    RHC   AU000000RHC8

RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED

(RHC)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-09-23 am EDT
60.53 AUD   -2.98%
Ramsay Health Care, KKR-Led Consortium Terminate Takeover Discussions

09/25/2022 | 05:08pm EDT
By Mike Cherney


SYDNEY--Ramsay Health Care Ltd. said it has ended discussions with a consortium led by KKR over a possible takeover bid for the hospital operator.

Earlier this month, KKR flagged concerns about downward pressure on Ramsay's valuation and said it was not in a position to improve its bid. Despite further discussions since then, Ramsay said it has become apparent that the consortium is unable to provide a new proposal at this time.

Ramsay said it is open to engaging on further takeover proposals if they provide appropriate value for shareholders and can be completed in a reasonable timeframe, but that appears unlikely in the near future.

"Ramsay remains focused on its business, driving its strategy to be a leading integrated healthcare provider of the future and the creation of long-term value for shareholders," Ramsay said in a statement.

Ramsay said it will provide a business update in November.


Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-25-22 1908ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KKR & CO. INC. -2.70% 43.89 Delayed Quote.-41.09%
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED -2.98% 60.53 Delayed Quote.-15.34%
Analyst Recommendations on RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 13 752 M 9 001 M 9 001 M
Net income 2022 292 M 191 M 191 M
Net Debt 2022 9 473 M 6 200 M 6 200 M
P/E ratio 2022 46,8x
Yield 2022 1,75%
Capitalization 13 788 M 9 024 M 9 024 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
EV / Sales 2023 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 86 000
Free-Float 77,4%
Chart RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ramsay Health Care Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 60,53 AUD
Average target price 70,74 AUD
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Craig Ralph McNally Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Martyn Roberts Group Chief Financial Officer
Michael Stanley Siddle Founding Director
Edward Byrne Group Chief Medical Officer
David Ingle Thodey Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-15.34%9 024
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-20.75%25 483
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES27.17%12 374
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-38.28%11 966
IHH HEALTHCARE-20.98%11 153
APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LIMITED-11.87%7 831