Rana Gruber ASA Announces Production Results for the Fourth Quarter and full year 2023
In 2023, the production reached 1.817.000 tons, up from 1.728.000 tons last year. This marks the strongest production year in the company's history.
|
Real-time
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|78.2 NOK
|-1.39%
|-1.64%
|-2.13%
|03:39pm
|Rana Gruber ASA Announces Production Results for the Fourth Quarter and full year 2023
|CI
|Dec. 07
|Rana Gruber Asa Enters Iron Ore Swap Contracts
|CI
|Rana Gruber ASA Announces Production Results for the Fourth Quarter and full year 2023
|CI
|Rana Gruber Asa Enters Iron Ore Swap Contracts
|CI
|Rana Gruber ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Rana Gruber ASA Announces Production Results for the Third Quarter 2023
|CI
|Rana Gruber ASA Decides to Pay Out Dividends for the Third Quarter of 2023
|CI
|Transcript : Rana Gruber ASA, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 15, 2023
|CI
|Norway’s Rana Gruber Inks Iron Ore Swap Deals
|MT
|Rana Gruber ASA Reports Production Result for the Third Quarter of 2023
|CI
|Norway's Rana Gruber Secures Iron Ore Swap Contracts
|MT
|Norway's Rana Gruber Signs Iron Ore Swap Contracts
|MT
|Rana Gruber ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Transcript : Rana Gruber ASA, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 29, 2023
|CI
|Rana Gruber ASA Reports Production Result for the Second Quarter and Year to Date 2023
|CI
|Transcript : Rana Gruber ASA, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 11, 2023
|CI
|Rana Gruber ASA Announces Dividend, Payable on 25 May 2023
|CI
|Rana Gruber ASA Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|Rana Gruber Faces Production Delays Amid Workers' Strike
|MT
|Rana Gruber Announces Potential Production Halt Due to Strike
|CI
|Rana Gruber Asa Reports Production Results for the First Quarter 2023
|CI
|Rana Gruber ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|Rana Gruber ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|Transcript : Rana Gruber ASA, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 15, 2023
|CI
|Sandvik Wins SEK370 Million Contract to Supply Battery-Electric Vehicles for Norwegian Mine
|MT
|Rana Gruber ASA Approves Dividend, Payable on 1 March 2023
|CI
|Rana Gruber Signs Additional Swap Contracts For Iron Ore
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-2.00%
|285 M $
|-3.51%
|66 276 M $
|-2.86%
|59 734 M $
|-2.24%
|10 139 M $
|-0.89%
|8 782 M $
|+6.76%
|7 869 M $
|0.00%
|5 916 M $
|-2.23%
|1 961 M $
|+0.76%
|1 893 M $
|-2.28%
|1 860 M $