan facility in May) and Ramsay Santé (€1,650m syndicated debt facility in April 2021).

The debt facilities have embedded sustainability targets that are aligned

with the Ramsay Cares strategy and designed to drive a strong focus

on sustainability across the business, including on the mental health

and wellbeing of our people, reducing energy intensity and greenhouse

Learn more about our strategy at ramsayhealth.com/ramsaycares

emissions, and responsible sourcing within our supply chains.

Sustainability roadmap

Tracking our goals

Material issues

In sustainability terms, the most pressing issues affecting an organisation are known as material issues.

Ramsay's materiality assessment is informed by engaging our stakeholders to understand shared and emerging issues, our key business risks and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (now part of the IFRS Foundation) Materiality Map for healthcare delivery.

The issues are reviewed annually by our Global Sustainability Committee. This year's review focused on ensuring the issues were consistent with feedback from more than 20 stakeholder interviews which included employees, doctors, government, funding partners, community groups and suppliers.

The issues were also found to be consistent with themes arising from the extensive stakeholder consultation (2,600 people) which is informing Ramsay Santé's approach to being a mission-driven company. There has been no change to the material issues in FY23.

Read our Sustainability Disclosures at ramsayhealth.com/ ramsaycaresto learn more about how we manage our material issues.

