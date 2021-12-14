Log in
    RHC   AU000000RHC8

RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED

(RHC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ramsay Health Care : ASX Announcement - Ramsay Health Care 2021 Investor Briefing Day 2

12/14/2021 | 02:08am EST
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

13th December 2021

Ramsay Health Care (ASX: RHC) (Ramsay) is hosting the second of two virtual investor briefings today, 13th December 2021. Enclosed is the presentation to be given at the briefing, which will commence at 5:00pm (Australian Eastern Standard Time), 6:00am (London) and 7:00am (France).

To preregister for the virtual event session please CLICK HERE

The release of this announcement has been authorised by the Ramsay Health Care Disclosure Committee.

For Further Information Contact:

Kelly Hibbins

Group Head of Investor Relations Ramsay Health Care

+61 414 609 192 HibbinsK@ramsayhealth.com

Ramsay Health Care

Investor Briefings

Session 2 - Europe and the

UK

December 2021

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This document has been prepared by Ramsay Générale de Santé SA (the "Company") and is being furnished solely for your information and personal use.

This presentation includes only summary information and does not purport to be comprehensive.

The information contained in this presentation has not been subject to independent verification. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein.

None of the Company, its affiliates or its advisors, nor any representatives of such entities or persons, shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this document or any other information or material discussed.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of the Company. These statements are based on current beliefs, expectations or assumptions and involve unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance of events to differ materially from those described in such statements. Factors that could cause such differences in actual results, performance or events include changes in demand, regulation, development of COVID crisis, and technology as well as the ability of the Company to effectively implement its strategy.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation to reflect any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which any such statements are based unless so required by applicable law.

2 RHC Investor Day Presentation December 2021

Ramsay Santé

Ramsay UK

Q&A /

Closing

Remarks

Pascal Roché - CEO Ramsay Santé

Dr. Andrew Jones - CEO Ramsay UK

Craig McNally - Managing Director & CEO Martyn Roberts - Group Chief Financial Officer Pascal Roché - CEO Ramsay Santé

Marcus Nord - Acting Group CFO Ramsay Santé Dr. Andrew Jones - CEO Ramsay UK

Peter Allen - Chief Financial Officer UK

Sydney: 5.00 - 5:40pm

London: 6.00 - 6:40am

France: 7.00 - 7:40am

Sydney: 5:40 - 6:20pm

London: 6:40 - 7:20am

France: 7:40 - 8:20am

Sydney: 6:20 - 7pm

London: 7:20 - 8am

France: 8:20 - 9am

Agenda

Monday 13th December

3 RHC Investor Day Presentation December 2021

Ramsay Santé

CEO Pascal Roché

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ramsay Health Care Limited published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 07:07:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
