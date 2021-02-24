Ramsay Health Care : ASX Appendix – CARES Dividend Update Announcement 2021

Update Summary

Announcement DetailsPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code RHC

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

Registration Number 57001288768

The announcement on 20 October 2020 was conditional upon the Board of Ramsay Health Care resolving to pay the dividend in accordance with the CARES terms of issue as set out in Appendix A of the Prospectus dated 17 April 2005. This condition has now been met and the CARES dividend will be paid on Tuesday, 20 April 2021.

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

Tuesday October 20, 2020

1.5 Date of this announcement Thursday February 25, 2021

1.6 ASX +Security Code RHCPA

ASX +Security Description

TRANS PREF 6-BBSW+ 4.85% PERP SUB RED T-10-10

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Monday April 19, 2021

2A.4 +Record Date Monday March 29, 2021

2A.5 Ex Date

Friday March 26, 2021

2A.6 Payment Date Tuesday April 20, 2021

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

Yes

2A.7a Approvals

Approval/condition Other (please specify in comment section)Date for determination Tuesday February 23, 2021

Is the date estimated or actual?

**Approval received/condition met?

Estimated

Yes

Comments

Payment of the dividend is subject to the Board of Ramsay Health Care Limited resolving to pay the dividend in accordance with the terms as set out in Appendix A of the Prospectus dated 27 April 2005 (a copy of the Prospectus in PDF format is available on the Company's website: www.ramsayhealth.com/Investors/CARES)

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form AUD 1.72800000

Estimated or Actual?

Actual

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information

apart from franking?

No

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

No

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements The default currency for the dividend is AUD

For non-resident security holders who would like to receive their dividend in a local foreign currency, enquiries should made through our Share Registry:

Boardroom Pty Limited

Email: enquiries@boardroomlimited.com.au Telephone (from inside Australia): 1300 737 760 Telephone (from outside Australia): +61 2 9290 9600 Facsimile: +61 2 9279 0664

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 1.72800000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? 3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security AUD 3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is 3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

franked 100.0000 %

(%) 30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 1.72800000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount AUD 0.00000000

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %