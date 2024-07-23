New partnership to upskill Ramsay Health Care nurses in cardiac care July 22, 2024 Ramsay Health Care has announced the latest step in its commitment to offering professional development opportunities to its health care professionals: a new partnership providing access to a leading online education program for nurses and educators working in coronary care.

Ramsay will partner with Medtronic to offer nurses across the country access to Cath Lab Pro training, designed to enhance their efficiency and effectiveness within a cardiac catheterisation laboratory (cath lab).

A cath lab is a specialised x-ray room where a range of heart conditions can be treated using minimally invasive catheters, as opposed to more invasive open-heart surgery.

Ramsay's Chief Nurse and Clinical Services Director, Associate Professor Bernadette Eather, said the program would be used to onboard and upskill more nurses to work in cath labs at Ramsay hospitals across the country.

"Working in the cath lab is a special skill set and one that many of our nurses have expressed an interest in learning or improving," A/Prof Eather said.

"Ramsay is committed to offering our nurses and health care professionals leading education and training opportunities to help them develop in their nursing careers."

The new program will complement existing upskilling opportunities provided by the Ramsay Nursing and Midwifery Academy, which was launched in 2021.

"Ramsay Health Care nurses are committed to providing excellent health care for their patients, and we're committed to helping them grow their skills and excel in their nursing careers," A/Prof Eather said.

Ramsay Health Care has 32 cath labs across 18 of its private hospitals in Australia.