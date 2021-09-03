Log in
    RHC   AU000000RHC8

RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED

(RHC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ramsay Health Care : ASX Announcement - ASX Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice – C McNally

09/03/2021 | 02:52am EDT
Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Ramsay Health Care Limited

ABN

57 001 288 768

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Craig Ralph McNally

Date of last notice

15 December 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct interest - see below

Indirect interest - no change

Nature of indirect interest

N/A

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

31 August 2021

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct interest

305,549 ordinary shares

16,158 restricted ordinary shares held

pursuant to the terms of Mr McNally's

FY2018 and FY2019 short term

incentive awards

140,808

Performance

Rights

granted

under the terms of the Ramsay

Executive Performance Rights Plan,

but not yet vested

55,563

Performance

Rights

granted

under the terms of the Ramsay Equity

Incentive Plan, but not yet vested

Indirect interest

 30,000 ordinary shares held through L

& C McNally Pty Ltd (McNally Family

A/c)

Class

Performance rights granted under the

Ramsay Equity Incentive Plan

Number acquired

-

Number disposed

90,325 Performance Rights granted under

the Executive Performance Rights Plan

failed to vest and therefore lapsed on

31 August 2021.

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

Direct interest

305,549 ordinary shares

16,158 restricted ordinary shares held

pursuant to the terms of Mr McNally's

FY2018 and FY2019 short term

incentive awards

50,483

Performance

Rights

granted

under the terms of the Ramsay

Executive Performance Rights Plan,

but not yet vested

55,563

Performance

Rights

granted

under the terms of the Ramsay Equity

Incentive Plan, but not yet vested

Indirect interest

 30,000 ordinary shares held through L

& C McNally Pty Ltd (McNally Family

A/c)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

LTI Performance Rights granted under the Ramsay Executive Performance Rights Plan which failed to achieve the various performance conditions required for vesting and therefore lapse on 31 August 2021 in accordance with the terms of issue.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade N/A to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/A provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Ramsay Health Care Limited published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 06:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
