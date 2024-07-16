Sunshine Coast University Private Hospital unveils multi-million-dollar expansion July 16, 2024 More Sunshine Coast locals can now undergo surgery close to home, with Sunshine Coast University Private Hospital unveiling a multi-million-dollar redevelopment including three new state-of-the-art operating theatres and a fourth new theatre shell to cater for future growth.

Seven additional recovery bays have also been unveiled to cater for the additional demand from the new operating theatres.

Sunshine Coast University Private Hospital CEO, Peter Fahey, said the development would deliver a much-needed boost in the hospital's capacity, allowing it to provide additional quality health care for the local community.

"Our three new operating theatres will allow even more local patients to undergo surgery sooner, right here on the coast," Mr Fahey said.

"The new theatres, which bring our total number of fully equipped operating theatres to nine, will allow for additional surgeries across a variety of services, including complex specialties such as neurosurgery and structural heart/cardiac surgery.

"The new theatres are fitted out with state-of-the-art technology, ensuring our patients have access to modern procedures including orthopaedic surgery using advanced robotic technology. We are confident this technology will also help entice additional leading surgeons to the region."

Mr Fahey said the additional theatre time for surgeons should reduce the number of Sunshine Coast locals needing to travel to Brisbane for procedures.

"Having surgery locally doesn't just remove the costs and stress related to travel for the procedure, but also for multiple pre- and post-op appointments. It also ensures patients can recover close to home and their support network."

The redevelopment project also included construction of a tenth operating theatre shell, which Mr Fahey says can be transformed into a working operating theatre quickly when required.

"The tenth theatre, which is yet to be fully fitted out, was built as part of our planning for future growth of the hospital. Once we determine exactly what procedures are needed in the region, we can fit out the theatre accordingly to tailor for the specific needs of our community."

Sunshine Coast University Private Hospital is a 164-bed hospital offering a range of leading medical, surgical and allied health services.