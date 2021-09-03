Log in
    RHC   AU000000RHC8

RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED

(RHC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ramsay Health Care : ASX Announcement - ASX Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice – K Penrose

09/03/2021 | 02:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Ramsay Health Care Limited

ABN

57 001 288 768

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Karen Penrose

Date of last notice

3 June 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct interest - see below

Indirect interest - no change

Nature of indirect interest

N/A

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

3 September 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

Indirect interest

- 957 ordinary shares held indirectly

through GKP Acquisitions Pty Ltd

as trustee for the Karen Lee Super

Fund

Class

Share Rights acquired by way of salary

sacrifice under the Non-Executive Director

Share Rights Plan

Upon vesting and exercise, the Share

Rights entitle the holder to be allocated

ordinary shares on a 1: 1 basis

Number acquired

580 Share Rights

Number disposed

Nil

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

$68.9588 average price per Share Right

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

(calculated using the VWAP of company

valuation

shares traded on the ASX over the 5

trading day period commencing on the

trading day after the FY21 preliminary full

year results are released to the market, in

accordance with the terms of the Ramsay

Non-Executive Director Share Rights Plan)

No. of securities held after change

Direct interest

- 580 Share Rights acquired by way

of salary sacrifice under the Non-

Executive Director Share Rights

Plan

Indirect interest

- 957 ordinary shares held indirectly

through GKP Acquisitions Pty Ltd

as trustee for the Karen Lee Super

Fund

Nature of change

Share Rights acquired by way of salary

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

sacrifice under the Non-Executive Director

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

Share Rights Plan, as approved by

back

shareholders at the Annual General

Meeting held on 24 November 2020.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

No

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

N/A

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Ramsay Health Care Limited published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 06:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 13 723 M 10 159 M 10 159 M
Net income 2022 511 M 379 M 379 M
Net Debt 2022 6 252 M 4 628 M 4 628 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,7x
Yield 2022 1,94%
Capitalization 15 894 M 11 764 M 11 765 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 77 000
Free-Float 76,8%
Chart RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ramsay Health Care Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 69,77 AUD
Average target price 72,54 AUD
Spread / Average Target 3,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Craig Ralph McNally Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Martyn Roberts Group Chief Financial Officer
Michael Stanley Siddle Chairman
John Stephen Horvath Group Chief Medical Officer
Peter John Evans Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED12.21%11 764
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-29.26%34 209
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA16.37%29 150
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD15.64%13 431
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED12.02%11 412
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION-20.11%10 970