Ramsay Health Care : ASX Announcement - Acquisition of Elysium Healthcare

1. Post IFRS 16 multiple of 14.9x. Includes IFRS 16 lease liability of £185.9m (A$347.1m) as at June 30 2021.. Excludes one-off items of £11.7m (A$21.8m) including corporate activity costs of £6.7m (A$12.5m)

"The acquisition of Elysium will expand Ramsay's patient pathways into the £15bn UK mental health market at a time when more and more people are seeking support for mental health, learning difficulties and neurological issues.

"This is an excellent opportunity for Ramsay to expand its successful health care services platform in the UK through the acquisition of an established and reputable business, with a strong track record of growth and a robust pipeline of development opportunities. It will build on the Ramsay brand and quality reputation with doctors, payors and patients in the UK market.

The transaction is expected to complete during Q1 2022. Elysium is expected to be operated as a complementary business to Ramsay's existing UK hospital operations.

Is expected to deliver synergies of at least £5m per annum.

The opportunity for cross collaboration across mental health and acute care propositions and innovation between Ramsay's businesses in Australia, France, Sweden and the UK; and

Expands Ramsay's platform of healthcare services in the UK healthcare market and strengthens relationships with key stakeholders including the National Health Service (NHS);

A unique opportunity to enter the growing UK mental health hospital market at scale with opportunities for both organic and inorganic growth;

Elysium offers a platform for growth through full utilisation of recently developed capacity, and delivering on its development pipeline, combined with potential

"It will provide opportunities to leverage the expertise of Elysium and Ramsay's existing mental health facilities and clinicians in Australia, France, and Sweden to drive improved patient outcomes across our mental health activities globally.

"Ramsay and Elysium share a strong commitment to clinical excellence, high-quality care and patient safety, with a matching focus on caring for our people and partners. We look forward to strengthening our important partnership with the NHS."

Ramsay Health Care (Ramsay) (ASX: RHC) today announces it has entered into an agreement to acquire the entire issued capital of Elysium Healthcare (Elysium), a leading provider of mental health care services in the UK. The acquisition is expected to complete during Q1 2022.

The transaction values Elysium at a pre-IFRS 16 enterprise value of £775m (A$1.4bn)2 representing an FY21² EV/EBITDA multiple of 13.5x. The acquisition is expected to deliver mid-single digit EPS accretion in FY23 and meets Ramsay's internal investment return criteria including a post-tax cash ROIC target of greater than 10% by Year 5 and a post-tax IRR of greater than 10%.

About Elysium

Elysium is a leading independent operator of long-term medium and low secure hospitals and complex care homes for individuals with mental health conditions and has a strong partnership with the NHS. The CEO of Elysium, Joy Chamberlain, has led the business since it was formed in 2016 and will remain as CEO of the business following completion of the acquisition.

The business was originally formed with 22 hospitals and has grown organically and through acquisitions to 72 operational sites and approximately 2,000 beds. Elysium is now a leading provider in the independent mental health services market in the UK. The business employs approximately 6,000 people.

Following five years of rapid growth, Elysium reported unaudited revenue of £349m and EBITDAR3 of £65m for the 12 months ended June 2021.This result does not reflect a full year run rate of the recent investment in capacity, with an additional c.190 beds created in the 12 months to the end of December 2021 representing an approximately 9.5% increase in capacity over that period.

Elysium operates across the acuity spectrum of the UK mental health market with a particular focus on high acuity care. The business is divided into three segments:

Mental Health :

o Secure - medium and low secure services with mandatory specifications related to physical security, care and treatment, with admissions, transfers and discharges subject to gatekeeping agreements through NHS England

o Specialist Services - services for specific patient groups, particularly children and young adults. Conditions treated include mental health, personality disorders and eating disorders

o Acute/Psychiatric Intensive Care Units - often short-stay, funded by local commissioning group with patients who have often been detained under the UK Government's Mental Health Act, with overspill from NHS trusts

o Rehabilitation and Recovery - non secure rehab services for adults with mental illness or learning disabilities, with community resettlement often a primary objective

The Mental health segment is the core of the business contributing 79% of both revenue and EBITDAR for the 12 months to 30 th June 2021

o Rehabilitation and Recovery, Autism and Epilepsy Services - non-hospital and hospital based, residential rehabilitation and recovery services for a wide range of conditions, including learning disabilities, autism and other mental health issues. Elysium specialises in