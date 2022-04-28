Log in
    RHC   AU000000RHC8

RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED

(RHC)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/28 11:50:24 pm EDT
81.16 AUD   -0.48%
04/28RAMSAY HEALTH CARE : ASX Announcement - Change of Director's Interest – K Penrose
PU
04/28Australian shares track positive global cues on tech, commodity boost
RE
04/28RAMSAY HEALTH CARE : Third Quarter FY22 Trading Update
PU
Ramsay Health Care : ASX Announcement - Change of Director's Interest – K Penrose

04/28/2022 | 11:42pm EDT
Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABN

Ramsay Health Care Limited 57 001 288 768

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Karen Penrose

Date of last notice

3 September 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct interest - see below Indirect interest - no change

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

N/A

Date of change

29 April 2022

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct interest

-580 Share Rights acquired by way of salary sacrifice under the Non-Executive Director Share Rights Plan

Indirect interest

-957 ordinary shares held indirectly through GKP Acquisitions Pty Ltd as trustee for the Karen Lee Super Fund

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Class

Ordinary shares

Number acquired

580 ordinary shares

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$68.9588 average price per share (calculated using the VWAP of company shares traded on the ASX over the 5 trading day period commencing on the trading day after the FY21 preliminary full year results are released to the market, in accordance with the terms of the Ramsay Non-Executive Director Share Rights Plan)

No. of securities held after change

Direct interest

-580 ordinary shares

Indirect interest

-957 ordinary shares held indirectly through GKP Acquisitions Pty Ltd as trustee for the Karen Lee Super Fund

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Restricted Shares acquired following the vesting of Share Rights granted in 2021 under the terms of the Non-Executive Director Share Rights Plan by way of salary sacrifice of director fees, as approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 24 November 2020.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Ramsay Health Care Limited published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 03:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
