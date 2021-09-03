Ramsay Health Care : ASX Announcement - ASX Appendix 3G Notification of issue, conversion or payment up of securities

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Entity name
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Friday September 03, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
New class - code
Non-Executive Director Share Rights
580
03/09/2021
to be confirmed
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
57001288768
ASX issuer code
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
3/9/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
|
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
Non-Executive Director Share Rights
Other
|
|
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
3/9/2021
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
|
Name of KMP
|
|
Karen Penrose
Karen Penrose
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.
See item 5 of Notice of Meeting for 2020 AGM at https://www.ramsayhealth.com/-/media/Documents/RHC/Investor/2020
/Market_Briefings_21102020a.ashx
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
See item 5 of Notice of Meeting for 2020 AGM at https://www.ramsayhealth.com/-/media/Documents/RHC/Investor/2020
/Market_Briefings_21102020a.ashx
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
The Share Rights were acquired by way of salary sacrifice under the Non-Executive Director Share Rights Plan, as approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 24 November 2020. See item 5 of Notice of Meeting for 2020 AGM at https://www.ramsayhealth.com/-/media/Documents/RHC/Investor/2020/Market_Briefings_21102020a.ashx
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Issue details
Number of +securities
580
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
