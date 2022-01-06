Ramsay Health Care Flags Material Financial Impact From Surgery Restrictions

By Stuart Condie



SYDNEY--Private hospital operator Ramsay Health Care Ltd. will sustain a material financial impact from Covid-related restrictions on non-urgent elective surgeries in Australia's most populous states.

The extent of the impact will depend on the duration, extent and geographic coverage of the restrictions in New South Wales and Victoria states, Ramsay said Friday.

Victoria imposed restrictions on Thursday, while NSW will restrict surgeries from Monday.

For comparison, Ramsay said earnings before interest and tax for the three months through September 2021 took a hit of 55 million Australian dollars (US$39.4 million) due to Covid-related disruptions.

Authorities are trying to relieve pressure on health systems amid a rise in local Covid-19 cases and staff absences.

