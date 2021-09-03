Log in
    RHC   AU000000RHC8

RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED

(RHC)
Ramsay Health Care : ASX Announcement - ASX Appendix 3G Notification of issue, conversion or payment up of securities

09/03/2021 | 02:52am EDT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Friday September 03, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

Non-Executive Director Share Rights

580

03/09/2021

to be confirmed

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

57001288768

1.3

ASX issuer code

RHC

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

3/9/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Non-Executive Director Share Rights

+Security type

ISIN code

Other

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

3/9/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

580

Karen Penrose

Karen Penrose

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

See item 5 of Notice of Meeting for 2020 AGM at https://www.ramsayhealth.com/-/media/Documents/RHC/Investor/2020

/Market_Briefings_21102020a.ashx

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

See item 5 of Notice of Meeting for 2020 AGM at https://www.ramsayhealth.com/-/media/Documents/RHC/Investor/2020

/Market_Briefings_21102020a.ashx

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

The Share Rights were acquired by way of salary sacrifice under the Non-Executive Director Share Rights Plan, as approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 24 November 2020. See item 5 of Notice of Meeting for 2020 AGM at https://www.ramsayhealth.com/-/media/Documents/RHC/Investor/2020/Market_Briefings_21102020a.ashx

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

580

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ramsay Health Care Limited published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 06:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
