Ramsay Health Care : ASX Announcement - ASX Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice – K Penrose

Name of entity Ramsay Health Care Limited
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Karen Penrose
Date of last notice
3 June 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct interest - see below
Indirect interest - no change
Nature of indirect interest
N/A
(including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
interest.
Date of change
3 September 2021
No. of securities held prior to change
Indirect interest
- 957 ordinary shares held indirectly
as trustee for the Karen Lee Super
Fund
Class
Share Rights acquired by way of salary
sacrifice under the Non-Executive Director
Share Rights Plan
Upon vesting and exercise, the Share
Rights entitle the holder to be allocated
ordinary shares on a 1: 1 basis
Number acquired
580 Share Rights
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
$68.9588 average price per Share Right
|
(calculated using the VWAP of company
|
|
|
|
year results are released to the market, in
accordance with the terms of the Ramsay
Non-Executive Director Share Rights Plan)
No. of securities held after change
Direct interest
- 580 Share Rights acquired by way
of salary sacrifice under the Non-
Executive Director Share Rights
Plan
Indirect interest
- 957 ordinary shares held indirectly
through GKP Acquisitions Pty Ltd
as trustee for the Karen Lee Super
Fund
Nature of change
Share Rights acquired by way of salary
sacrifice under the Non-Executive Director
Share Rights Plan, as approved by
|
shareholders at the Annual General
Meeting held on 24 November 2020.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest related prior to change
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Interest after change
N/A
|
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
No
traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance
was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
N/A
proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
N/A
provided?
