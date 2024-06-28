Rana Gruber ASA - Employee representatives to the Board of Directors

The employees of Rana Gruber ASA have elected Johan Hovind (re-elected), Camilla

Nilsen (new), Ricky Hagen (new) and Henriette Pedersen (re-elected) as employee

representatives to the company's Board of Directors. The elections will take

effect from 1. July 2024 and from such time the current employee representatives

and deputies will be replaced.



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



About Rana Gruber

Rana Gruber is a Norwegian iron ore producer established in 1964, with

operations based on more than 200 years of mining experience. The company's

products are based on natural mineral resources, which are processed and

exported to customers worldwide. Key customers include steel producers and

participants in the chemical industry. The company has about 370 employees and a

production capacity of 1.8 million metric tons of iron ore concentrates.



Contact

CEO, Gunnar Moe

+47 941 47 650

Gunnar.moe@ranagruber.no



CFO, Erlend Høyen

+47 902 02 741

Erlend.hoyen@ranagruber.no





More information:

Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site