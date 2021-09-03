Ramsay Health Care : ASX Announcement - ASX Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice – C McNally

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
|
Name of entity
|
Ramsay Health Care Limited
|
|
|
ABN
|
57 001 288 768
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Craig Ralph McNally
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
15 December 2020
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct interest - see below
|
|
Indirect interest - no change
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
N/A
|
(including registered holder)
|
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
|
|
interest.
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
31 August 2021
|
|
-
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
Direct interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
305,549 ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
16,158 restricted ordinary shares held
|
|
|
|
pursuant to the terms of Mr McNally's
|
|
|
|
FY2018 and FY2019 short term
|
|
|
|
incentive awards
|
|
|
|
|
140,808
|
Performance
|
Rights
|
granted
|
|
|
|
under the terms of the Ramsay
|
|
|
|
Executive Performance Rights Plan,
|
|
|
|
but not yet vested
|
|
|
|
|
|
55,563
|
Performance
|
Rights
|
granted
|
|
|
|
under the terms of the Ramsay Equity
|
|
|
|
Incentive Plan, but not yet vested
|
|
Indirect interest
|
|
|
|
30,000 ordinary shares held through L
|
|
|
|
& C McNally Pty Ltd (McNally Family
|
|
|
|
A/c)
|
|
|
|
Class
|
Performance rights granted under the
|
|
Ramsay Equity Incentive Plan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
90,325 Performance Rights granted under
|
|
the Executive Performance Rights Plan
|
|
failed to vest and therefore lapsed on
|
|
31 August 2021.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
valuation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
Direct interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
305,549 ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
16,158 restricted ordinary shares held
|
|
|
|
pursuant to the terms of Mr McNally's
|
|
|
|
FY2018 and FY2019 short term
|
|
|
|
incentive awards
|
|
|
|
|
|
50,483
|
Performance
|
Rights
|
granted
|
|
|
|
under the terms of the Ramsay
|
|
|
|
Executive Performance Rights Plan,
|
|
|
|
but not yet vested
|
|
|
|
|
|
55,563
|
Performance
|
Rights
|
granted
|
|
|
|
under the terms of the Ramsay Equity
|
|
|
|
Incentive Plan, but not yet vested
|
|
Indirect interest
|
|
|
|
30,000 ordinary shares held through L
|
|
|
|
& C McNally Pty Ltd (McNally Family
|
|
|
|
A/c)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
Appendix 3Y Page 2
|
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
LTI Performance Rights granted under the Ramsay Executive Performance Rights Plan which failed to achieve the various performance conditions required for vesting and therefore lapse on 31 August 2021 in accordance with the terms of issue.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
N/A
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
N/A
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
N/A
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
N/A
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to which
|
N/A
|
interest related prior to change
|
|
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
|
|
relation to which the interest has changed
|
|
|
|
Interest acquired
|
N/A
|
|
|
Interest disposed
|
N/A
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
N/A
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
|
|
and an estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
Interest after change
|
N/A
|
|
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade N/A to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/A provided?
-
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3
Disclaimer
Ramsay Health Care Limited published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 06:51:02 UTC.