Ramsay Health Care : ASX Appendix – CARES Dividend Update Announcement 2021

Entity name
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
RHCPA - TRANS PREF 6-BBSW+ 4.85% PERP SUB RED T-10-10
Announcement Type
Update to previous announcement
Date of this announcement Thursday February 25, 2021
Reason for the Update
The announcement on 20 October 2020 was conditional upon the Board of Ramsay Health Care resolving to pay the dividend in accordance with the CARES terms of issue as set out in Appendix A of the Prospectus dated 17 April 2005. This condition has now been met and the CARES dividend will be paid on Tuesday, 20 April 2021.
1.1 Name of +Entity
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
1.2 Registered Number Type ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code RHC
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
Registration Number 57001288768
The announcement on 20 October 2020 was conditional upon the Board of Ramsay Health Care resolving to pay the dividend in accordance with the CARES terms of issue as set out in Appendix A of the Prospectus dated 17 April 2005. This condition has now been met and the CARES dividend will be paid on Tuesday, 20 April 2021.
1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update
Tuesday October 20, 2020
1.5 Date of this announcement Thursday February 25, 2021
1.6 ASX +Security Code RHCPA
ASX +Security Description
TRANS PREF 6-BBSW+ 4.85% PERP SUB RED T-10-10
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Monday April 19, 2021
2A.4 +Record Date Monday March 29, 2021
2A.5 Ex Date
Friday March 26, 2021
2A.6 Payment Date Tuesday April 20, 2021
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
Yes
2A.7a Approvals
Approval/condition Other (please specify in comment section)Date for determination Tuesday February 23, 2021
Is the date estimated or actual?
**Approval received/condition met?
Estimated
Yes
Comments
Payment of the dividend is subject to the Board of Ramsay Health Care Limited resolving to pay the dividend in accordance with the terms as set out in Appendix A of the Prospectus dated 27 April 2005 (a copy of the Prospectus in PDF format is available on the Company's website: www.ramsayhealth.com/Investors/CARES)
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form AUD 1.72800000
Estimated or Actual?
Actual
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
Yes
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information
apart from franking?
No
Part 2B - Currency Information
2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).
No
2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements The default currency for the dividend is AUD
For non-resident security holders who would like to receive their dividend in a local foreign currency, enquiries should made through our Share Registry:
Boardroom Pty Limited
Email: enquiries@boardroomlimited.com.au Telephone (from inside Australia): 1300 737 760 Telephone (from outside Australia): +61 2 9290 9600 Facsimile: +61 2 9279 0664
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
AUD 1.72800000
-
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
AUD
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?
Yes
Yes
-
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is 3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit
franked 100.0000 %
(%) 30.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
AUD 1.72800000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount AUD 0.00000000
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %
