  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Ramsay Health Care Limited
  News
  Summary
    RHC   AU000000RHC8

RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED

(RHC)
Ramsay Health Care : ASX Announcement - ASX Appendix 3H Notification of cessation of securities

09/03/2021 | 02:52am EDT
Notification of cessation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday September 02, 2021

Details of +securities that have ceased

Number of

ASX +security

+securities that

The +securities have

Date of

code

Security description

have ceased

ceased due to

cessation

RHCAB

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

551,176 Lapse of conditional right to

31/08/2021

securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of cessation of +securities

1 / 4

Notification of cessation of +securities

Part 1 - Announcement Details

1.1 Name of +Entity

RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our issued capital.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

57001288768

1.3

ASX issuer code

RHC

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

2/9/2021

Notification of cessation of +securities

2 / 4

Notification of cessation of +securities

Part 2 - Details of +equity securities or +debt securities that have ceased

ASX +Security Code and Description

RHCAB : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased

551,176

Reason for cessation

Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

Date of cessation

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?

31/8/2021

No

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

Notification of cessation of +securities

3 / 4

Notification of cessation of +securities

Part 3 - Issued capital following changes

Following the cessation of the +securities the subject of this notification, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

3.1 Quoted +equity securities and +debt securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

RHCPA : TRANS PREF 6-BBSW+ 4.85% PERP SUB RED T-10-10

2,600,000

RHC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

228,881,705

3.2 Unquoted +equity securities (total number of each +class of +equity securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

RHCAB : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

710,998

Note: the figures stated in the tables above are used to calculate the total market capitalisation of the entity published by ASX from time to time. The table will not include those classes of +securities that have ceased or lapsed in their entirety in ASX records before the announcement date described in Q1.5, even if the entity has advised ASX of a change to that class of +security in Part 2 of this form.

Notification of cessation of +securities

4 / 4

Disclaimer

Ramsay Health Care Limited published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 06:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
