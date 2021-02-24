Ramsay Health Care : ASX Appendix – Dividend Announcement 2021

Announcement Summary
Announcement DetailsPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
1.2 Registered Number Type ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code RHC
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement Thursday February 25, 2021
1.6 ASX +Security Code RHC
ASX +Security Description ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Thursday December 31, 2020
2A.4 +Record Date Tuesday March 9, 2021
2A.5 Ex Date
Monday March 8, 2021
2A.6 Payment Date
Wednesday March 31, 2021
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
AUD 0.48500000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
Yes
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Part 2B - Currency Information
2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).
No
2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements The default currency is AUD
For non-resident shareholders who would like to receive their dividend in a local foreign currency, enquiries should be made through our Share Registry:
Boardroom Pty Limited
Email: enquiries@boardroomlimited.com.au Telephone (from within Australia): 1300 737 760 Telephone (from outside Australia): +61 2 9290 9600
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
AUD 0.48500000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
AUD
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?
Yes
Yes
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is 3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit
franked 100.0000 %
(%) 30.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
AUD 0.48500000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount AUD 0.00000000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
AUD 0.00000000
Part 5 - Further information
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %
5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
