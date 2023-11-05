Ramsay Health Care Limited is an Australia-based company that provides healthcare to people through a network of hospitals, clinics and services in Australia, Asia, Europe and the United Kingdom. The Company's segments include Asia Pacific, UK, France and Nordics. Its businesses include Ramsay Australia, Ramsay Sante, Ramsay UK, Elysium Healthcare and Ramsay Sime Darby. Ramsay Australia has over 73 private hospitals and day surgery units in Australia. Ramsay Sante is a private care provider in Europe and operates 443 multidisciplinary hospitals and clinics and 130 primary care centers across five countries. Ramsay UK has a network of 34 acute hospitals and day procedure centers in England providing a comprehensive range of clinical specialties to private and self-insured patients. Elysium Healthcare is an independent sector provider of specialist health and care services. Its four core service streams are mental health, neurological, learning disabilities and children and education.