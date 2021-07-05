Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Ramsay Health Care Limited
  News
  Summary
    RHC   AU000000RHC8

RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED

(RHC)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Ramsay Health Care : Australia's Ramsay Health Care sweetens offer for UK's Spire to $1.4 billion

07/05/2021 | 09:40am EDT
(Reuters) - Australia's Ramsay Health Care has raised its offer to buy British peer Spire Healthcare to about 1.04 billion pounds ($1.44 billion), the companies said on Monday, after reports of some investor resistance to a previously agreed deal.

Ramsay said its latest offer of 250 pence per share for Spire would be its final, unless another party made a bid for the London-listed company.

The two hospital operators had agreed in May to a 240 pence per share proposal. The latest offer is a premium of about 30% to Spire's share price the day before the first bid was made.

Spire said that it had spoken to its shareholders, and keeping in mind "views of certain shareholders about the price under the Initial Offer", it had engaged with Ramsay and its advisers on the proposal.

In June, Sky News reported that Fidelity International was not happy with Ramsay's first offer which it said "materially undervaluing" Spire. The investor is Spire's second biggest shareholder with a 8.68% stake, Refinitiv Eikon data shows.

"The Board believes that the increased final offer is in the best interests of Spire shareholders," Spire said in a statement, adding that its board was recommending the offer

($1 = 0.7222 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED 0.05% 62.83 End-of-day quote.1.05%
SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC -1.82% 243 Delayed Quote.59.27%
Financials
Sales 2021 12 982 M 9 775 M 9 775 M
Net income 2021 476 M 358 M 358 M
Net Debt 2021 7 367 M 5 547 M 5 547 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,1x
Yield 2021 1,77%
Capitalization 14 361 M 10 767 M 10 813 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,67x
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 78 300
Free-Float 76,8%
Ramsay Health Care Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 62,83 AUD
Average target price 71,57 AUD
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Craig Ralph McNally Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Martyn Roberts Group Chief Financial Officer
Michael Stanley Siddle Chairman
John Stephen Horvath Group Chief Medical Officer
Peter John Evans Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED1.05%11 069
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.18.21%56 586
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA17.94%29 618
TOPCHOICE MEDICAL CORPORATION43.21%20 760
IHH HEALTHCARE2.00%11 942
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES0.00%11 854