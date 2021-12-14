Ramsay Health Care : ASX Announcement - Ramsay Health Care 2021 Investor Briefing Day 2

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This document has been prepared by Ramsay Générale de Santé SA (the "Company") and is being furnished solely for your information and personal use.

This presentation includes only summary information and does not purport to be comprehensive.

The information contained in this presentation has not been subject to independent verification. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein.

None of the Company, its affiliates or its advisors, nor any representatives of such entities or persons, shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this document or any other information or material discussed.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of the Company. These statements are based on current beliefs, expectations or assumptions and involve unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance of events to differ materially from those described in such statements. Factors that could cause such differences in actual results, performance or events include changes in demand, regulation, development of COVID crisis, and technology as well as the ability of the Company to effectively implement its strategy.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation to reflect any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which any such statements are based unless so required by applicable law.