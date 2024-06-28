28 Jun 2024 08:23 CEST
Rana Gruber ASA
The employees of Rana Gruber ASA have elected Johan Hovind (re-elected), Camilla
Nilsen (new), Ricky Hagen (new) and Henriette Pedersen (re-elected) as employee
representatives to the company's Board of Directors. The elections will take
effect from 1. July 2024 and from such time the current employee representatives
and deputies will be replaced.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
About Rana Gruber
Rana Gruber is a Norwegian iron ore producer established in 1964, with
operations based on more than 200 years of mining experience. The company's
products are based on natural mineral resources, which are processed and
exported to customers worldwide. Key customers include steel producers and
participants in the chemical industry. The company has about 370 employees and a
production capacity of 1.8 million metric tons of iron ore concentrates.
Contact
CEO, Gunnar Moe
+47 941 47 650
Gunnar.moe@ranagruber.no
CFO, Erlend Høyen
+47 902 02 741
Erlend.hoyen@ranagruber.no
More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site
Rana Gruber ASA
Oslo Børs Newspoint
RANA GRUBER ASA
NO0010907389
RANA
Oslo Børs
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Rana Gruber ASA published this content on 28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2024 06:27:15 UTC.