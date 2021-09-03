Ramsay Health Care : ASX Announcement - ASX Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice – K Penrose

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity Ramsay Health Care Limited

ABN 57 001 288 768

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Karen Penrose Date of last notice 3 June 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct interest - see below Indirect interest - no change Nature of indirect interest N/A (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 3 September 2021 No. of securities held prior to change Indirect interest - 957 ordinary shares held indirectly through GKP Acquisitions Pty Ltd as trustee for the Karen Lee Super Fund Class Share Rights acquired by way of salary sacrifice under the Non-Executive Director Share Rights Plan Upon vesting and exercise, the Share Rights entitle the holder to be allocated ordinary shares on a 1: 1 basis Number acquired 580 Share Rights Number disposed Nil