Rana Gruber ASA is a Norway-based iron ore producer and supplier. The Company operates iron ore mining and mineral processing to yield iron ore concentrates and specialised products. Rana Gruber's production of iron ore concentrates is divided into three main products: hematite, magnetite, and the specialised product Colorana. The hematite production is concentrated to iron ore bulk products formulated for metallurgical applications. Magnetite from Rana Gruber is a chemical-free iron oxide concentrate. The specialised product Colorana is based on two types of magnetite concentrate and is used both for colorants and highly advanced products such as brake linings, magnetic stripes, and chemical processes.