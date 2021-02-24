Ramsay Health Care : ASX Appendix – Dividend Announcement 2021

Announcement Summary

Entity name

RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

RHC - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement Thursday February 25, 2021

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.48500000

Ex Date

Monday March 8, 2021

Record Date

Tuesday March 9, 2021

Payment Date

Wednesday March 31, 2021

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement DetailsPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code RHC

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement Thursday February 25, 2021

1.6 ASX +Security Code RHC

ASX +Security Description ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six monthsRegistration Number 57001288768

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Thursday December 31, 2020

2A.4 +Record Date Tuesday March 9, 2021

2A.5 Ex Date

Monday March 8, 2021

2A.6 Payment Date

Wednesday March 31, 2021

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable? Security holder approval Court approval Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval FIRB approval Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution. No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.48500000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

No

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements The default currency is AUD

For non-resident shareholders who would like to receive their dividend in a local foreign currency, enquiries should be made through our Share Registry:

Boardroom Pty Limited

Email: enquiries@boardroomlimited.com.au Telephone (from within Australia): 1300 737 760 Telephone (from outside Australia): +61 2 9290 9600

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.48500000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? 3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security AUD 3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is 3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

franked 100.0000 %

(%) 30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.48500000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution