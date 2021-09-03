Ramsay Health Care : ASX Announcement - ASX Appendix 3G Notification of issue, conversion or payment up of securities

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities Announcement Summary Entity name RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED Date of this announcement Friday September 03, 2021 The +securities the subject of this notification are: +Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred Total number of ASX +security +securities to be code Security description issued/transferred Issue date New class - code Non-Executive Director Share Rights 580 03/09/2021 to be confirmed Refer to next page for full details of the announcement Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted 1 / 7

1.1 Name of entity RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities. 1.2 Registered number type Registration number ABN 57001288768 1.3 ASX issuer code RHC The announcement is New announcement Date of this announcement 3/9/2021

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: +Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX 2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which: does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

ASX +security code +Security description New class - code to be confirmed Non-Executive Director Share Rights +Security type ISIN code Other Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 3/9/2021 Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities. Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 580 Karen Penrose Karen Penrose Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued. See item 5 of Notice of Meeting for 2020 AGM at https://www.ramsayhealth.com/-/media/Documents/RHC/Investor/2020 /Market_Briefings_21102020a.ashx Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms See item 5 of Notice of Meeting for 2020 AGM at https://www.ramsayhealth.com/-/media/Documents/RHC/Investor/2020 /Market_Briefings_21102020a.ashx Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification The Share Rights were acquired by way of salary sacrifice under the Non-Executive Director Share Rights Plan, as approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 24 November 2020. See item 5 of Notice of Meeting for 2020 AGM at https://www.ramsayhealth.com/-/media/Documents/RHC/Investor/2020/Market_Briefings_21102020a.ashx

Issue details Number of +securities 580

