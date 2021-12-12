Log in
    RHC   AU000000RHC8

RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED

(RHC)
  Report
Ramsay Health Care Agrees to Pay GBP775 Million for UK's Elysium -- Update

12/12/2021 | 05:11pm EST
By Stuart Condie

SYDNEY--Ramsay Health Care Ltd. will enter the U.K.'s mental-health hospital market with the 775 million pounds (US$1.03 billion) acquisition of Elysium Healthcare.

The Australian hospital operator said it had agreed to acquire the mental healthcare provider from private-equity firm BC Partners and is funding the deal through existing debt facilities.

Ramsay said Elysium offers growth through utilization of its recently developed capacity and its development pipeline. There is also potential for bolt-on opportunities and collaboration with Ramsay's existing businesses in Australia, France, Sweden and the U.K., Ramsay said.

"The acquisition of Elysium will expand Ramsay's patient pathways into the 15 billion-pound U.K. mental health market at a time when more and more people are seeking support for mental health, learning difficulties and neurological issues," Ramsay Managing Director and Chief Executive Craig McNally said.

Ramsay already operates acute hospitals and day centers in the U.K. It failed in July with a 2.11 billion pound offer for Spire Healthcare, a deal it hoped would have provided geographic diversification.

It sees the acquisition of Elysium, which operates about 2000 beds across 72 sites, delivering mid-single digit EPS accretion in the 2023 fiscal year and a post-tax cash return-on-invested-capital of more than 10% within five years of completion.

Write to Stuart Condie at stuart.condie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-12-21 1711ET

Financials
Sales 2022 13 692 M 9 802 M 9 802 M
Net income 2022 404 M 289 M 289 M
Net Debt 2022 6 887 M 4 931 M 4 931 M
P/E ratio 2022 39,9x
Yield 2022 1,62%
Capitalization 15 831 M 11 352 M 11 333 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 80 000
Free-Float 77,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 69,50 AUD
Average target price 71,69 AUD
Spread / Average Target 3,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Craig Ralph McNally Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Martyn Roberts Group Chief Financial Officer
Michael Stanley Siddle Chairman
John Stephen Horvath Group Chief Medical Officer
David Ingle Thodey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED11.77%11 352
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-23.22%37 645
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-9.80%21 564
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD19.64%13 737
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED9.13%10 739
APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LIMITED117.39%9 960