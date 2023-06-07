Ramsdens ups interim dividend 20% as profit and revenue jump

Ramsdens Holdings PLC - Middlesbrough, England-based financial services provider and pawnbroker - Records revenue of GBP39.0 million for the six months that ended on March 31, up 33% from GBP29.3 million the year before. Jewellery retail revenue increases by 32% to GBP17.3 million from GBP13.1 million. Pretax profit is up 68% to GBP3.7 million from GBP2.2 million, as operating profit rises to GBP4.0 million from GBP2.4 million a year earlier. Declares an interim dividend of 3.3 pence per share, up 22% from 2.7p the year before. Looking ahead, says the positive trading momentum continues so far into the second half of financial 2023.

Chief Executive Officer Peter Kenyon says: "We are pleased to report an excellent performance in the first half of the year which was achieved by strong trading across all our key income streams. This momentum puts us on course to deliver record profits for the group in the current financial year."

Current stock price: 253.14 pence each, up 2.5% on Wednesday morning in London

12-month change: up 23%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.