Ramsay Health Care, KKR-Led Consortium Terminate Takeover Discussions

By Mike Cherney

SYDNEY--Ramsay Health Care Ltd. said it has ended discussions with a consortium led by KKR over a possible takeover bid for the hospital operator.

Earlier this month, KKR flagged concerns about downward pressure on Ramsay's valuation and said it was not in a position to improve its bid. Despite further discussions since then, Ramsay said it has become apparent that the consortium is unable to provide a new proposal at this time.

Ramsay said it is open to engaging on further takeover proposals if they provide appropriate value for shareholders and can be completed in a reasonable timeframe, but that appears unlikely in the near future.

"Ramsay remains focused on its business, driving its strategy to be a leading integrated healthcare provider of the future and the creation of long-term value for shareholders," Ramsay said in a statement.

Ramsay said it will provide a business update in November.

