  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Ramsay Health Care Limited
  News
  Summary
    RHC   AU000000RHC8

RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED

(RHC)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Ramsay Health Care Flags Material Financial Impact From Surgery Restrictions

01/06/2022 | 11:19pm EST
By Stuart Condie

SYDNEY--Private hospital operator Ramsay Health Care Ltd. will sustain a material financial impact from Covid-related restrictions on non-urgent elective surgeries in Australia's most populous states.

The extent of the impact will depend on the duration, extent and geographic coverage of the restrictions in New South Wales and Victoria states, Ramsay said Friday.

Victoria imposed restrictions on Thursday, while NSW will restrict surgeries from Monday.

For comparison, Ramsay said earnings before interest and tax for the three months through September 2021 took a hit of 55 million Australian dollars (US$39.4 million) due to Covid-related disruptions.

Authorities are trying to relieve pressure on health systems amid a rise in local Covid-19 cases and staff absences.

Write to Stuart Condie at stuart.condie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-22 2319ET

Financials
Sales 2022 13 861 M 9 932 M 9 932 M
Net income 2022 401 M 287 M 287 M
Net Debt 2022 10 139 M 7 265 M 7 265 M
P/E ratio 2022 39,0x
Yield 2022 1,65%
Capitalization 15 407 M 11 042 M 11 040 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
EV / Sales 2023 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 80 000
Free-Float 77,4%
Managers and Directors
Craig Ralph McNally Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Martyn Roberts Group Chief Financial Officer
Michael Stanley Siddle Chairman
John Stephen Horvath Group Chief Medical Officer
David Ingle Thodey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED0.29%11 858
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-8.23%35 286
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA1.69%22 511
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD-7.90%14 393
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-2.61%10 878
APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LIMITED-0.80%9 621