  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Ramsdens Holdings PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RFX   GB00BDR6V192

RAMSDENS HOLDINGS PLC

(RFX)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:25:53 2023-06-07 am EDT
253.14 GBX   +2.49%
06:30aRamsdens ups interim dividend 20% as profit and revenue jump
AN
02:02aEarnings Flash (RFX.L) RAMSDENS HOLDINGS Posts Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP39M
MT
02:02aEarnings Flash (RFX.L) RAMSDENS HOLDINGS Reports Fiscal H1 EPS GBX8.70
MT
Ramsdens ups interim dividend 20% as profit and revenue jump

06/07/2023 | 06:30am EDT
Ramsdens Holdings PLC - Middlesbrough, England-based financial services provider and pawnbroker - Records revenue of GBP39.0 million for the six months that ended on March 31, up 33% from GBP29.3 million the year before. Jewellery retail revenue increases by 32% to GBP17.3 million from GBP13.1 million. Pretax profit is up 68% to GBP3.7 million from GBP2.2 million, as operating profit rises to GBP4.0 million from GBP2.4 million a year earlier. Declares an interim dividend of 3.3 pence per share, up 22% from 2.7p the year before. Looking ahead, says the positive trading momentum continues so far into the second half of financial 2023.

Chief Executive Officer Peter Kenyon says: "We are pleased to report an excellent performance in the first half of the year which was achieved by strong trading across all our key income streams. This momentum puts us on course to deliver record profits for the group in the current financial year."

Current stock price: 253.14 pence each, up 2.5% on Wednesday morning in London

12-month change: up 23%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 78,6 M 97,6 M 97,6 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 1,23 M 1,52 M 1,52 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 4,20%
Capitalization 78,3 M 97,2 M 97,2 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
EV / Sales 2024 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 693
Free-Float 79,6%
Technical analysis trends RAMSDENS HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 247,00 GBX
Average target price 290,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Managers and Directors
Peter Edward Kenyon Operations Director
Martin Anthony Clyburn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew David Meehan Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Edward Herrick Independent Non-Executive Director
Karen Ingham Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAMSDENS HOLDINGS PLC23.50%97
MORGAN STANLEY-0.34%143 396
CHARLES SCHWAB-34.41%99 392
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-6.28%99 369
CITIGROUP INC.4.40%91 926
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-0.40%38 838
